Green Powder Market Size, Trends, Growth [2023-2030]

Green Powder Market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Green Powder Market" [2023-2030] Research Report Analysis and Outlook Insights | Latest Updated Report | The Green Powder Market is segmented into Regions, Applications (Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Independent Retailers, Online Sales, Others), and Types (Marine Sources Type, Grasses Sourced Type, Fermented Greens Type, Others). The report presents the research and analysis provided within the Green Powder Market Research is meant to benefit stakeholders, vendors, and other participants in the industry. This report is of 93 Pages long. The Green Powder market is expected to grow annually by magnificent (CAGR 2023 - 2030).

Who is the largest manufacturers of Green Powder Market worldwide?

Nested Naturals

Purely Inspired

Athletic Greens

Amazing Grass

Organifi

Vibrant Health

Vega (Danone)

Greens First

MacroLife Naturals

Naturo Sciences

Garden of Life

Vital

Short Description About Green Powder Market:

The Global Green Powder market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2030. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Greens powders are dietary supplements that you can mix into water and other liquids. They typically have a green hue and can taste a bit grassy. Natural sugar substitutes are often added to improve flavor. Greens powders generally contain 25–40 or more different ingredients, which vary by brand.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Green Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ 288.4 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 680.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe Green Powder market is estimated at US$ million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach US$ million and US$ million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is % in 2022, while Chinese percentage is %, and it is predicted that China market share will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. As for the Europe Green Powder landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is % and % respectively for the next 6-year period.

The industry's leading producers, Nested Naturals, Purely Inspired, Athletic Greens, Amazing Grass (Glanbia) and Organifi, accounted for 7.14%, 3.10%, 6.81%, 5.47% and 8.37% of revenue in 2019.

This report focuses on Green Powder volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Green Powder market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, etc.

What are the factors driving the growth of the Green Powder Market?

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Green Powder

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Independent Retailers

Online Sales

Others

What are the types of Green Powder available in the Market?

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into Below types that held the largest Green Powder market share In 2022.

Marine Sources Type

Grasses Sourced Type

Fermented Greens Type

Others

Which regions are leading the Green Powder Market?

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Green Powder Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

