Avid Technology Announces Q2 2023 Results

Total revenue of $108.5 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year or 13.0% at constant currency

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $154 million at quarter end, an increase of 27.0% year-over-year, and total ARR of $248 million, an increase of 7.1% year-over-year

Subscription revenue of $44.4M, an increase of 30.2% year-over-year, driven by a net increase of 17,700 Active Paid Software Subscriptions in the quarter, including continued growth in enterprise subscriptions

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (NASDAQ: AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023.

Total revenue increased 11.1% year-over-year in the second quarter, or 13.0% at constant currency, driven by strong growth in enterprise subscription revenue. Active Paid Software Subscriptions reached approximately 544,400 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 20.9% year-over-year. At June 30, 2023, Subscription ARR was $154 million, an increase of 27.0% year-over-year, and total ARR was $248 million, an increase of 7.1% year-over-year. At constant currency, Subscription ARR increased 25.6% year-over-year and total ARR increased 4.6% year-over-year.

In the second quarter, subscription revenue was $44.4 million, up 30.2% year-over-year, or 30.5% at constant currency, and subscription & maintenance revenue was $67.9 million, up 9.7% year-over-year, or 11.8% at constant currency. Maintenance revenue was $23.5 million in the second quarter, down 15.5% year-over-year, primarily driven by enterprise customers continuing to transition to subscription. Maintenance revenue increased 3.6% sequentially from the first quarter. Maintenance revenue is currently expected to be stable through the second half of 2023, due primarily to increases in maintenance contract pricing that were implemented in the second quarter, and the sequential increase in integrated solutions shipments which generally include attached maintenance contracts. Integrated solutions revenue was $33.7 million in the second quarter, up 20.4% year-over-year, as demand continued to be healthy and the Company was able to reduce the unshipped contractually committed backlog in the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had approximately $11 million of unshipped contractually committed backlog for integrated solutions, as improved production volumes reduced the backlog by approximately $9 million from the prior quarter.

During the second quarter, Gross Margin was 61.1% and Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 62.0%. Subscription and maintenance gross margin remained strong at 84.4% during the second quarter, up 300 bps year-over-year. Integrated solutions gross margin was 25.8% in the second quarter, below the target gross margin due primarily to what are expected to be temporary higher production costs. These challenges in integrated solutions gross margin, which are expected to be temporary, had a flow through impact on net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA Margin, net cash used in operating activities and Free Cash Flow in the quarter.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Paid Cloud-enabled software subscriptions increased by approximately 17,700 during the quarter to approximately 544,400 as of June 30, 2023, an increase of 20.9% year-over-year.
  • Subscription ARR was $154 million at June 30, an increase of 27.0% year-over-year. At constant currency, Subscription ARR increased 25.6% year-over-year.
  • Total ARR was $248 million at June 30, an increase of 7.1% year-over-year. At constant currency, total ARR increased 4.6% year-over-year.
  • Subscription revenue for the quarter was $44.4 million, an increase of 30.2% year-over-year. At constant currency, subscription revenue increased 30.5% year-over-year.
  • Subscription and maintenance revenue was $67.9 million, an increase of 9.7% year-over-year. At constant currency, subscription and maintenance revenue increased 11.8% year-over-year.
  • Total revenue was $108.5 million, an increase of 11.1% year-over-year. At constant-currency, total revenue increased 13.0% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin was 61.1%, a decrease of (380 basis points) year-over-year and Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 62.0%, a decrease of (350 basis points) year-over-year.
  • Subscription and maintenance gross margin was 84.4%, an increase of 300 basis points year-over-year. Non-GAAP Subscription and Maintenance Gross Margin was 85.5%, an increase of 340 basis points year-over-year.
  • Integrated solutions gross margin was 25.8%, a decrease of (1310 basis points) year-over-year. Non-GAAP Integrated Solutions Gross Margin was 26.4%, a decrease of (1300 basis points) year-over-year.
  • Operating expenses were $66.9 million, an increase of 25.2% year-over-year. Operating expenses included $6.9 million in restructuring charges, primarily related to a reduction in employee headcount during the second quarter, and early retirement costs. Non-GAAP Operating Expenses were $53.0 million, an increase of 7.0% year-over-year.
  • Net loss was ($4.6 million) which included $6.9 million in restructuring charges and early retirement costs. Net loss was (4.2%) of revenue. Non-GAAP Net Income was $9.8 million and was 9.0% of revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $16.9 million, an increase of 2.4% year-over-year. At constant-currency, Adjusted EBITDA increased 14.2% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 15.5%, a decrease of (140 basis points) year-over-year.
  • Net loss per common share was ($0.10), which included $0.16 in restructuring charges and early retirement costs. Non-GAAP Earnings per Share was $0.22.
  • Net cash (used in) operating activities was ($13.6) million, a decrease of ($20.9) million compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to a greater use of cash in working capital in the second quarter of 2023 of $17.6 million compared to the prior year period.
  • Free Cash Flow was ($19.7) million, a decrease of ($22.9) million compared to the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to higher use of cash in working capital in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the prior year period.
  • LTM Recurring Revenue % was 83.3% of the Company’s revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023, up from 79.7% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares during the second quarter. Through June 30, 2023, the Company has repurchased 2.9 million shares for $78.4 million under the $115 million share repurchase authorization announced on September 9, 2021.

Avid Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by an Affiliate of STG for $1.4 Billion

Avid today also announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of STG for $27.05 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Avid at approximately $1.4 billion, inclusive of Avid’s net debt. The cash purchase price represents a premium of 32.1% over the Company’s unaffected closing stock price on May 23, 2023, the last full trading day prior to media speculation regarding a potential sale of the Company.

The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to Avid stockholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. A copy of the press release can be found by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Avid website: https://ir.Avid.com/.

In light of the announced transaction with STG, Avid is withdrawing the guidance for full year 2023 that it provided on May 4, 2023, and the Company is cancelling its previously scheduled conference call to discuss its second quarter earnings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Operational Metrics

Avid includes non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Subscription and Maintenance Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Integrated Solutions Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Net Income, and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share. The Company also includes the operational metrics of Active Paid Software Subscriptions, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), Subscription ARR, Recurring Revenue, and LTM Recurring Revenue % in this release. Avid believes the non-GAAP financial measures and operational metrics provided in this release provide helpful information to investors with respect to evaluating the Company’s performance. Unless noted, all financial and operating information is reported based on actual exchange rates. Constant currency growth rates are calculated using the current period budget exchange rates as of January 2023 for both the historical and current periods. Definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures and the operational metrics are included in our Form 8-K filed today. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release to the Company's comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods presented are set forth below and are included in the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our Investor Relations website at ir.Avid.com, which also includes definitions of all operational metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information provided in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future financial performance or position, results of operations, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, the anticipated timing of the closing of the acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of STG, expected duration of challenges to audio gross margin, anticipated effects of cost management and pricing initiatives and other statements that are not historical fact. You can identify forward-looking statements by their use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “should”, “seek”, or other comparable terms.

Readers of this press release should understand that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and factors relating to our business and operations, all of which are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner, or at all; the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility, including the impact of the ongoing Writers Guild or Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates on our business and results of operations, including impacts related to acts of war, armed conflict and cyber conflict, such as for example, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and related international sanctions and reprisals; risks related to the availability and prices of raw materials, including any negative effects caused by inflation, armed conflict and related sanctions, weather conditions or health pandemics; disruptions, inefficiencies, and/or complications in our operations and/or dynamic and unpredictable global supply chain, including cost increases, interruptions, delays, complications and other impacts related to armed conflict and/or cyber conflict and related international sanctions and reprisals; economic, social and political instability, security concerns and the risk of war, armed conflict and/or cyber conflict, particularly originating in, and complicated by, areas of heightened geopolitical tension and open conflict such as Ukraine, where we have outsourced research and development activities, Russia and bordering territories; our liquidity; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including our cost saving strategies, and to meet customer needs; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; our ability to produce innovative products in response to changing market demand, particularly in the media industry; our ability to successfully accomplish our product development plans; competitive factors; history of losses; fluctuations in our revenue based on, among other things, our performance and risks in particular geographies or markets; the impact of changes in accounting treatment interpretations over time; our higher indebtedness and ability to service it and meet the obligations thereunder; our ability to mitigate and remediate material weaknesses in our internal controls; restrictions in our credit facilities; our move to a subscription model and related effect on our revenues and ability to predict future revenues; fluctuations in subscription and maintenance renewal rates; elongated sales cycles; seasonal factors; other adverse changes in external economic conditions; variances in our revenue backlog and the realization thereof; the costs, disruption and diversion of management's attention due to armed conflict and/or cyber conflict and related international sanctions and reprisals; the possibility of legal proceedings adverse to our Company; and other risks described in our reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.   Moreover, the business may be adversely affected by future legislative, regulatory or other changes, including tax law changes, as well as other economic, business and/or competitive factors.   The risks included above are not exhaustive.   We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included in this press release which speak only as to the date of this press release.   We undertake no responsibility to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Avid Powers Greater Creators

People who create media for a living become greater creators with Avid’s award-winning technology solutions to make, manage and monetize today’s most celebrated video and audio content—from iconic movies and bingeworthy TV series, to network news and sports, to recorded music and the live stage. What began more than 35 years ago with our invention of nonlinear digital video editing has led to individual artists, creative teams and organizations everywhere subscribing to our powerful tools and collaborating securely in the cloud. We continue to re-imagine the many ways editors, musicians, producers, journalists and other content creators will bring their stories to life. Discover the possibilities at avid.com and join the conversation on social media with the multitude of brilliant creative people who choose Avid for a lifetime of success.

© 2023 Avid Technology, Inc., Avid and its logo are property of Avid. All rights reserved. Other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited - in thousands except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net revenues:              
Subscription $ 44,439     $ 34,142     $ 83,824     $ 67,096  
Maintenance   23,468       27,775       46,118       56,102  
Integrated solutions & other   40,635       35,763       76,411       75,131  
Total net revenues   108,542       97,680       206,353       198,329  
               
Cost of revenues:              
Subscription   5,522       6,292       9,786       11,894  
Maintenance   5,064       5,253       9,811       10,530  
Integrated solutions & other   31,611       22,769       58,218       45,775  
Total cost of revenues   42,197       34,314       77,815       68,199  
Gross profit   66,345       63,366       128,538       130,130  
               
Operating expenses:              
Research and development   20,000       16,023       39,426       32,759  
Marketing and selling   25,391       23,673       48,048       45,600  
General and administrative   16,020       13,364       32,634       28,175  
Restructuring costs, net   5,462       342       5,462       357  
Total operating expenses   66,873       53,402       125,570       106,891  
               
Operating (loss) income   (528 )     9,964       2,968       23,239  
               
Interest expense, net   (4,214 )     (1,944 )     (7,929 )     (3,420 )
Other income (expense), net   20       79       167       (8 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (4,722 )     8,099       (4,794 )     19,811  
(Benefit from) Provision for income taxes   (126 )     726       183       1,852  
Net (loss) income $ (4,596 )   $ 7,373     $ (4,977 )   $ 17,959  
               
Net (loss) income per common share – basic $ (0.10 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.40  
Net (loss) income per common share – diluted $ (0.10 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.40  
               
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   44,099       44,740       43,957       44,778  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted   44,099       45,110       43,957       45,280  
                               

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures
(unaudited - in thousands except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
GAAP revenue              
GAAP revenue $ 108,542     $ 97,680     $ 206,353     $ 198,329  
               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit              
GAAP gross profit $ 66,345     $ 63,366     $ 128,538     $ 130,130  
Stock-based compensation   984       589       1,413       1,015  
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 67,329     $ 63,955     $ 129,951     $ 131,145  
GAAP Gross Margin   61.1 %     64.9 %     62.3 %     65.6 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin   62.0 %     65.5 %     63.0 %     66.1 %
               
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses              
GAAP operating expenses $ 66,873     $ 53,402     $ 125,570     $ 106,891  
Less Amortization of intangible assets         (57 )     (37 )     (115 )
Less Stock-based compensation   (4,958 )     (3,056 )     (9,622 )     (6,052 )
Less Restructuring costs, net   (5,462 )     (342 )     (5,462 )     (357 )
Less Early Retirement Program   (1,473 )           (2,675 )     (409 )
Less Acquisition, integration and other costs   (1,597 )     50       (1,912 )      
Less Digital Transformation costs   (363 )     (445 )     (660 )     (688 )
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 53,020     $ 49,552     $ 105,202     $ 99,270  
               
Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA              
GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,596 )   $ 7,373     $ (4,977 )   $ 17,959  
Interest and other expense   4,194       1,865       7,762       3,428  
Provision for income taxes   (126 )     726       183       1,852  
GAAP operating (loss) income $ (528 )   $ 9,964     $ 2,968     $ 23,239  
Amortization of intangible assets         57       37       115  
Stock-based compensation   5,942       3,645       11,035       7,067  
Restructuring costs, net   5,462       342       5,462       357  
Early Retirement Program   1,473             2,675       409  
Acquisition, integration and other costs   1,597       (50 )     1,912        
Digital Transformation costs   363       445       660       688  
Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 14,309     $ 14,403     $ 24,749     $ 31,875  
Depreciation   2,555       2,066       4,852       3,869  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,864     $ 16,469     $ 29,601     $ 35,744  
GAAP net (loss) income margin (4.2)%     7.5 %   (2.4)%     9.1 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin   15.5 %     16.9 %     14.3 %     18.0 %
               
               
               
Non-GAAP Net Income              
GAAP net (loss) income $ (4,596 )   $ 7,373     $ (4,977 )   $ 17,959  
Amortization of intangible assets         57       37       115  
Stock-based compensation   5,942       3,645       11,035       7,067  
Restructuring costs, net   5,462       342       5,462       357  
Early Retirement Program   1,473             2,675       409  
Acquisition, integration and other costs   1,597       (50 )     1,912        
Digital Transformation costs   363       445       660       688  
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments   (455 )           (455 )     (3 )
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 9,786     $ 11,812     $ 16,349     $ 26,592  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic   44,099       44,740       43,957       44,778  
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted   44,099       45,110       43,957       45,280  
GAAP net (loss) income per share - basic $ (0.10 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.40  
GAAP net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (0.10 )   $ 0.16     $ (0.11 )   $ 0.40  
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - basic $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ 0.37     $ 0.59  
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share - diluted $ 0.22     $ 0.26     $ 0.37     $ 0.59  
               
Free Cash Flow              
GAAP net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (13,621 )   $ 7,305     $ (16,177 )   $ 15,221  
Capital expenditures   (6,077 )     (4,115 )     (10,008 )     (7,359 )
Free Cash Flow $ (19,698 )   $ 3,190     $ (26,185 )   $ 7,862  
Free Cash Flow conversion of Adjusted EBITDA (116.8)%     19.4 %   (88.5)%     22.0 %
               
Non-GAAP Gross Profit by Revenue Type              
Subscription Revenue   44,439       34,142       83,824       67,096  
Maintenance Revenue   23,468       27,775       46,118       56,102  
Subscription & Maintenance Revenue   67,907       61,917       129,942       123,198  
               
Subscription Cost of Revenues   5,522       6,292       9,786       11,894  
Maintenance Cost of Revenues   5,064       5,253       9,811       10,530  
Subscription & Maintenance Cost of Revenues   10,586       11,545       19,597       22,424  
Subscription & Maintenance Stock-based compensation   773       443       1,067       744  
Non-GAAP Subscription & Maintenance Cost of Revenues   9,813       11,102       18,530       21,680  
Subscription & Maintenance Gross Margin   84.4 %     81.4 %     84.9 %     81.8 %
Non-GAAP Subscription & Maintenance Gross Margin   85.5 %     82.1 %     85.7 %     82.4 %
               
Integrated Solutions Revenue   33,735       28,013       62,445       56,223  
Integrated Solutions Cost of Revenues   25,046       17,116       45,504       33,744  
Integrated Solutions Stock-based compensation   211       146       346       271  
Non-GAAP Integrated Solutions Cost of Revenues   24,835       16,970       45,158       33,473  
Integrated Solutions Gross Margin   25.8 %     38.9 %     27.1 %     40.0 %
Non-GAAP Integrated Solutions Gross Margin   26.4 %     39.4 %     27.7 %     40.5 %
               

These non-GAAP measures reflect how Avid manages its businesses internally. Avid’s non-GAAP measures may vary from how other companies present non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are not based on a comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP information supplements, and is not intended to represent a measure of performance in accordance with, disclosures required by generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP.  Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share data)

  June 30,   December 31,
    2023       2022  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,502     $ 35,247  
Restricted cash   926       2,413  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $539 and $601 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   58,679       76,849  
Inventories   28,028       20,981  
Prepaid expenses   10,696       8,360  
Contract assets   38,487       32,295  
Other current assets   3,360       2,826  
Total current assets   173,678       178,971  
Property and equipment, net   29,613       23,684  
Goodwill   32,643       32,643  
Right of use assets   20,756       21,395  
Deferred tax assets, net   16,352       15,859  
Other long-term assets   20,775       14,901  
Total assets $ 293,817     $ 287,453  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 51,790     $ 45,904  
Accrued compensation and benefits   20,140       22,602  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   39,165       36,031  
Income taxes payable   142       62  
Short-term debt   10,912       9,710  
Deferred revenue   42,114       76,308  
Total current liabilities   164,263       190,617  
Long-term debt   202,213       172,958  
Long-term deferred revenue   22,367       17,842  
Long-term lease liabilities   19,884       20,470  
Other long-term liabilities   4,044       4,348  
Total liabilities   412,771       406,235  
       
Stockholders’ deficit:      
Common stock   465       462  
Treasury stock   (78,353 )     (77,933 )
Additional paid-in capital   1,041,280       1,036,287  
Accumulated deficit   (1,076,695 )     (1,071,718 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (5,651 )     (5,880 )
Total stockholders’ deficit   (118,954 )     (118,782 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 293,817     $ 287,453  
               

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited - in thousands)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (4,977 )   $ 17,959  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   4,852       3,869  
(Recovery from) allowance for doubtful accounts   (30 )     222  
Stock-based compensation expense   11,035       7,067  
Non-cash provision for restructuring   5,462       338  
Non-cash interest expense   298       247  
Loss on disposal of fixed assets         548  
Unrealized foreign currency transaction gains (losses)   874       (1,729 )
(Provision for) Benefit from deferred taxes   (498 )     1,610  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable   18,200       22,945  
Inventories   (7,047 )     672  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (6,525 )     (5,664 )
Accounts payable   5,886       6,044  
Accrued expenses, compensation and benefits and other liabilities   (5,559 )     (16,105 )
Income taxes payable   80       (776 )
Deferred revenue and contract assets   (38,228 )     (22,026 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (16,177 )     15,221  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (10,008 )     (7,359 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (10,008 )     (7,359 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from revolving credit facility   35,000       19,000  
Repayment of debt principal   (4,841 )     (2,288 )
Payments for repurchase of common stock   (572 )     (25,262 )
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock under employee stock plans   486       468  
Common stock repurchases for tax withholdings for net settlement of equity awards   (6,525 )     (10,885 )
Prepayment penalty on extinguishment of debt          
Payments for credit facility issuance costs         (440 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   23,548       (19,407 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (645 )     (941 )
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   (3,282 )     (12,486 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   38,852       60,556  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 35,570     $ 48,070  
Supplemental information:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,502     $ 44,332  
Restricted cash $ 926     $ 2,413  
Restricted cash included in other long-term assets $ 1,142     $ 1,325  
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statement of cash flows $ 35,570     $ 48,070  
               

AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Supplemental Revenue Information
(unaudited - in millions)

Backlog Disclosure for Quarter Ended June 30, 2023      
           
  June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023    
    2023   2023   2022    
Revenue Backlog*          
           
Deferred Revenue $ 64.5 $ 82.5 $ 80.9    
Other Backlog   250.7   259.1   285.4    
Total Revenue Backlog $ 315.2 $ 341.6 $ 366.3    
           
The expected timing of recognition of revenue backlog as of June 30, 2023 is as follows:  
           
    2023   2024   2025 Thereafter Total
           
Deferred Revenue $ 25.9 $ 23.3 $ 9.2 $ 6.1 $ 64.5
Other Backlog   128.0   42.0   39.7   41.0   250.7
Total Revenue Backlog $ 153.9 $ 65.3 $ 48.9 $ 47.1 $ 315.2
           
*A definition of Revenue Backlog is included in our Form 10-K and the supplemental financial and operational data sheet available on our investor relations webpage at ir.avid.com.
           

 


