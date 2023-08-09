Green Home Systems Urges LADWP Customers to Embrace Solar Energy Ahead of Changing Policies

By making the switch now, LADWP customers can lock in their net metering rates and safeguard themselves from potential policy changes that could reduce the financial benefits of going solar” — Robbie Hebert, GHS Managing Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems is calling on all Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) customers to embrace solar energy proactively and safeguard their energy future. Following the recent changes implemented by other utilities, such as Edison and PGE, GHS urges LADWP customers not to wait for policy shifts and take advantage of the current favorable solar incentives before it's too late.

With the solar landscape constantly evolving, many utility companies have revisited their interconnection policies, often resulting in reduced benefits for solar adopters. This was evident in the recent changes made by Edison and PGE, where existing solar customers experienced unfavorable adjustments to net metering rates, affecting their potential savings and return on investment.

As a leading advocate for renewable energy adoption, Green Home Systems believes that the time to act is now. Waiting for changes in interconnection policies may leave LADWP customers exposed to potential drawbacks in the future. By embracing solar energy today, homeowners can secure the existing advantageous incentives and maximize their long-term savings. "Proactivity is key when it comes to transitioning to solar energy," said Robbie Hebert, Managing Director of Green Home Systems. "By making the switch now, LADWP customers can lock in their net metering rates and safeguard themselves from potential policy changes that could reduce the financial benefits of going solar".

Solar energy offers numerous advantages beyond financial savings. By adopting solar power, LADWP customers can contribute to reducing their carbon footprint and help combat the global climate crisis. Embracing solar energy aligns with the state’s commitment to sustainability, making California a greener and more environmentally responsible community.

Dedicated to supporting LADWP customers throughout their solar journey, Green Home Systems’ team of experts is readily available to address any inquiries, provide personalized solar solutions, and guide customers through the process of transitioning to solar energy.

ABOUT GHS:

Green Home Systems is one of the nation's top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Enphase Gold Installer and Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it's the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.