NewLake Capital Partners Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP) (the “Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Anthony Coniglio, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased with our second quarter financial results, which were in line with the guidance we provided last quarter. We maintained our quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share and in the first six months of this year we have repurchased 105,679 shares in the open market through our $10.0 million stock repurchase program. We continue to believe our focus on properties in limited license jurisdictions with quality property level cash flows was the right strategic focus for our business and we are providing guidance for full year 2023 AFFO of $39.8 to $40.8 million. With over $40 million of cash and $89 million available under our credit facility, we are well positioned to take advantage of quality opportunities as they arise.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Comparison to the first quarter ended March 31, 2023:

Quarter over quarter revenue, net income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) were flat. As a result, presented below are only the second quarter financial highlights.

Revenue totaled $11.4 million.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $5.8 million.

FFO (1) totaled $9.5 million.

totaled $9.5 million. AFFO-diluted (1) totaled $9.9 million.

totaled $9.9 million. Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, were $40.7 million, with $22.8 million committed to fund Tenant Improvements (“TIs”).



Comparison to the second quarter ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue totaled $11.4 million as compared to $10.5 million, an increase of 8.2% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $5.8 million, as compared to $3.8 million.

FFO totaled $9.5 million, as compared to $6.6 million, an increase of 43.6% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $9.9 million compared to $8.8 million, an increase of 13.3% year-over-year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights

Comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2022:

Revenue totaled $22.8 million as compared to $20.7 million, an increase of 10.2% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to common stockholders totaled $11.7 million, as compared to $8.8 million.

FFO totaled $19.0 million, as compared to $14.5 million, an increase of 31.3% year-over-year.

AFFO totaled $19.8 million compared to $17.2 million, an increase of 15.5% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2023 Operational Highlights and Subsequent Events

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company acquired, pursuant to its repurchase plan, 56,372 shares of its common stock at an average price, including commissions, of $12.62.

Declared a second quarter dividend of $0.39 per common share, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.56 per common share, paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record on the close of business on June 30, 2023.

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company funded approximately $1.6 million of TIs across three properties.



(1) FFO diluted and AFFO diluted are calculated and presented on a fully diluted basis and comparative prior period balances for FFO and AFFO were calculated to conform to the first quarter’s presentation.

Investment Activity

The following tables present the Company's investment activity for six months ended June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands).

Acquisitions

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date Acquisitions Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation March 3, 2023 $ 350 (1) Total $ 350 (1) The Company exercised its option to purchase the adjacent parcel of land to expand its cultivation facility in Missouri and has committed to fund $16.2 million for the expansion.

Tenant Improvements Funded

Tenant Market Site Type Closing Date TI Funded Unfunded Commitments Mint Arizona Cultivation June 24, 2021 $ 1,890 $ 6,179 (1) Organic Remedies Missouri Cultivation December 20, 2021 282 — Bloom Medicinal Missouri Cultivation April 1, 2022 824 15,860 Ayr Wellness, Inc. Pennsylvania Cultivation June 30, 2022 — 750 Total $ 2,996 $ 22,789 (1) The tenant had been paying rent on approximately $1.6 million of the TI funded since July 2022 in accordance with the lease agreement. Effective June 1, 2023, the lease agreement was amended to include an additional commitment of approximately $6.5 million.

Financing Activity

Revolving Credit Facility

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $1.0 million in borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility and $89.0 million in funds available to be drawn, subject to sufficient collateral in the borrowing base. The facility bears a fixed rate of 5.65% for the first three years and thereafter a variable rate based upon the greater of (a) the Prime Rate quoted in the Wall Street Journal (Western Edition) (“Base Rate”) plus an applicable margin of 1.0% or (b) 4.75%.

The facility is subject to certain liquidity and operating covenants and includes customary representations and warranties, affirmative and negative covenants and events of default. As of June 30, 2023, the Company is compliant with the covenants of the agreement.

Seller Financing

In January 2023, the Company made its annual principal payment of $1.0 million. The loan’s outstanding principal balance as of June 30, 2023 was $1.0 million. The loan bears interest at a rate of 4.00% per annum with annual principal payments. The remaining principal payment of $1.0 million is due in January 2024.

Stock Repurchase Program

On November 7, 2022, the Board of Directors approved a repurchase program of up to $10.0 million of the Company common stock through December 31, 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, pursuant to the repurchase plan the Company acquired 105,679 shares of common stock at an average price, including commissions, of $12.62, totaling approximately $1.3 million. The remaining availability under the program as of June 30, 2023 was approximately $8.7 million.

Dividend

On June 15, 2023, the Company declared a second quarter 2023 cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock, equivalent to an annualized dividend of $1.56 per share of common stock. The dividend was paid on July 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Outlook for 2023

NewLake Capital is providing AFFO guidance for full year 2023 of $39.8 to $40.8 million, an increase of 4.1% over AFFO for the same period the prior year, assuming the midpoint of that range.

Management will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 10, 2023 to discuss its quarterly financial results and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like “may,” “will,” “likely,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “future,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “goal,” “project,” “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, the Company’s business, the economy and other future conditions. All of our statements regarding anticipated growth in our funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, anticipated market conditions, and results of operations are forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

FFO and AFFO are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO and definitions of terms are included at the end of this release.

NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets: (Unaudited) Real Estate Land $ 21,397 $ 21,427 Building and Improvements 379,473 378,047 Total Real Estate 400,870 399,474 Less Accumulated Depreciation (25,864 ) (19,736 ) Net Real Estate 375,006 379,738 Cash and Cash Equivalents 40,674 45,192 In-Place Lease Intangible Assets, net 20,772 21,765 Loan Receivable 5,000 5,000 Property Held for Sale 1,949 — Other Assets 2,036 2,554 Total Assets $ 445,437 $ 454,249 Liabilities and Equity: Liabilities: Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,424 $ 1,659 Revolving Credit Facility 1,000 1,000 Loan Payable, net 993 1,986 Dividends and Distributions Payable 8,468 8,512 Security Deposits 7,461 7,774 Rent Received in Advance 698 1,375 Other Liabilities 217 1,005 Total Liabilities 20,261 23,311 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Preferred Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 100,000,000 Shares Authorized, 0 and 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively — — Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 400,000,000 Shares Authorized, 21,302,515 and 21,408,194 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively 213 214 Additional Paid-In Capital 455,143 455,822 Accumulated Deficit (37,508 ) (32,487 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 417,848 423,549 Noncontrolling Interests 7,328 7,389 Total Equity 425,176 430,938 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 445,437 $ 454,249





NEWLAKE CAPITAL PARTNERS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Rental Income $ 11,183 $ 9,524 $ 22,340 $ 18,621 Interest Income from Loans 131 948 259 1,867 Fees and Reimbursables 62 41 193 191 Total Revenue 11,376 10,513 22,792 20,679 Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization Expense 3,568 2,804 7,130 5,483 General and Administrative Expenses: Compensation expense 1,150 2,817 2,277 4,059 Professional fees 364 660 686 1,207 Other general and administrative expenses 507 444 1,070 968 Total general and administrative expenses 2,021 3,921 4,033 6,234 Total Expenses 5,589 6,725 11,163 11,717 Loss on Sale of Real Estate — — — (60 ) Income From Operations 5,787 3,788 11,629 8,902 Other Income (Expenses): Interest Income 208 48 428 96 Interest Expense (97 ) (46 ) (189 ) (73 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 111 2 239 23 Net Income 5,898 3,790 11,868 8,925 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (101 ) (32 ) (203 ) (149 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 5,797 $ 3,758 $ 11,665 $ 8,776 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.41 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders Per Share - Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.55 $ 0.41 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 21,369,489 21,307,621 21,396,330 21,279,919 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 21,743,071 21,732,289 21,769,912 21,734,180

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Funds From Operations

The Company calculates FFO in accordance with the current National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) definition. NAREIT currently defines FFO as follows: net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by an entity. Other REITs may not define FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition or may interpret the current NAREIT definition differently and therefore the Company’s computation of FFO may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds From Operations

The Company calculates AFFO by starting with FFO and adding back non-cash and certain non-recurring transactions, including non-cash components of compensation expense. Other REITs may not define AFFO in the same manner and therefore the Company’s calculation of AFFO may not be comparable to such other REITs. You should not consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to net income as a reliable measure of our operating performance; nor should you consider FFO and AFFO to be alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities (as defined by GAAP) as measures of liquidity.

The table below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to common stockholders to FFO and AFFO for the three and three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands, except share and per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 5,797 $ 3,758 $ 11,665 $ 8,776 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 101 32 203 149 Net Income 5,898 3,790 11,868 8,925 Adjustments: Real Estate Depreciation and Amortization 3,568 2,804 7,130 5,483 Loss on Sale of Real Estate — — — 60 FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted(1) 9,466 6,594 18,998 14,468 Severance — 1,611 — 1,727 Stock-Based Compensation 373 515 681 921 Non-cash Interest Expense 73 26 140 33 Amortization of Straight-line Rent Expense — 6 — 6 AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders - Diluted(1) $ 9,912 $ 8,752 $ 19,819 $ 17,155 FFO per share – Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.30 $ 0.87 $ 0.67 AFFO per share – Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.40 $ 0.91 $ 0.79

(1) FFO diluted and AFFO diluted are calculated and presented on a fully diluted basis and comparative prior period balances for FFO and AFFO were calculated to conform to this presentation.