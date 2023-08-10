Agricultural Micronutrients Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Forecast, And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Agricultural Micronutrients Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the agricultural micronutrients market size is predicted to reach $9.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.9%.
The growth in the agricultural micronutrients market is due to the rising micronutrient deficiency in soil. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest agricultural micronutrients market share. Major players in the agricultural micronutrients market industry analysis include BASF SE, Yara International ASA, Nutrien Ltd., Nouryon, Compass Minerals International, Helena Chemical Company, Corteva Agriscience.
Agricultural Micronutrients Market Segments
• By Type: Zinc, Boron, Iron, Copper, Manganese, Molybdenum, Other Types
• By Method of Application: Soil Application, Fertigation, Foliar, Seed Treatment, Hydroponics
• By Crop Type: Cereals, Pulses, Oilseeds, Spices, Fruit And Vegetables
• By Application: Tomato, Cotton, Citrus, Apple, Lettuce, Soybean, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global agricultural micronutrients market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The agricultural micronutrient are defined as a fine blend of mineral elements, which play an important role in balancing crop nutrition. Agricultural micronutrients are crucial for plant growth that nurture horticultural crops and crops of pulses, cereals, spices, plantations, and oilseeds. The mineral elements in agricultural micronutrients include manganese, zInc., iron, copper, molybdenum, and boron.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Agricultural Micronutrients Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
