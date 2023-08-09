Submit Release
SB377 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 36.12 (1) and 38.23 (1); and to create 36.25 (58) and 38.12 (15) of the statutes; Relating to: designating University of Wisconsin and technical college sports and athletic teams based on the sex of the participants.

Status: S - Mental Health, Substance Abuse Prevention, Children and Families

