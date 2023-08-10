Global Residential Water Softener Market's Transformative Solutions for Healthier Homes and Enhanced Water Quality
Global Residential Water Softener Market was Valued at US$ 2.99 Billion in 2022, Growing at a Projected CAGR of 6.2% from 2023-2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Residential Water Softener Market Synopsis
A residential water softener is a device that removes minerals, such as calcium and magnesium, from hard water. This makes the water softer and less likely to cause scale buildup on fixtures and appliances. Residential water softeners are becoming increasingly popular, as people become more aware of the benefits of soft water.
During COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for residential water softener market increased, but the supply chain was also disrupted. This led to shortages and price increases for residential water softeners. It is expected that the demand for residential water softeners will continue to increase in the post-pandemic period, as consumers become more aware of the benefits of using these products.
Global Residential Water Softener Market Growth Drivers:
• Growing Awareness of Water Quality: Increasing consumer awareness about the detrimental effects of hard water on appliances, plumbing systems, and overall water quality is a significant driver. For instance, a study by the Water Quality Association found that around 85% of households in the US have hard water, which can lead to scaling and reduced appliance efficiency. This awareness has propelled the adoption of residential water softener market to mitigate these issues and improve the lifespan of appliances.
• Rising Urbanization and Construction Activities: Rapid urbanization and increasing construction activities globally have led to a greater demand for water treatment solutions. As more people move into urban areas and new residential complexes are built, the focus on water quality and the need for water softening solutions have intensified. According to the United Nations, the global urban population is expected to reach 68% by 2050. This urban shift is driving the demand for residential water softener market in cities and urban developments.
• Consumer Concerns about Health and Hygiene: Consumer preferences for improved health and hygiene standards have boosted the adoption of water softeners. Softened water enhances the effectiveness of soaps and detergents, leading to cleaner laundry, softer skin, and shinier hair. Studies have shown that soft water can help reduce skin irritation and eczema symptoms. Consumers are increasingly valuing the benefits of using soft water for bathing, cooking, and cleaning, thereby driving the demand for residential water softener market as a means to improve daily living standards.
Global Residential Water Softener Market Key Insights & Developments:
• New water softeners are being developed that are more efficient and effective at removing minerals from hard water. This is leading to better water quality and less maintenance for homeowners. Moreover, new water softeners are being developed that are easier to install and maintain, and are more affordable than previous models. This is making it more convenient for homeowners to get the benefits of soft water.
• Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth in the residential water softener market due to factors such as rapid urbanization and population growth. With rising disposable income, urban households in countries like China and India are increasingly investing in water treatment solutions to address water quality concerns. According to the Asian Development Bank, urbanization in Asia Pacific is projected to increase to 64% by 2050. This growth, coupled with awareness campaigns about the benefits of water treatment, has fueled the adoption of residential water softener market in the region.
Global Residential Water Softener Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
In March 2023, Phyn, a pioneer in smart water solutions, unveiled an exclusive collaboration with EcoWater Systems, a prominent global water softener manufacturer. This strategic partnership aims to introduce Phyn's acclaimed intelligent water monitoring solutions to EcoWater's extensive network of dealers across North America.
In February 2023, BWT announced of becoming the official water partner of the European club, FC Brugge. It would deliver locally mineralized water to the club and allow enjoyment of water without their production and transport in disposable plastic bottles.
o Atlas Filtri
o BWT Holding GmbH
o Culligan Water
o EcoWater Systems LLC
o Envicare Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
o Harvey Water Softeners Ltd
o Kinetico Incorporated
o MARLO
o Monarch Water Ltd.
o Nelsen Corporation
o Other Industry Participants
Global Residential Water Softener Market:
By Softener Type
o Salt-based ion exchanged softeners
o Salt-free water softener
By Cylinder Type
o Twin cylinder
o Mono cylinder
By Mobility
o Fixed
o Portable
By Sales Channel
o Direct
o Indirect
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
