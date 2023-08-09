Levi & Korsinsky LLP notifies shareholders of BMRN, MAXR, SYF, PGEN of pending class action settlements

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky informs shareholders of BMRN, MAXR, SYF, PGEN that a settlement has been reached in a pending class action lawsuit against each of these companies. To receive a pro-rata share of the settlement proceeds, members of the class must file a claim form by the designated dates as listed below:



BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) – A settlement was reached in the class action against BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. in which a settlement fund of $39,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is October 30, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/in-re-biomarin-pharmaceuticals-inc-securities-litigation.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) - A settlement was reached in the class action against Maxar Technologies Inc. in which a settlement fund of $27,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is October 20, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/oregon-laborers-employers-pension-trust-fund-v-maxar-technologies-inc-et-al.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) - A settlement was reached in the class action against Synchrony Financial in which a settlement fund of $34,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is September 07, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/in-re-synchrony-financial-securities-litigation.

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN) - A settlement was reached in the class action against Precigen, Inc. in which a settlement fund of $13,000,000 was created for the benefit of class members. The deadline for submitting a claim is November 25, 2023. To find out more, please go to https://zlk.com/settlement/in-re-precigen-securities-litigation.

Levi & Korsinsky did not act as lead counsel or otherwise participate in litigating the above class actions and provides this information to remind class members of the deadlines to submit a claim for a share of any of these settlement funds.

