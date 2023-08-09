Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,973 in the last 365 days.

SB388 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-08-09

WISCONSIN, August 9 - An Act to amend 77.52 (13) and 77.53 (10); and to create 77.51 (1j), 77.51 (3h) and 77.54 (70) of the statutes; Relating to: a sales and use tax exemption for various items used in the care of babies. (FE)

Status: S - Universities and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb388

You just read:

SB388 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-08-09

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more