Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,141 in the last 365 days.

AI Drug Discovery Pioneer Intellomx Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS)

Intellomx Corporate Logo

Intellomx is pleased to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS), a premier life science incubator program.

We are excited to join the JLABS community and look forward to collaborating with other innovators in the life sciences industry using our novel AI drug discovery platform.”
— Dr. Rob Grundy, CEO
NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Omics Ltd (Intellomx) is pleased to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS, a premier life science incubator program. JLABS provides entrepreneurs with the lab space, resources and support needed to bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to patients around the world.

"We are excited to join the JLABS community and look forward to collaborating with other innovators in the life sciences industry," said Dr Robert Grundy, CEO of Intelligent Omics Ltd. “By employing Intellomx’s unique approach to the use of machine learning to extract insights from transcriptomic data sets from disease tissue we hope collaborators can reveal better insights into hard to treat indications and ultimately bring better drugs to market sooner and at a significantly reduced cost.”

About Intelligent Omics Ltd
Intelligent Omics Ltd is a leading UK-based drug discovery company that interrogates network biology with AI to discover biological targets that drive disease. The company solves pharma's big problem: "where do we find the next blockbuster drug?" and does it faster and more economically than has ever been possible.


For more information about Intelligent Omics Ltd, please visit https://intellomx.com or contact

Dr Robert Grundy
CEO
+44(0)7976600016
Rob.grundy@intellomx.com

William Mason
Intellomx
+447785950134 ext.
email us here

You just read:

AI Drug Discovery Pioneer Intellomx Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more