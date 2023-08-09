Submit Release
SB386 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Insurance and Small Business - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 77.99, 77.995 (2), 344.57 (5), 344.57 (6) and 344.57 (7); and to create 344.51 (4), 344.581 and 632.362 of the statutes; Relating to: requirements for and insurance related to peer-to-peer motor vehicle sharing programs. (FE)

Status: S - Insurance and Small Business

