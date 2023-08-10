AI Drug Discovery Pioneer Intellomx Joins Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS)
Intellomx is pleased to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation (JLABS), a premier life science incubator program.
We are excited to join the JLABS community and look forward to collaborating with other innovators in the life sciences industry using our novel AI drug discovery platform.”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Omics Ltd (Intellomx) is pleased to announce that it has joined Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS, a premier life science incubator program. JLABS provides entrepreneurs with the lab space, resources and support needed to bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to patients around the world.
— Dr. Rob Grundy, CEO
"We are excited to join the JLABS community and look forward to collaborating with other innovators in the life sciences industry," said Dr Robert Grundy, CEO of Intelligent Omics Ltd. “By employing Intellomx’s unique approach to the use of machine learning to extract insights from transcriptomic data sets from disease tissue we hope collaborators can reveal better insights into hard to treat indications and ultimately bring better drugs to market sooner and at a significantly reduced cost.”
About Intelligent Omics Ltd
Intelligent Omics Ltd is a leading UK-based drug discovery company that interrogates network biology with AI to discover biological targets that drive disease. The company solves pharma's big problem: "where do we find the next blockbuster drug?" and does it faster and more economically than has ever been possible.
For more information about Intelligent Omics Ltd, please visit https://intellomx.com or contact
Dr Robert Grundy
CEO
+44(0)7976600016
Rob.grundy@intellomx.com
William Mason
Intellomx
+447785950134 ext.
email us here