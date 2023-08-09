Pieridae Releases Q2 2023 Results

Successful Refinancing & Strong Quarterly Cash Flow

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pieridae Energy Limited (“Pieridae” or the “Company”) (TSX: PEA) announces the release of its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Pieridae generated Net Operating Income (“NOI”)1 of $44 million and successfully refinanced its long-term debt, substantially reducing the Company’s cost of capital. The Company’s management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and notes for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 are available at www.pieridaeenergy.com and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

Q2 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Refinanced the Company’s long-term debt resulting in new credit facilities of USD $150 million, materially reducing the cost of capital while providing additional liquidity through the provision of a revolving credit facility and a delayed draw term loan.

Generated Funds Flow from Operations 1 of $35.4 million ($0.22 per basic and fully diluted share) vs $43.5 million ($0.28 per basic and $0.27 per fully diluted share) in Q2 2022.

of $35.4 million ($0.22 per basic and fully diluted share) vs $43.5 million ($0.28 per basic and $0.27 per fully diluted share) in Q2 2022. Generated quarterly NOI 1 of $43.8 million ($0.28 per basic and $0.27 per fully diluted share) vs $56.0 million ($0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share) in Q2 2022.

of $43.8 million ($0.28 per basic and $0.27 per fully diluted share) vs $56.0 million ($0.36 per basic and $0.35 per fully diluted share) in Q2 2022. Generated Net Income of $4.2 million ($0.03 per basic and fully diluted share) vs $23.0 million ($0.15 per basic and $0.14 per fully diluted share) in Q2 2022.

Produced 31,087 boe/d (85% natural gas) vs 36,378 boe/d in Q2 2022.

Net debt1 was $181.7 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $214.5 million at December 31, 2022.

“Pieridae had strong financial results this quarter, despite operational challenges and weaker AECO natural gas prices, thanks to a favorable royalty credit and realized gains from our hedging program,” said Pieridae’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Darcy Reding. “In the second quarter, we continued to execute our strategic plan with the successful refinancing of our long-term debt, which is a significant milestone for the Company and provides Pieridae with a lower cost of capital and greater financial flexibility.”

“Production has largely recovered from unscheduled downtime during the second quarter, with recent field production back to 35,600 boe/d. Wildfires in northeast BC continue to keep 900 boe/d shut-in in the Ekwan area, and approximately 750 boe/d remain voluntarily shut-in in west-central Alberta until AECO natural gas prices are sustained at greater than $3.00/Mcf. Our focus as we move into fall is the safe and efficient execution of Phase 1 of the Waterton maintenance turnaround in August and September, improving production and facility reliability, and ongoing operating and administrative cost reductions.”

SELECTED Q2 2023 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL RESULTS

2023 2022

2021

($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 159,427 186,156 179,143 181,030 178,918 187,719 198,596 191,439 Condensate (bbl/d) 2,300 2,657 2,469 2,911 2,864 3,201 2,851 2,555 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,216 2,784 2,389 2,876 3,695 6,003 5,354 4,133 Sulphur (tonne/d) 1,362 1,457 1,348 1,312 1,555 1,625 1,185 1,518 Total production (boe/d) 31,087 36,467 34,715 35,959 36,378 40,491 41,304 38,595 Financial Realized natural gas price before physical commodity contracts ($/mcf) 2.39 3.24 5.08 4.38 7.13 4.66 4.62 3.58 Realized natural gas price after physical commodity contracts ($/mcf) 3.00 5.08 5.24 3.62 4.67 4.08 3.67 2.70 Benchmark natural gas price ($/mcf) 2.40 3.25 5.20 4.28 7.22 4.75 4.69 3.59 Realized condensate price before physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 84.81 107.22 110.24 103.71 132.60 112.09 91.69 85.25 Realized condensate price after physical commodity contracts ($/bbl) 91.83 107.36 117.67 105.82 116.61 106.13 69.71 65.33 Benchmark condensate price ($/bbl) 93.25 107.05 115.24 115.66 132.49 122.62 100.10 70.25 Net income (loss) 4,182 13,639 114,662 (1,573 ) 22,982 10,549 4,661 (14,846 ) Net income (loss) $ per share, basic 0.03 0.09 0.72 (0.01 ) 0.15 0.07 0.03 (0.09 ) Net income (loss) $ per share, diluted 0.03 0.08 0.70 (0.01 ) 0.14 0.07 0.03 (0.09 ) Net operating income (1) 43,843 49,995 67,711 30,014 55,969 47,295 30,845 17,920 Cashflow provided by operating activities 27,533 41,309 40,134 9,899 34,922 3,212 21,139 6,885 Funds flow from operations (1) 35,432 41,613 57,641 17,721 43,462 34,855 12,408 6,780 Total assets 575,849 587,641 615,477 473,642 499,580 552,781 622,540 560,782 Adjusted working capital deficit (2) (6,258 ) (22,275 ) (11,249 ) (46,419 ) (28,892 ) (34,934 ) (61,588 ) (71,161 ) Net debt (1) (181,670 ) (202,180 ) (214,503 ) (254,489 ) (248,967 ) (273,201 ) (293,169 ) (314,184 ) Capital expenditures 9,384 20,486 19,037 7,216 9,739 3,534 1,493 9,852

(1) Refer to the “Net Operation Income”, “Capital Resources” and “non-GAAP measures” sections of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(2) Adjusted working capital is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as accounts payable and accrued liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits.

Commodity prices continued to decline in Q2 2023 with AECO natural gas down 67% and WTI basis down 32% vs. Q2 2022.

Lower commodity sales revenue was partially offset by the Company’s hedging program with Q2 2023 hedging gains of $13.6 million ($4.60/boe).

Pieridae benefitted from an adjustment to the 2022 Gas Cost Allowance (“GCA”) credit calculated annually by the Alberta Crown which more than offset year to date royalty expense, resulting in $16.6 million of net royalty recovery for the quarter.

Q2 production was impacted by unscheduled downtime and maintenance activities at the Caroline and Jumping Pound gas processing facilities (4,800 boe/d), as well as periodic non-operated production outages arising from wildfires in Alberta and British Columbia (1,550 boe/d).

Q2 capital expenditures were $9.4 million with spending focused on the Brown Creek development program ($4.0 million) and facility maintenance and turnaround costs ($4.2 million).

The successful refinancing included a new CAD $20 million, 18-month bridge term loan and the issuance of 18.6 million warrants. The Company’s previous term loan was retired in advance of its October 16, 2023 maturity.

The Company executed several new commodity hedge transactions as part of its risk management strategy to mitigate cash flow volatility in support of capital spending and debt service obligations, and in compliance with the requirements of the new credit facility.







CEO SUCCESSION

Pieridae previously announced the retirement of Chief Executive Officer Alfred Sorenson, effective August 31, 2023. The Board of Directors is currently engaged in a CEO succession process, the results of which will be disclosed when concluded.

OUTLOOK AND REVISED GUIDANCE

Forward natural gas and natural gas liquids prices have continued to experience downward pressure since March 2023 through the typically lower-priced summer season. Pieridae’s robust hedge position will partially mitigate the lower expected prices through the second half of 2023, although not to the same extent as the first half of the year.

Additionally, Pieridae’s year-to-date production was lower than expected, and while second-half production is anticipated to remain within the original guidance range, annual guidance has been revised downward from 37,000-39,000 boe/d to 33,000 - 34,500 boe/d to reflect the production challenges in the first half of the year.

Lower forecast hedge-adjusted pricing and lower production have also put downward pressure on NOI, partially offset by diligent operating cost reduction efforts and the previously discussed GCA adjustment to royalties. NOI guidance has been lowered slightly to reflect management’s current projections, from the previous range of $120 - $150 million to $110 - $130 million.

Following a detailed capital program review during the second quarter, management has decided to bifurcate the previously discussed Waterton maintenance turnaround into two separate phases in order to complete critical maintenance requirements, while prudently managing the pace of capital expenditures during a period of lower projected cash flow. The first phase will be initiated on August 12, 2023, requiring a production outage of four to five weeks and capital expenditures of approximately $11 million. Following the completion of Phase 1, detailed scoping and timing for the remaining required work will be finalized and included as Phase 2 in the 2024 maintenance capital budget. As a result of this partial turnaround and other ongoing capital maintenance activities, total 2023 sustaining capital expenditures are now projected to be in the range of $30 - $40 million, an increase from the previous guidance range of $15 - $20 million.

Pieridae’s revised 2023 guidance is as follows:

2023 Guidance – Aug 2023 Guidance – March 2023 Guidance – Dec ($ 000s unless otherwise noted) Low High Low High Low High Production (boe/d) 33,000 34,500 37,000 39,000 37,000 39,000 Net operating income (1)(2) 110,000 130,000 120,000 150,000 170,000 200,000 Implied operating netback ($/boe) (2) 9.00 11.00 9.00 11.00 12.00 14.00 Sustaining capital expenditures (3) 30,000 40,000 15,000 20,000 50,000 55,000 Development capital expenditures (4) 15,000 20,000 15,000 20,000 15,000 20,000

(1) Refer to the “Net Operating Income” section of the Company’s MD&A for reference to non-GAAP measures.

(2) 2023 outlook assumes average 2023 AECO price of $2.60/GJ and average 2023 WTI price of USD$74.00/bbl and accounts for hedging contracts as of July 31, 2023.

(3) Comprised of facility maintenance and turnaround capital expenditures.

(4) Comprised of seismic, development and land capital expenditures.

Pieridae’s priority remains improving financial flexibility by strengthening our balance sheet while sustaining production, implementing cost reduction initiatives, optimizing infrastructure, and executing non-core asset dispositions in order to maintain profitability during the commodity cycle.







HEDGE POSITION

Pieridae hedges to mitigate commodity price, interest rate and foreign exchange volatility to protect the cash flow required to fund the Company’s maintenance capital requirements and debt service obligations, while allowing the Company to participate in future commodity price upside. Pieridae continues to execute its risk management program governed by its hedge policy and in compliance with the thresholds required by the new senior loan facilities. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company entered several new hedge contracts in support of the loan refinancing transaction and, as of June 30, 2023, is hedged in accordance with the requirements of the senior loan agreement.

The Company had the following fixed-price physical commodity sales contracts and power contracts in place at June 30, 2023:

Type of contract Quantity Time Period Contract Price Fixed Price - Natural Gas Sales 50,000 GJ/d Jul 2023 – Oct 2023 CAD $4.38/GJ Fixed Price - Natural Gas Sales 5,000 GJ/d Jul 2023 – Oct 2026 CAD $3.31/GJ Fixed Price – AECO/NYMEX Differential 7,500 MMbtu/d Jul 2023 – Oct 2023 USD $(1.18)/MMbtu Fixed Price - Power Purchases 52 MW/h Jul 2023 – Dec 2023 CAD $71.83/MWh Fixed Price - Power Purchases 55 MW/h Jan 2024 – Dec 2024 CAD $68.39/MWh Fixed Price - Power Purchases 55 MW/h Jan 2025 – Dec 2025 CAD $79.12/MWh Fixed Price - Power Purchases 45 MW/h Jan 2026 – Dec 2026 CAD $75.88/MWh Fixed Price - Power Purchases 5 MW/h Jan 2027 – Dec 2027 CAD $75.10/MWh





The Company had the following financial risk management contracts in place as at June 30, 2023:

Type of contract Quantity Time Period Contract Price AECO Natural Gas Swap 30,000 GJ/d Jul 2023 – Oct 2023 CAD $1.89/GJ AECO Natural Gas Swap 30,000 GJ/d Jul 2023 – May 2026 CAD $3.10/GJ AECO Natural Gas Swap 50,000 GJ/d Nov 2023 – May 2026 CAD $3.30/GJ AECO Natural Gas Swap 25,000 GJ/d Nov 2023 – May 2027 CAD $3.62/GJ AECO Natural Gas Swap 35,000 GJ/d Jun 2026 – May 2027 CAD $3.95/GJ WTI Crude Oil Swap 500 bbl/d Jul 2023 – Sep 2023 CAD $107.64/bbl C5 to WTI Basis Differential Swap 500 bbl/d Jul 2023 – Sep 2023 CAD ($4.67)/bbl WTI Crude Oil Collar 1,453 bbl/d Jul 2023 – Dec 2023 CAD $80.00 - $90.75/bbl WTI Crude Oil Collar 1,405 bbl/d Jan 2024 – Dec 2024 CAD $80.00 - $90.75/bbl WTI Crude Oil Collar 1,235 bbl/d Jan 2025 – Dec 2025 CAD $80.00 - $90.75/bbl WTI Crude Oil Collar 918 bbl/d Jan 2026 – Dec 2026 CAD $80.00 - $90.75/bbl WTI Crude Oil Collar 761 bbl/d Jan 2027 – Dec 2027 CAD $80.00 - $90.75/bbl WTI Crude Oil Swap 350 bbl/d Jun 2026 CAD $82.33/bbl WTI Crude Oil Swap 750 bbl/d Jun 2027 CAD $78.75/bbl





CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. MDT / 10:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the webcast or conference call, you are asked to register using one of the links provided below.

To register to participate via webcast please follow this link:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c7zracbt

Alternatively, to register to participate by telephone please follow this link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc93a3724a33846f4891feacd3a474c66

ABOUT PIERIDAE

Pieridae is a Canadian energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Through a number of corporate and asset acquisitions, we have grown into a significant upstream and midstream producer with assets concentrated in the Canadian Foothills, producing conventional natural gas, NGLs, condensate and sulphur. Pieridae’s vision is to be a progressive leader in providing responsible, affordable natural gas and derived products to meet society’s energy security needs. Pieridae’s common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol “PEA”.

For further information, visit www.pieridaeenergy.com, or please contact:

Darcy Reding, President & Chief Operating Officer Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer Telephone: 403-261-5900 Telephone: 403-261-5900 Investor Relations investors@pieridaeenergy.com

