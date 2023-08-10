RAND LUXURY Produced the Annual “Hamptons Concours” Celebrating Ferrari along with the 75th Anniversary of Porsche
Over $100 Million of the finest motorcars on display Benefitting The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) & The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford Rand and his team including Andrew Levitt at the world-renowned events company RAND Luxury produced a private charity brunch & concours in collaboration with Ferrari of Long Island, Manhattan Motorcars, Morgan Stanley, Rémy Martin / Louis XIII and more. The exclusive, Invitation-Only concours was Sold Out well in advance and was hosted at the Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth & Maria Fishel.
The Event benefitted The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), which is dedicated to finding cures for cancer, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
The annual event showcased one of the largest gatherings of collectible spectacular vintage and new Ferrari Motorcars the Hamptons has ever seen and the collection of vehicles present was estimated in value over $100 Million. A series of automotive connoisseurs and celebrity judges reviewed nearly 80 handmade Italian masterpieces in the concours led by Chief Judge Glenn Simon. In addition, The Hamptons Concours also featured new vehicles from luxury brands Including Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
The invited guests were greeted with “Telemont” champagne courtesy of Rémy Martin. French Baharani luxury brand Qannati, known for their wearable jewelry objet d’art had on display pieces valued from $85,000 - $195,000.
Notable Attendees included: Bradford Rand, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Georgina Bloomberg, Victor Green, Bradley Fishel, Alexandra Fishel, Brian Miller, Stu Fields, Tom Yang, Steven Morea, John Aalto, Ryan Friedman, Tracy Turco, Peter Cook, Diana Cochran, Jennifer Allsopp, Soren White, Fabio Granato, Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, Cagri Kanver.
Details of the winners of the 2023 Hamptons Concours can be found on www.randluxury.com
The event sponsors included: Ferrari of Long Island, Remy Martin Louis XIII, Morgan Stanley, Apollo Jets, Aston Martin Long Island, Ferrari Club of America Empire State Region, Manhattan Motorcars, BeauGeste Luxury Brands, Briston, Classic Automotive Relocation Services, Rally Point east, The Baker House 1650, OPTYX, The Glenrothes, DeLonghi, Garia, Hiatus Tequila, Sports Car Market, Long Island Sports Cars, Lux Contemporary, Lyrical Asset Management, McLaren Long Island, Nero, One Roq Vodka, Pantera Owners Club of America, PCar Market, Qannati, Quintessentially, XO, Ryan Friedman Motor Cars, Swoon, Champagne Telmont, Palm Bay International, Taub Family Selections, The Botanist Islay Dry Gin, Total Marine, 1738 Accord Royal, Vantage Auto The Reserve, Cyberisk Alliance, Putnam Leasing, Grandstand Sports Memorabilia, Boxed Water.
About RAND Luxury
RAND Luxury produces a series of Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co’s, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company’s team has produced over 2,500 events since 1993 including Job Expo, TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Investment Expo, The “Luxury Escape” Lounge during Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and the Hamptons Luxury Brunch Series. RAND Luxury has also produced numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley, Maserati & McLaren!
For more information, visit: www.RANDLuxury.com
