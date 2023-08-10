Fitness Equipment Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Fitness Equipment Market

The Fitness Equipment Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Home, Commercial), and Types (Treadmill, Exercise Bike, Elliptical, Rower, Strength Equipment, Others). The Fitness Equipment market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Fitness Equipment Market worldwide?

ICON Health & Fitness

Life Fitness

Peloton

Technogym

Precor

Nautilus

Johnson Health Tech

Dyaco

Impulse

Shuhua Sports

True Fitness

Shanxi Orient

WaterRower

WNQ Fitness

BH Fitness

Concept2

Landice

Short Description About Fitness Equipment Market:

The Global Fitness Equipment market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

This report mainly focuses on the fitness equipment that includes treadmill, exercise bike, elliptical, rower, strength equipment, and others.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fitness Equipment Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fitness Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ 8959.8 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 11140 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Treadmill accounting for % of the Fitness Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Home segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

For the fitness equipment industry, the market is low concentrated. ICON Health & Fitness, Life Fitness, Peloton, Technogym, Precor, Nautilus and Johnson Health Tech are the leader companies globally. The 17 players listed in the report accounted for about 62% of the revenue market.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Fitness Equipment Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Fitness Equipment

Home

Commercial

What are the types of Fitness Equipment available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Fitness Equipment market share In 2022.

Treadmill

Exercise Bike

Elliptical

Rower

Strength Equipment

Others

Which regions are leading the Fitness Equipment Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Fitness Equipment Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Fitness Equipment market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Fitness Equipment industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

