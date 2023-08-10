Polyphenol Market Is Growing at 5.2% CAGR to Hit USD 2.7 billion by 2030

Polyphenol Market

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Polyphenol Market generated $1.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Growth in awareness of consumers toward health benefits offered by Polyphenols and growth in preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products drive the growth of the global polyphenol market. However, complex manufacturing process of polyphenols restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in applications of polyphenols and rise in health consciousness present new opportunities in the upcoming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players operating in the polyphenol industry have adopted product launch, business expansion, and merger & acquisition as their key strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Leading players analyzed in the polyphenol market analysis include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Aquanova AG, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Botaniex, Inc., Chongqing kerui nanhai pharmaceutical co., ltd, Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., FutureCeuticals, Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., and CPC Ingredients Ltd.

Rise in demand for herbal products, increase in health benefits offered by polyphenol, and growth in geriatric population are the major factors that fuel the polyphenol market growth. The anti-aging properties associated with polyphenols coupled with antitumor and anti-carcinogenic properties result in their applications in cosmetics and medical sectors, respectively. In addition, brewing industries are expected witness increased consumption of polyphenols owing to their application in liquors and wines. Increase in aged population has given rise to the demand for fortified food supplements to reduce the effects of chronic diseases, which is expected to positively impact the polyphenol market.

In the past few years, many countries have recognized lifestyle-related diseases as a key concern, which has led to rise in health consciousness among consumers. In addition, increase in consumer awareness regarding health benefits associated with the consumption of polyphenol fuels its demand across the globe. For instance, polyphenol helps in weight loss controls blood sugar level, lowers the risk of cardiac diseases and others. Furthermore, upsurge in geriatric population, and alarming incidence of chronic diseases have changed the eating patterns of consumers.

In addition, owing to busy lifestyle and hectic schedule, consumers are now seeking for healthy drinks, which include polyphenol as a key ingredient that can help enhance their physical and mental wellness which is also one of the emerging polyphenol market trend. Thus, all these factors collectively boost the demand for polyphenol, thereby contributing toward the growth of the market, globally.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe, and LAMEA.

