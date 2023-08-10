Global State of AI in Drug Discovery:New Industry Report&IT-Platform Present Most Comprehensive Overview of AI in Pharma
AI in Drug Discovery platform provides an in depth overview of the industry landscape with interactive profiles, mindmaps, and databases of 800AI companies, 1900 investors, 90corporations, and 50 hubs”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ● Deep Pharma Intelligence has launched a novel AI in Drug Discovery industry Analytics Platform
— Deep Pharma Intelligence
● The platform, paired with an accompanying analytical report, presents the most comprehensive overview of the current state of AI in Drug Discovery made to date, highlighting principal players, trends, and technologies.
● Features an extensive industry database with interactive search and filtering capabilities, including profiles of 800 AI Drug Discovery companies, 1900 investors, 100 corporations, 50 hubs, and the top 100 industry experts.
The largest profiling of the global AI in the Drug Discovery industry made to date has been released in the form of an interactive IT-Platform and associated
report by Deep Pharma Intelligence, a leading BioTech market research agency focused on sophisticated analytics, benchmarking and forecasting of emerging and frontier domains in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech and Healthcare industries.
𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞: www.deep-pharma.tech/ai-platform
The platform also features an interactive database of the Top 100 AI in Drug Discovery Experts, with information-rich profiles on the leading researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and technologists committed to harnessing the potential of AI to tackle the complex challenges of drug discovery advancement.
Introducing a new drug has become a marathon, taking over a decade and costing at least $2,6 billions average and by some recent estimations can reach even up to an astounding $6 billion. As the pharmaceutical industry grapples with rising costs and diminishing returns, AI emerges as a potential solution. Between 2014 and 2023, investment in AI-driven pharma skyrocketed, reaching a cumulative $60.3 billion, a testimony to AI's transformative potential.
The platform’s associated analytical report delves deep into this evolving landscape, highlighting principal players, trends, and technologies, and revealing key insights and major take-aways for industry participants, stakeholders and decision makers.
The platform is further complemented by a Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and customized insights. The system itself provides sophisticated analytical and market intelligence capabilities, as well as automated SWOT analysis and AI-driven smart-matching tools.
Alongside major project release, Deep Pharma Intelligence has also launched a region specific platform focused on the AI in Drug Discovery Industry in Asia, with interactive, filterable and searchable industry profiles, mindmaps and databases of 130 companies, 350 investors, 25 hubs and 30 industry experts, professionals and leaders driving AI pharma innovation in Asia.
Further platform iterations and analytical reports launches are expected in the coming weeks, including AI in Cancer Vaccines, AI applications in Diabetes and FemTech, and AI in Oncology, aiming to highlight groundbreaking solutions, therapies, players and major trends in these areas.
As the role of AI continues to experience unprecedented growth, diversification, and disruption in BioTech and HealthTech industries, extracting relevant insights for optimal strategic decision- making has become increasingly complex. Leveraging advanced AI techniques and real-time analytics capabilities, Deep Pharma Intelligence’s comprehensive suite of in depth analytical systems provide understanding of the rapidly evolving AI in BioTech and HealthTech landscape, delivering unique insights to industry stakeholders and decision-makers.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:
Deep Pharma Intelligence (DPI) is a BioTech market intelligence agency with a core specialization in AI in Pharma. As the flagship analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, it is using powerful data mining and advanced visualisation features combined with AI-driven tools, and is focused on sophisticated analytics, benchmarking and forecasting of emerging and frontier domains in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech and Healthcare industries.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
