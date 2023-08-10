Global 3D Metrology Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

3D Metrology Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “3D Metrology Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the 3D metrology market size is predicted to reach $17.04 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth in the 3D metrology market is due to the increase in adoption of industry 4.0. North America region is expected to hold the largest 3D metrology market share. Major players in the 3D metrology market analysis include FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Nikon Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Keyence, Perceptron, Inc., Applied Materials, Inc., Automated Precision.

3D Metrology Market Segments

• By Product: Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Automated Optical Inspection, Video Measuring Machine (VMM), Other Products

• By Application: Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Virtual Simulation, Other Applications

• By End User: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Heavy Machinery Industry, Electronics, Architecture & Construction, Mining, Other End Users

• By Geography: The global 3D metrology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The 3D metrology refers to electronic non-contact and contact measurement devices used to collect 3D data from physical objects such as textures, geometries, colors, shapes and others. 3D Metrology assists in product quality control, inspection, reverse engineering, and virtual simulation and has numerous applications in industries such as aerospace, defence, automotive, architectural, medical, energy, and power.

