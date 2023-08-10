TGTE Applauds Canada's Historic Appointment of MP Gary Anandasangaree as Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations
Human Rights, Peace, and Democracy cannot be taken for granted.”TORONTO, CANADA, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
The Elevation of Gary Anandasangaree MP, to Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations is a historic event for which the Tamil Canadians thank the government of Canada. Canadian Tamils rejoice that a son of our own soil has been recognized and tasked to serve and protect crown- indigenous relations in Canada.
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Ministry for the prevention of Genocide and Mass atrocities takes pride in congratulating Hon. Gary Anandasangaree on his appointment as a member of the cabinet of Ministers of an honorable Country that has always stood against Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes.
The Canadian government has formally recognized the Armenian genocide, the Holodomor, the Holocaust, the Rwandan genocide, the ethnic cleansing in Bosnia, the Uyghur genocide and the Rohingya genocide. Also, on April 27th last year the House of Commons unanimously adopted a motion recognizing that Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people.
This was followed by another unanimous adoption by the Canadian Parliament, On May 18, 2022, to make May 18 of each year Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. It is notable that this motion was put forward by Hon. Gary Anandasangaree as a then Member of Parliament.
In his statement this year on the first anniversary of the adoption of Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day, Prime Minister Hon. Justin Trudeau said, “The stories of Tamil-Canadians affected by the conflict – including many I have met over the years in communities across the country – serve as an enduring reminder that human rights, peace, and democracy cannot be taken for granted. That’s why Parliament last year unanimously adopted the motion to make May 18 Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day.
Prime Minister Trudeau’s statement sparked heavy anti-Canadian uproar among Sri Lanka government supporters, culminating in the burning of effigies of him and Minister Gary Anandasangaree on June 25th. A few weeks later on July 12, the Sri Lankan government refused Minister Anandasangaree’s Visa application to visit the island nation.
As Minister Gary stated in his tweet after Sri Lanka refused his visa application, burning effigies will not correct the failures of consecutive governments of Sri Lanka ( GOSL). It is reprisal for the work he and the government of Canada do. It is important that the GoSL and the Genocide denialists take note of the concluding words of the Ministers tweet “We will not be silenced.”
As a Tamil Canadian, on behalf of the Ministry for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities of the TGTE, the Eezham Tamils and my fellow Tamil Canadians; I thank Prime Minister Trudeau wholeheartedly for recognizing the dedication and hard work of Minister Anandasangaree.
The TGTE and I wish Minister Anandasangaree, the best in his new role and offer our reassurance that the TGTE’s Ministry for the Prevention of Genocide and mass atrocities will always do its part to support the government of Canada and Minister Anandasangaree in their efforts.
The TGTE’s Ministry for the Prevention of Genocide and Mass Atrocities also calls upon calls upon all the Tamils, and in particular Tamil Canadians to render their fullest cooperation and support to the government of Canada and Minister Anandasangaree in their crusade to deliver justice to indigenous nations and communities.
Roy Wignaraja
Minister for the Prevention of
Genocide and Mass Atrocities
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
Tel: 416-457-1633
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam
TGTE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram