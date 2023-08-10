Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2023-2032

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the transit and ground passenger transport market size is predicted to reach $962.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.

The growth in the transit and ground passenger transport market is due to the stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest transit and ground passenger transport market share. Major players in the transit and ground passenger transport market analysis include Uber, Daimler AG, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Transport International Holdings Limited, Transport for London (TFL), Duetsche Bahn AG.

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Market Segments

• By Type: Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport

• By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

• By Destination: Domestic, International

• By Geography: The global transit and ground passenger transport market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Transit and ground passenger transport refers to a transportation service that involves the volume of passengers traveling and provides a variety of passenger transportation services, such as urban transit systems, high-speed rail systems, chartered buses, school buses, and interurban bus transportation.

