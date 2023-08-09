Conifer Holdings Reports 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023

TROY, Mich., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNFR) (“Conifer” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (compared to the prior year period)

Gross written premium increased 19.4% to $44.7 million

Expense ratio continues downward trend: 110 basis point improvement from Q2 2022

Combined ratio of 120.9%; accident year combined ratio excluding the impact of storm-related losses was 95.4% (6)



Management Comments

James Petcoff, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO, commented, “While the second quarter results were affected by atypically severe storm losses, it is important to emphasize that excluding the impact of these storm-related losses, Conifer would have achieved continued profitability in the quarter.”

2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Overview

At and for the

Three Months Ended June 30, At and for the

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Gross written premiums $ 44,674 $ 37,418 19.4 % $ 80,888 $ 70,382 14.9 % Net written premiums 29,328 27,266 7.6 % 47,670 45,287 5.3 % Net earned premiums 23,183 24,576 -5.7 % 45,135 48,531 -7.0 % Net investment income 1,354 564 140.1 % 2,661 1,071 148.5 % Net realized investment gains (losses) - (1,436 ) ** - (1,505 ) ** Change in fair value of equity investments (12 ) 317 -103.8 % 682 597 14.2 % Other gains (losses) - (1 ) ** - (6 ) ** Net income (loss) (4,739 ) (8,399 ) ** (3,738 ) (11,269 ) ** Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.16 ) Adjusted operating income (loss)* (4,727 ) (7,279 ) ** (4,420 ) (10,355 ) ** Adjusted operating income (loss) per share, diluted* $ (0.39 ) $ (0.75 ) ** $ (0.36 ) $ (1.07 ) ** Book value per common share outstanding $ 1.38 $ 1.75 $ 1.38 $ 1.75 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,220,331 9,712,602 12,218,102 9,710,223 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio (1) 83.0 % 90.2 % 72.9 % 82.7 % Expense ratio (2) 37.9 % 39.0 % 37.6 % 38.3 % Combined ratio (3) 120.9 % 129.2 % 110.5 % 121.0 % * The "Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures" section of this release defines and reconciles data that are not based on generally accepted accounting principles. ** Percentage is not meaningful (1) The loss ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of net losses and loss adjustment expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (2) The expense ratio is the ratio, expressed as a percentage, of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net earned premiums and other income from underwriting operations. (3) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% indicates an underwriting loss.

2023 Second Quarter Premiums

Gross Written Premiums

Gross written premiums increased 19.4% in the second quarter of 2023 to $44.7 million, compared to $37.4 million in the prior year period. This top line growth was orchestrated through a multi-faceted approach: Rate increases in select market segments were thoughtfully aligned with the Company's risk profile; while concurrently, continued expansion within select key verticals allowed the Company to capitalize on existing strengths and expertise, and highlight runway for future growth in these historically profitable lines of business.

This approach was most clearly demonstrated in the Company’s small business program, where GWP increased 17.0% in the second quarter of 2023 to $28.0 million. Conifer’s low-value dwelling line of business continued its strong growth trajectory as well, with premiums up 62.0% to $6.9 million in the quarter.

Net Earned Premiums

Net earned premiums decreased 5.7% to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $24.6 million for the prior year period. The decrease was primarily due to higher specific loss property reinsurance rates, effective January 1, 2023.

Commercial Lines Financial and Operational Review

Commercial Lines Financial Review



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 34,761 $ 32,076 8.4 % $ 63,736 $ 60,662 5.1 % Net written premiums 20,485 22,386 -8.5 % 32,726 36,726 -10.9 % Net earned premiums 17,487 20,784 -15.9 % 34,610 41,308 -16.2 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 77.5 % 95.5 % 69.5 % 88.1 % Expense ratio 37.4 % 38.0 % 36.8 % 37.2 % Combined ratio 114.9 % 133.5 % 106.3 % 125.3 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 5.0 % 44.4 % 0.2 % 36.1 % Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (4) 109.9 % 89.1 % 106.1 % 89.2 % Impact from storms 5.5 % - 2.7 % - Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (4)

104.4 % 89.1 % 103.4 % 89.2 % (4) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.



We excluded $967,000 of severe storm losses from the accident year combined ratio during the quarter due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.

The Company’s commercial lines of business represented 77.8% of total gross written premium in the second quarter of 2023. Conifer’s dedication to maintaining and enhancing its deep knowledge and experience within select key verticals remains a cornerstone of its strategy. This expertise-driven approach provides the foundation for the Company's future growth and profitability.

Commercial lines gross written premium increased 8.4% in the second quarter of 2023 to $34.8 million, diligently executing on the Company’s strategy of combining rate increases with organic growth in historically profitable lines of business.

The Commercial lines combined ratio was 114.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2023; this represents an improvement of 18.6 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022. The loss ratio was 77.5% for the quarter, down 18.0 percentage points from 95.5% in the prior year period.

The expense ratio was 37.4% for the second quarter of 2023, marking continued improvement from the prior year period.

Personal Lines Financial and Operational Review

Personal Lines Financial Review



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (dollars in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 9,913 $ 5,342 85.6 % $ 17,152 $ 9,720 76.5 % Net written premiums 8,843 4,880 81.2 % 14,944 8,561 74.6 % Net earned premiums 5,696 3,792 50.2 % 10,525 7,223 45.7 % Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 100.1 % 61.4 % 84.1 % 51.7 % Expense ratio 39.2 % 44.7 % 40.0 % 44.1 % Combined ratio 139.3 % 106.1 % 124.1 % 95.8 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development -6.4 % 7.0 % -7.2 % 0.6 % Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 145.7 % 99.1 % 131.3 % 95.2 % Impact from storms 78.0 % - 42.2 % - Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (5) 67.7 % 99.1 % 89.1 % 95.2 % (5) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.



We excluded $4.4 million of severe storm losses from the accident year combined ratio during the quarter due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.

Personal lines, representing 22.2% of total gross written premium for the second quarter of 2023, consists mainly of low-value dwelling homeowner’s insurance.

Personal lines gross written premium increased 85.6% to $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period, led by growth in the Company’s low-value dwelling line of business.

Personal lines combined ratio was 139.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2023. As noted in the Company’s July 28, 2023 press release, losses stemmed predominantly from the multiple convection storms that largely impacted Oklahoma and Texas in the second quarter. Before the impact of these storm-related losses, the personal lines accident year combined ratio was a profitable 67.3% for the second quarter of 2023, and 89.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Combined Ratio Analysis

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Underwriting ratios: Loss ratio 83.0 % 90.2 % 72.9 % 82.7 % Expense ratio 37.9 % 39.0 % 37.6 % 38.3 % Combined ratio 120.9 % 129.2 % 110.5 % 121.0 % Contribution to combined ratio from net (favorable) adverse prior year development 2.2 % 38.6 % -1.5 % 30.9 % Accident year combined ratio (non-GAAP) (6) 118.7 % 90.6 % 112.0 % 90.1 % Impact from storms 23.3 % - 11.9 % - Accident year combined ratio before impact of storms (non-GAAP) (6) 95.4 % 90.6 % 100.1 % 90.1 % (6) The accident year combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio, less changes in net ultimate loss estimates from prior accident year loss reserves. The accident year combined ratio provides management with an assessment of the specific policy year's profitability and assists management in their evaluation of product pricing levels and quality of business written. The accident year combined ratio is a non-GAAP measure.



We excluded $5.4 million of severe storm losses from the accident year combined ratio during the quarter due to the significant variance relative to our historical and expected future losses. The accident year combined ratio before impact of storms is a non-GAAP measure.

Combined Ratio:

The Company's combined ratio was 120.9% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, down 8.3 percentage points from the prior year period. Before the impact of storm losses as described above, the Company’s accident year combined ratio was 95.4% for the quarter.

Loss Ratio:

The Company’s losses and loss adjustment expenses were $19.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, down from $22.3 million in the prior year period.

Expense Ratio:

The expense ratio continues to improve, due in large part to the Company’s sustained emphasis on expense management: the expense ratio for the second quarter of 2023 was 37.9%, down from 39.0% in the prior year period as the Company approaches its near-term target expense ratio of 35%.

Net Investment Income

Net investment income was $1.4 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2023, up 140.1% compared to $564,000 in the prior year period.

Net Realized Investment Gains (Losses)

The Company did not have any realized investment gains or losses during the second quarter of 2023. Net realized investment losses were $1.4 million in the prior year period.

Change in Fair Value of Equity Securities

During the quarter, the Company reported a loss of $12,000 from the change in fair value of equity investments, compared to a gain of $317,000 in the prior year period.

Net Income (Loss)

The Company reported net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.39 per share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $8.4 million, or $0.86 per share, in the prior year period.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported an adjusted operating loss of $4.7 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to an adjusted operating loss of $7.3 million, or $0.75 per share, for the same period in 2022. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Conifer prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). Statutory data is prepared in accordance with statutory accounting rules as defined by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners' (NAIC) Accounting Practices and Procedures Manual, and therefore is not reconciled to GAAP data.

We believe that investors’ understanding of Conifer’s performance is enhanced by our disclosure of adjusted operating income. Our method for calculating this measure may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. We define adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding the after-tax amounts of: 1) net realized investment gains and losses, 2) Other gains (losses) and 3) change in fair value of equity securities. We use adjusted operating income as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance.

Reconciliations of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income per share:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (dollar in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) $ (4,739 ) $ (8,399 ) $ (3,738 ) $ (11,269 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax - (1,436 ) - (1,505 ) Other gains (losses), net of tax - (1 ) - (6 ) Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax (12 ) 317 682 597 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ (4,727 ) $ (7,279 ) $ (4,420 ) $ (10,355 ) Weighted average common shares, diluted 12,220,331 9,712,602 12,218,102 9,710,223 Diluted income (loss) per common share: Net income (loss) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.16 ) Less: Net realized investment gains (losses), net of tax - (0.14 ) - (0.15 ) Other gains (losses), net of tax - - - - Change in fair value of equity securities, net of tax - 0.03 0.05 0.06 Adjusted operating income (loss), per share $ (0.39 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.07 )

Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets (Unaudited) Investment securities: Debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost of $121,367 and $127,119, respectively) $ 105,996 $ 110,201 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $2,282 and $1,905, respectively) 2,326 1,267 Short-term investments, at fair value 39,564 25,929 Total investments 147,886 137,397 Cash and cash equivalents 18,765 28,035 Premiums and agents' balances receivable, net 25,895 21,802 Receivable from Affiliate 933 1,261 Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses 56,505 82,651 Reinsurance recoverables on paid losses 5,828 6,653 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 24,444 16,399 Deferred policy acquisition costs 9,500 10,290 Other assets 6,767 7,862 Total assets $ 296,523 $ 312,350 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 145,004 $ 165,539 Unearned premiums 78,468 67,887 Reinsurance premiums payable 12,023 6,144 Debt 34,031 33,876 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,140 19,954 Total liabilities 279,666 293,400 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value (100,000,000 shares authorized; 12,222,881 and 12,215,849 issued and outstanding, respectively) 98,013 97,913 Accumulated deficit (64,498 ) (60,760 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,658 ) (18,203 ) Total shareholders' equity 16,857 18,950 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 296,523 $ 312,350





Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue and Other Income Premiums Gross earned premiums $ 36,013 $ 33,782 $ 70,307 $ 66,546 Ceded earned premiums (12,830 ) (9,206 ) (25,172 ) (18,015 ) Net earned premiums 23,183 24,576 45,135 48,531 Net investment income 1,354 564 2,661 1,071 Net realized investment gains (losses) - (1,436 ) - (1,505 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (12 ) 317 682 597 Other gains (losses) - (1 ) - (6 ) Other income 398 663 1,024 1,361 Total revenue and other income 24,923 24,683 49,502 50,049 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses, net 19,319 22,251 33,032 40,269 Policy acquisition costs 4,413 5,725 9,134 11,189 Operating expenses 5,114 4,470 9,393 8,630 Interest expense 820 727 1,506 1,438 Total expenses 29,666 33,173 53,065 61,526 Income (loss) before equity earnings in Affiliate and income taxes (4,743 ) (8,490 ) (3,563 ) (11,477 ) Equity earnings (loss) in Affiliate, net of tax 4 93 (175 ) 169 Income tax expense (benefit) - 2 - (39 ) Net income (loss) (4,739 ) (8,399 ) (3,738 ) (11,269 ) Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.39 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 12,220,331 9,712,602 12,218,102 9,710,223