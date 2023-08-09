VIP Client Karen Secures Coveted #1 Spot in the 20 Best Podcasts LinkedIn Worth Listening To

CALEDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Podcast Connector®️ is delighted to announce that our esteemed VIP Client, Karen Yankovich, a Relationship-Focused LinkedIn Marketing Strategist and the inspiring force behind the "Good Girls Get Rich" podcast, has achieved a remarkable accomplishment! Her podcast has earned the prestigious #1 position in the ‘20 Best Podcasts LinkedIn Worth Listening To’.

As a leading PR agency specializing in getting Entrepreneurs, Business Owners, and CEOs booked on podcasts, The Podcast Connector®️ is proud to represent Karen Yankovich and her impactful podcast, "Good Girls Get Rich." Karen's expertise and dedication to empowering entrepreneurs to build highly profitable businesses while making a meaningful impact align perfectly with our agency's mission to amplify our clients' impact and foster business growth through podcast appearances.

Karen Yankovich’s unparalleled passion for online marketing and her commitment to cultivating authentic relationships have garnered her the top spot on LinkedIn's coveted list. Her podcast serves as a powerful platform for entrepreneurs seeking invaluable insights and actionable strategies to succeed in the digital landscape.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Karen's well-deserved achievement," says Jennifer Longmore, CEO of The Podcast Connector ®. "Her podcast, 'Good Girls Get Rich,' embodies the essence of what we strive for at The Podcast Connector®️—to provide our clients with opportunities to share their expertise on influential podcasts, amplifying their reach and growing their businesses."

As the host of "Good Girls Get Rich," Karen Yankovich empowers her audience with a wealth of knowledge, mentoring aspiring and established entrepreneurs alike. With her guidance, listeners refine their brand presence, leverage social media's potential (especially with LinkedIn), and implement efficient systems, all while pursuing their passions and making a positive impact.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the recognition and support," says Karen Yankovich. "My mission is to help entrepreneurs find THEIR social voice so they can build businesses they love while creating a meaningful difference. Partnering with The Podcast Connector®️ has allowed me to share this mission with a wider audience, and I am excited to continue empowering others on their entrepreneurial journey."

With The Podcast Connector®️'s expertise in securing high-profile podcast opportunities for clients like Karen Yankovich, our agency continues to empower entrepreneurs and business leaders to reach new heights, connect with their target audiences, and drive more sales through the power of podcasting.

About Karen Yankovich: Karen is a Relationship-Focused LinkedIn Marketing Strategist with a passion for online marketing. As the host of the award-winning podcast, "Good Girls Get Rich," Karen empowers entrepreneurs to build highly profitable businesses while making a meaningful impact. She’s committed to helping her clients find their social voice and leverage the power of LinkedIn to drive business success. Her authentic approach and valuable insights have earned her the prestigious #1 spot in the 20 Best Podcasts LinkedIn Worth Listening To.

About The Podcast Connector®️: The Podcast Connector®️ is a leading PR agency specializing in getting entrepreneurs, business owners, and CEOs booked on podcasts. Our mission is to amplify our clients' impact and foster business growth by connecting them with influential podcast shows, enabling them to share their expertise and stories with engaged audiences.

