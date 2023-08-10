Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the veterinary medical equipment market size is predicted to reach $3.15 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.8%.
The growth in the veterinary medical equipment market is due to the global economy. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary medical equipment market share. Major players in the veterinary medical equipment market include Carestream Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa Healthcare, MinXray Inc., and Diagnostic Imaging Systems.
Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Segments
• By Type: Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment
• By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables
• By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals, Other Animals
• By End User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Research Institutes
• By Geography: The global veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Veterinary medical equipment refers to types of medical devices and surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, and veterinary telemetry services that are used for operations, therapy, keeping track of diagnoses and vitals, and enhancing animal care to slow down the progression of diseases.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Veterinary Medical Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
