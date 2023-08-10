Jigsaw Puzzle Market is Poised for Significant Growth During The Forecast Period 2023-2030

Jigsaw Puzzle Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Jigsaw Puzzle Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Jigsaw Puzzle Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Children, Adults), and Types (Wood Materials, Plastic Materials, Paper Materials). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Jigsaw Puzzle Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 139 Pages long. The Jigsaw Puzzle market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Springbok Puzzles

Robotime

Disney

Schmidt Spiele

CubicFun

Educa Borras

Ravensburger

Artifact Puzzles

Tenyo

Toy Town

Cobble Hill

White Mountain Puzzles

Buffalo Games

Castorland

Hape

The Global Jigsaw Puzzle market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Jigsaw Puzzle is a tiling puzzle that requires the assembly of often oddly shaped interlocking and tessellating pieces. Each piece usually has a small part of a picture on it; when complete, a jigsaw puzzle produces a complete picture. In some cases more advanced types have appeared on the market, such as spherical jigsaws and puzzles showing optical illusions.

North America is the largest producer of Jigsaw Puzzle, with a market share nearly 30%, followed by Europe and China, etc. Springbok Puzzles, Disney, Educa Borras, Ravensburger, Tenyo and Toy Town are the key manufacturers of industry, and the top 10 manufacturers had about 25% combined market share.

In 2020, the global Jigsaw Puzzle market size was USD 701.8 million and it is expected to reach USD 772.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 1.5% during 2021-2027.

Jigsaw Puzzle market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jigsaw Puzzle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Jigsaw Puzzle



Children

Adults

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Jigsaw Puzzle market share In 2022.



Wood Materials

Plastic Materials

Paper Materials

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Jigsaw Puzzle Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We were monitoring the direct impact of covid-19 in this market, further to the indirect impact from different industries. This document analyzes the effect of the pandemic on the Jigsaw Puzzle market from a international and nearby angle. The document outlines the marketplace size, marketplace traits, and market increase for Jigsaw Puzzle industry, categorised with the aid of using kind, utility, and patron sector. Further, it provides a complete evaluation of additives concerned in marketplace improvement in advance than and after the covid-19 pandemic. Report moreover done a pestel evaluation within the business enterprise to study key influencers and boundaries to entry.

