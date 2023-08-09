Hour Loop Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Demonstrates Strong Revenue Growth Despite Challenging e-Commerce Environment

Revises up Full Year 2023 Revenue Guidance

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter 2023:

Net revenues increased 51.5% to $22.4 million, compared to $14.8 million in the year-ago period;

Net loss totaled $0.8 million, compared to $0.3 million in the year-ago period; and

Cash used for operating activities was $3.4 million and $12.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.



Management Commentary

“We are pleased to report our second quarter 2023 results, in which we continue to deliver significant revenue growth,” said Sam Lai, CEO of Hour Loop. “The revenue growth rate for the second quarter was 51.5%, compared with the year-ago period, and outperformed most peers that we know.”

“However, our gross margin, compared with the year-ago period, was negatively impacted by the challenging e-commerce environment and intense competition caused by high inventory levels across the industry. Nevertheless, we had some success with the QoQ margin improvement to 50.7% from 45.6%.

Our operating expenses percentage remains at a similar percentage to the first quarter because of efforts made for expenses management this year. Overall, we believe we’ve built a solid foundation to continue generating strong growth. We also aim to continue making improvements on profitability.”

“Looking forward, we’re cautiously optimistic. Despite an uncertain economy, we continue to see strong demand for our products so far in 2023. We are confident in our ability to continue delivering values to our vendors, customers, and shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $22.4 million, compared to $14.8 million in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily due to continued growth and maturity in our personnel and operating model, despite the overall e-commerce traffic slowdown and intense competition.

Gross profit percentage decreased 5.8% to 50.7%, compared to 56.5% of net revenues in the comparable period a year ago. The decrease was a function of increased market competition, overstocked inventories, and higher Amazon fees.

Operating expenses percentage decreased 4.8% to 54.4%, compared to 59.2% of net revenues in the year-ago period. The decrease reflected better management of shipping, labelling, and preparation costs, as well as legal and professional fees.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, compared to $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the comparable year-ago period. The increase was driven by increased costs as a result of the reasons mentioned above despite efforts made for expenses management.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had $1.1 million in cash, compared to $4.6 million as of December 31, 2022. This decrease was driven by the payments made to vendors when due.

Inventories as of June 30, 2023, were $14.4 million, compared to $18.8 million as of December 31, 2022. The decrease represented strong sales momentum in the first half of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, Hour Loop revises up its guidance for gross revenue to be in the range of $132 million to $145 million, representing 30% to 40% year-over-year growth. In the meantime, the Company maintains its guidance for 2023 net income to be in the range of $0.5 million to $4 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and Etsy. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Finance Department

finance@hourloop.com







HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share data)

As of June 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,118,671 $ 4,562,589 Accounts receivable, net 322,334 352,379 Inventory, net 14,417,742 18,801,529 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 871,771 741,243 Total current assets 16,730,518 24,457,740 Property and equipment, net 208,297 274,195 Deferred tax assets 1,095,258 549,320 Right-of-use lease assets 294,678 450,721 Total non-current assets 1,598,233 1,274,236 TOTAL ASSETS $ 18,328,751 $ 25,731,976 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term loan $ 643,294 $ 652,316 Accounts payable 7,448,841 11,883,253 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 929,294 1,742,972 Operating lease liabilities-current 266,672 385,216 Total current liabilities 9,288,101 14,663,757 Non-current liabilities Operating lease liabilities-non-current 15,508 64,945 Due to related parties 4.170,418 4,170,418 Total non-current liabilities 4,185,926 4,235,363 Total liabilities 13,474,027 18,899,120 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,070,776 and 35,047,828 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3,507 3,506 Additional paid-in capital 5,709,652 5,675,320 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings (827,540 ) 1,177,072 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30,895 ) (23,042 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,854,724 6,832,856 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 18,328,751 $ 25,731,976



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.





HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 22,417,448 $ 14,800,518 $ 43,485,057 $ 27,154,501 Cost of revenues (11,059,899 ) (6,443,910 ) (22,511,806 ) (12,341,179 ) Gross profit 11,357,549 8,356,608 20,973,251 14,813,322 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 10,245,912 6,480,625 19,752,883 12,006,727 General and administrative 1,957,975 2,275,642 3,671,161 3,951,606 Total operating expenses 12,203,887 8,756,267 23,424,044 15,958,333 Loss from operations (846,338 ) (399,659 ) (2,450,793 ) (1,145,011 ) Other (expenses) income Other expense (2,438 ) (3,944 ) (14,717 ) (9,394 ) Interest expense (62,392 ) (20,567 ) (123,488 ) (104,125 ) Other income 20,818 13,754 38,448 20,693 Total other expenses, net (44,012 ) (10,757 ) (99,757 ) (92,826 ) Loss before income taxes (890,350 ) (410,416 ) (2,550,550 ) (1,237,837 ) Income tax benefit 120,982 97,009 545,938 279,542 Net loss (769,368 ) (313,407 ) (2,004,612 ) (958,295 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustments (9,192 ) (9,497 ) (7,853 ) (11,913 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (778,560 ) $ (322,904 ) $ (2,012,465 ) $ (970,208 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding 35,055,293 34,939,695 35,056,510 33,300,000



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.





HOUR LOOP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In U.S. Dollars)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

Six Months Six Months Ended Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (2,004,612 ) $ (958,295 ) Reconciliation of net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expenses 68,634 22,498 Amortization of right-of-use lease assets 179,774 124,570 Deferred tax assets (545,938 ) (279,542 ) Inventory allowance 211,979 169,192 Stock-based compensation 34,333 61,013 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 30,045 (25,616 ) Inventory 4,171,808 (7,745,521 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (130,528 ) 191,294 Accounts payable (4,434,412 ) (4,180,324 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (813,678 ) 48,803 Operating lease liabilities (191,845 ) (98,930 ) Net cash used in operating activities (3,424,440 ) (12,670,858 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (5,881 ) (164,174 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,881 ) (164,174 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments to related parties - (1,024,188 ) Deferred IPO expenses - (576,167 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares - 6,156,360 Net cash provided by financing activities - 4,556,005 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates (13,597 ) (7,115 ) Net change in cash (3,443,918 ) (8,286,142 ) Cash at beginning of period 4,562,589 10,592,572 Cash at end of period $ 1,118,671 $ 2,306,430 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 167,017 $ - Cash paid for income tax $ - $ - Noncash investing and financing activities: Right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized $ 28,407 $ 606,443



The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.



