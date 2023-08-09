Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,678 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,987 in the last 365 days.

SB375 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 767.511 (1j); and to create 767.511 (1p) of the statutes; Relating to: child support in the case of a parent convicted of sexual assault that results in conception of a child.

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb375

You just read:

SB375 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-08-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more