August 9, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Calls on Congress to Pass the EATS Act

Attorney General Miyares Calls on Congress to Pass the EATS Act

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a 16-state coalition in sending a letter to congressional leadership urging the passage of the Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (“EATS”) Act. The bill prevents California from regulating farmers and ranchers across the country by preserving states’ authority to regulate agriculture within their own borders.

In 2018, California passed Proposition 12, a law that requires out-of-state pork producers to comply with strict farming regulations if they want to sell their products in the state. Since California accounts for approximately 13% of the nation’s pork consumption, it has major influence over the whole market. Proposition 12 sets harsh regulations that spikes prices for consumers and may force many pork producers who are unable to comply with the new standards to close their businesses.

“California’s Proposition 12 is yet another example of a radical standard forced onto all the States that will only harm consumers, weaken interstate commerce, and set farmers up to fail,” said Attorney General Miyares. “We will not become a prisoner to California’s nonsense and will continue to defend our citizens from such ridiculous overreaches of power.”

This letter was proceeded by a coalition of 11 governors, who wrote to U.S. Congressional leadership in June to encourage the passage of the EATS Act.

Attorney General Miyares joined Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in the letter.

Read the full letter here.

