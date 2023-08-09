Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,946 in the last 365 days.

IX Acquisition Corp. Announces Fifth Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IXAQ) (the “Company”) announced today that its board of directors (the “Board”) has decided to extend the date by which the Company must consummate an initial business combination (the “Deadline Date”) from August 12, 2023 for an additional month, to September 12, 2023. This is the fifth of twelve potential one-month extensions of the Deadline Date available to the Company pursuant to its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The Company further announced that on or before August 12, 2023, IX Acquisition Sponsor LLC will deposit $160,000 into the Company’s trust account in connection with this extension.

About IX Acquisition Corp.

IX Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit https://www.ixacq.com.


Contacts

For investor and media inquiries:
contact@ixacq.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

IX Acquisition Corp. Announces Fifth Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more