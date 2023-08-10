INSIDEA's Journey of Innovation and Growth Recognized by StartupIndia
INSIDEA Recognized as a Startup under the Prestigious StartupIndia Initiative by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
Being recognized by StartupIndia is a reminder that our journey has just begun. As we continue to grow, our focus remains to redefine the boundaries of remote work and empower businesses globally.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA, a leading remote work outsourcing company, has been officially recognized as a startup by the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the esteemed StartupIndia initiative. This recognition underscores INSIDEA's commitment to innovation, growth and its significant contribution to the startup community.
— Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO at INSIDEA
StartupIndia, launched by the Government of India, aims to build a robust ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country. The initiative drives sustainable economic growth, generates immense employment opportunities, and empowers startups to grow through innovation and design.
Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO of INSIDEA, expressed his gratitude and excitement about the recognition. "Earning a spot in the StartupIndia program is a significant achievement for us. It's a reflection of our team's relentless effort and passion. We're excited about the future and are committed to pushing the boundaries in the remote work sector," he said.
The recognition by DPIIT provides startups like INSIDEA with a plethora of benefits, including tax exemptions, easier compliance, intellectual property rights facilitation, and a platform for networking and mentorship. Such recognitions are pivotal for startups, offering them a competitive edge and fostering their growth in the ever-evolving market.
Highlighting the importance of the StartupIndia initiative, Pratik added, "StartupIndia has been a game-changer. It's not just a program; it's a catalyst that has enabled countless startups to thrive and showcase their potential on both a national and global stage."
For INSIDEA, this recognition is a significant milestone. It not only validates their business model but also positions them as a key player in the remote work outsourcing domain. The company is poised to leverage this recognition to expand its reach, forge new partnerships, and continue delivering unparalleled services to its clients.
