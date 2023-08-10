Global Automotive Industrial Yarns Market Projected to Reach US$ 5198.1 Million in 2029- QY Research, Inc.
Demand from Airbags and Seat Belts are the major drivers for the Global Automotive Industrial Yarns industry.CASTLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Automotive Industrial Yarns market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Industrial Yarns market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
Automotive Industrial Yarns report published by QYResearch reveals that COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War impacted the market dually in 2022. Global Automotive Industrial Yarns market is projected to reach US$ 5198.1 million in 2029, increasing from US$ 4507.5 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 1.8% during the period of 2023 to 2029. Demand from Airbags and Seat Belts are the major drivers for the industry.
Global 5 largest manufacturers of Automotive Industrial Yarns are Hyosung, Indorama, Hengli, Asahi Kasei and Zhejiang Hailide, which make up over 48%. Among them, Hyosung is the leader with about 12 % market share. China is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by Europe and North America, with the share about 24% and 22%. In terms of product type, Polyester Yarn occupy the largest share of the total market, about 92%. And in terms of product Application, the largest application is Airbags, followed by Tire Cord Fabric.
The Automotive Industrial Yarns Market refers to the segment of the automotive industry that deals with the production and use of specialized yarns for various applications within vehicles. These yarns are typically engineered to possess specific properties that make them suitable for use in automotive components, ranging from interior textiles to functional parts. Automotive industrial yarns play a crucial role in enhancing the overall performance, safety, and aesthetics of vehicles.
Key characteristics and applications of automotive industrial yarns include:
1. Strength and Durability: Automotive yarns are designed to be robust and durable, with high tensile strength and resistance to wear and tear. This ensures that they can withstand the harsh conditions and mechanical stresses experienced in vehicles.
2. Safety: Yarns used in automotive safety components, such as airbags and seat belts, are engineered to have controlled elasticity and strength to provide optimal restraint and protection during accidents.
3. Interior Textiles: Yarns are used in the production of various interior components, such as upholstery, carpeting, and headliners. These yarns are chosen for their aesthetic appeal, comfort, and resistance to fading and abrasion.
4. Tire Cord: Specialized yarns are used in the construction of tires to provide strength and stability, helping maintain proper tire shape and performance under different driving conditions.
5. Engine Components: Some automotive yarns find applications in engine components, such as timing belts and hoses, where heat resistance and dimensional stability are crucial.
6. Composite Materials: Yarns are used to reinforce composite materials used in vehicle parts like body panels. These composites provide a balance of lightweight construction and structural integrity.
7. Acoustic and Thermal Insulation: Yarns can be integrated into insulation materials to provide sound dampening and thermal insulation within the vehicle cabin.
8. Electronics and Wiring: Yarns with conductive properties can be used in wiring harnesses and electronic components, ensuring reliable connectivity and signal transmission.
The automotive industrial yarns market is influenced by factors such as advancements in material science, evolving automotive design trends, regulations related to safety and emissions, and consumer preferences for comfort and aesthetics. Manufacturers of these yarns need to keep up with changing industry requirements and technologies to meet the demands of both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers.
Overall, the automotive industrial yarns market plays a vital role in shaping the performance, safety, comfort, and aesthetics of modern vehicles. It continues to evolve as the automotive industry itself undergoes transformations driven by technological innovations and sustainability considerations.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automotive Industrial Yarns Market Research Report:
Hyosung
Indorama
Hengli
Asahi Kasei
Zhejiang Hailide
Toray
Aunde
Far Eastern Group
Shenma Industrial
ZHEJIANG UNIFULL
Sanathan
Reliance Industries
Zhejiang Sanwei
AYM Syntex
Hualun Advanced Materials
Fujian Billion
Nexis Fibers
Beekaylon
Huvis
Coats Group
Guxiandao Polyester
Global Automotive Industrial Yarns Market Segmentation by Product Type:
Nylon Yarn
Polyester Yarn
Global Automotive Industrial Yarns Market Segmentation by Application:
Airbags
Seat Belts
Tire Cord Fabric
Other
