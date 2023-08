DATE

ABOUT THIS EVENT

In a three-part webinar series, FDA provides a general overview of ClinicalTrials.gov and relevant definitions, laws, and regulations for complying with ClinicalTrials.gov registration and results information submission requirements. Participants will gain an understanding of CDER’s role and responsibilities with respect to ClinicalTrials.gov oversight and will hear examples of compliance and enforcement activities CDER has taken to encourage compliance.

INTENDED AUDIENCE

Sponsors, sponsor-investigators and clinical investigators designated as responsible for submitting registration and results information to ClinicalTrials.gov

TOPICS COVERED

FDA’s roles and responsibilities with respect to ClinicalTrials.gov oversight

An overview of ClinicalTrials.gov definitions, laws, and regulations

An overview of CDER’s compliance and enforcement activities with respect to ClinicalTrials.gov requirements, including case examples

FDA RESOURCES