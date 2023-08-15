AutoTechIQ expands coverage to Canada
EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTechIQ, a leading provider of educational information to automotive repair customers, has expanded its North American coverage to include Canada. This opens the door to AutoTechIQ certification of thousands of auto repair shops, which drives new leads to those certified.
“When AutoTechIQ first approached us, my initial thought was not another directory,” said Chad Kennedy, owner of Kennedy’s AutoPro, Dartmouth. “But after talking to (CEO) Uwe Kleinschmidt, his vision became clear - creating a network of shops and customers with the same mindset. Shops that have incorporated a Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI) have created transparency with customers who seek this transparency. Nothing has been done like this before. I’m a believer.”
About AutoTechIQ: AutoTechIQ empowers car owners to determine potential causes and fixes for issues they experience. Pre-educated car owners are more confident in engaging auto repair shops to obtain the solution. AutoTechIQ certifies auto repair shops based on their customer interaction process and helps them connect with car owners looking for transparency and options for their vehicle’s health. Learn more at www.AutoTechIQ.com.
Krista Erickson
