WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 77.99, 77.995 (2), 344.57 (5), 344.57 (6) and 344.57 (7); and to create 344.51 (4), 344.581 and 632.362 of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for and insurance related to peer-to-peer motor vehicle sharing programs. (FE)
Status: S - Insurance and Small Business
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb386
You just read:
SB386 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-08-09
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.