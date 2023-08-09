Submit Release
HF Foods Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

First Half Record Net Revenue

Focus is to Reduce Cost Structure and Transform Operations

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States (“HF Foods”, “HF Group” or the “Company”), reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Net revenue decreased 2.4% to $292.3 million compared to $299.6 million in the prior year.
  • Gross profit decreased 3.6% to $50.7 million, or 17.3% gross profit margin compared to $52.6 million, or 17.5% gross profit margin in the prior year.
  • Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $1.6 million compared to net income of $4.5 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 50.1% to $6.9 million compared to $13.9 million in the prior year.

Six Months 2023 Financial Results

  • Net revenue increased 1.4% to $586.2 million compared to $577.9 million in the prior year.
  • Gross profit decreased 2.4% to $100.8 million, or 17.2% gross profit margin compared to $103.3 million, or 17.9% gross profit margin in the prior year.
  • Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $7.4 million compared to net income of $7.6 million in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 61.7% to $12.2 million compared to $31.8 million in the prior year.

Management Commentary

“As the only scaled, nationwide operator serving the Asian Foodservice market, we believe we have a strong value proposition for independent restaurant owners. Understanding their language and cultural background is important for creating a partnership with our customers, and we are uniquely differentiated because of the personalized experience we provide and the long-term relationships we develop with our customers,” said Peter Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of HF Foods. “Our team is focusing on reducing our cost structure and transforming our operations, and we believe the sizable legal and compliance fees that we have incurred for the past two years are largely behind us. These measures will have a significant impact as we work to drive profitability and growth as we continue on our mission of helping Asian restaurant owners in the U.S. achieve their business goals by offering the varied assortment of Asian specialty ingredients that our customers need.”

Revenue by Product Category

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)     2023       2022       2023       2022  
Seafood   $ 91,382   31 %   $ 93,397   32 %   $ 184,272   32 %   $ 168,203   29 %
Asian Specialty     76,337   26 %     75,337   25 %     154,161   26 %     150,013   26 %
Meat and Poultry     56,012   19 %     63,109   21 %     108,061   18 %     124,025   22 %
Fresh Produce     31,636   11 %     31,076   10 %     63,847   11 %     60,955   11 %
Packaging and Other     18,037   6 %     21,296   7 %     37,433   6 %     43,309   7 %
Commodity     18,908   7 %     15,427   5 %     38,393   7 %     31,352   5 %
Total   $ 292,312   100 %   $ 299,642   100 %   $ 586,167   100 %   $ 577,857   100 %
 

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net revenue was $292.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $299.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $7.3 million, or 2.4%. This decrease was primarily attributable to a $7.0 million decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue compared to the same period in 2022 driven by deflationary pricing in poultry.

Gross profit was $50.7 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $52.6 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $1.9 million, or 3.6%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2023 decreased to 17.3% from 17.5% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the deflationary pressure in Meat and Poultry partially offset by improved Seafood margins.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses increased by $6.4 million, or 14.0%, primarily due to an increase of $1.8 million in payroll and related labor costs and higher professional fees, which increased by $1.3 million to $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $6.8 million in the prior year period. In addition, the Company recognized an asset impairment of $1.2 million related to our exit of HF Foods Industrial, LLC (“HFFI”). Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 17.9% in 2023 from 15.3% in 2022 primarily due to higher professional fees and increased headcount.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased distribution, selling and administrative costs and lower gross profit, as well as a $1.3 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by the $2.6 million change in the fair value of interest rate swaps.

Six Months 2023 Results

Net revenue was $586.2 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $577.9 million in the prior year period, an increase of $8.3 million, or 1.4%. This increase was attributable to the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Food, Inc. acquisition (the “Sealand Acquisition”) and product cost inflation, partially offset by a $16.0 million decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue compared to the same period in 2022 driven by deflationary pricing in poultry.

Gross profit was $100.8 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $103.3 million in the prior year period, a decrease of $2.5 million, or 2.4%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in Meat and Poultry revenue, partially offset by the additional Seafood revenue generated due to the Sealand Acquisition. Gross profit margin for the first half of 2023 decreased to 17.2% from 17.9% in the prior year period. The decrease was primarily attributable to the shift in product mix to higher Seafood sales and the deflationary pressure in Meat and Poultry.

Distribution, selling and administrative expenses for the first half of 2023 increased by $18.9 million, or 21.9%, primarily due to an increase of $4.6 million in payroll and related labor costs, inclusive of the additional costs due to the Sealand Acquisition. Professional fees increased $5.5 million to $15.2 million for the first half of 2023, from $9.7 million in the prior year period. In addition, the Company recognized asset impairment of $1.2 million related to the exit of HFFI. Distribution, selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenue increased to 17.9% in the first half of 2023 from 14.9% in the prior year period, primarily due to higher professional fees and increased headcount.

Net (loss) income decreased to a net loss of $7.4 million for the first half of 2023 compared to net income of $7.6 million for the first half of 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to the increased distribution, selling and administrative costs and lower gross profit, as well as a $2.9 million increase in interest expense.

Cash Flow

Cash flow from operating activities decreased to $8.7 million for the first half of 2023, compared to $13.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in cash flow from operating activities was largely driven by the net loss for the first half of 2023 and the timing of working capital outlays. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $14.9 million.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian/Chinese restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and China. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

HFFG Investor Relations

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results. We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as “believes,” “intends,” and other similar expressions. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in all of our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing, and other factors disclosed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Discussion of our results includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), that we believe provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial performance with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The definitions of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies in the industry. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) are not defined under GAAP and are subject to important limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our GAAP financial results. Management uses EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization to measure operating performance. In addition, management uses Adjusted EBITDA, defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is less susceptible to variances in actual performance resulting from non-recurring expenses, and other non-cash charges, provides useful information for our investors and is more reflective of other factors that affect our operating performance.

We believe non-GAAP net income (loss) is a useful measure of operating performance because it excludes certain items not reflective of our core operating performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for amortization of intangibles, change in fair value of interest rate swaps, stock based compensation, transaction related costs, transformational project costs and certain unusual, non-cash, or non-recurring expenses. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) facilitates period-over-period comparisons and provides additional clarity for investors to better evaluate our operating results. We present EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in its reports filed with the SEC, including its current Quarterly Report on Form 10Q, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the schedules attached to this press release.


HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $ 14,946     $ 24,289  
Accounts receivable, net   46,193       44,399  
Inventories   111,066       120,291  
Other current assets   12,482       8,937  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   184,687       197,916  
Property and equipment, net   136,724       140,330  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   12,336       14,164  
Long-term investments   2,414       2,679  
Customer relationships, net   152,465       157,748  
Trademarks and other intangibles, net   33,484       36,343  
Goodwill   85,118       85,118  
Other long-term assets   4,860       3,231  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 612,088     $ 637,529  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Checks issued not presented for payment $ 20,874     $ 21,946  
Line of credit   42,173       53,056  
Accounts payable   55,718       57,044  
Current portion of long-term debt, net   5,936       6,266  
Current portion of obligations under finance leases   1,980       2,254  
Current portion of obligations under operating leases   3,538       3,676  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   19,763       19,648  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   149,982       163,890  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   112,623       115,443  
Obligations under finance leases, non-current   11,375       11,441  
Obligations under operating leases, non-current   9,052       10,591  
Deferred tax liabilities   33,119       34,443  
Other long-term liabilities   5,337       5,472  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   321,488       341,280  
Commitments and contingencies      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Preferred Stock          
Common Stock   5       5  
Additional paid-in capital   600,030       598,322  
Accumulated deficit   (313,297 )     (306,514 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.   286,738       291,813  
Noncontrolling interests   3,862       4,436  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   290,600       296,249  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 612,088     $ 637,529  
 


HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net revenue   $ 292,312     $ 299,642     $ 586,167     $ 577,857  
Cost of revenue     241,646       247,072       485,329       474,560  
Gross profit     50,666       52,570       100,838       103,297  
                 
Distribution, selling and administrative expenses     52,243       45,843       105,172       86,251  
(Loss) income from operations     (1,577 )     6,727       (4,334 )     17,046  
                 
Other (income) expenses:                
Interest expense     2,847       1,549       5,715       2,827  
Other income     (127 )     (163 )     (355 )     (939 )
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts     (2,856 )     (208 )     (110 )     (566 )
Lease guarantee expense     (90 )     (42 )     (210 )     5,889  
Total Other expenses, net     (226 )     1,136       5,040       7,211  
(Loss) income before income taxes     (1,351 )     5,591       (9,374 )     9,835  
                 
Income tax expense (benefit)     209       1,097       (2,017 )     2,201  
Net (loss) income     (1,560 )     4,494       (7,357 )     7,634  
Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests     (710 )     (70 )     (574 )     (44 )
Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.   $ (850 )   $ 4,564     $ (6,783 )   $ 7,678  
                 
(Loss) earnings per common share - basic   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.14  
(Loss) earnings per common share - diluted   $ (0.02 )   $ 0.08     $ (0.13 )   $ 0.14  
                 
Weighted average shares - basic     54,046,328       53,706,392       53,935,178       53,706,392  
Weighted average shares - diluted     54,046,328       53,900,883       53,935,178       53,927,957  
                                 


HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands), (Unaudited)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net (loss) income $ (7,357 )   $ 7,634  
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense   13,129       11,859  
Asset impairment charges   1,200       422  
Gain from disposal of property and equipment         (1,351 )
Provision for credit losses   56       111  
Deferred tax benefit   (1,324 )     (2,674 )
Change in fair value of interest rate swap contracts   (110 )     (565 )
Stock-based compensation   1,848       511  
Non-cash lease expense   1,916       1,579  
Lease guarantee expense   (210 )     5,889  
Other expense (income)   389       (47 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities (excluding effects of acquisitions):      
Accounts receivable   (1,456 )     (6,529 )
Accounts receivable - related parties   (394 )     (629 )
Inventories   9,225       (13,662 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (3,545 )     (4,199 )
Other long-term assets   (1,519 )     (494 )
Accounts payable   (667 )     16,799  
Accounts payable - related parties   (659 )     159  
Operating lease liabilities   (1,765 )     (1,551 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   (25 )     396  
Net cash provided by operating activities   8,732       13,658  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,522 )     (4,028 )
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment         7,667  
Payment made for acquisition of Sealand         (34,849 )
Payment made for acquisition of Great Wall Group         (17,445 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,522 )     (48,655 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Checks issued not presented for payment   (1,072 )     2,348  
Proceeds from line of credit   594,916       625,656  
Repayment of line of credit   (605,826 )     (620,783 )
Proceeds from long-term debt         45,952  
Repayment of long-term debt   (3,172 )     (7,882 )
Payment of debt financing costs         (579 )
Repayment of obligations under finance leases   (1,399 )     (1,243 )
Repayment of promissory note payable - related party         (4,500 )
Proceeds from noncontrolling interests shareholders         240  
Cash distribution to shareholders         (186 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (16,553 )     39,023  
Net (decrease) increase in cash   (9,343 )     4,026  
Cash at beginning of the period   24,289       14,792  
Cash at end of the period $ 14,946     $ 18,818  
 


HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Change
      2023       2022     Amount   %
Net (loss) income   $ (1,560 )   $ 4,494     $ (6,054 )   (134.7)%
Interest expense     2,847       1,549       1,298     83.8%
Income tax expense     209       1,097       (888 )   (80.9)%
Depreciation and amortization     6,440       6,080       360     5.9%
EBITDA     7,936       13,220       (5,284 )   (40.0)%
Lease guarantee expense     (90 )     (42 )     (48 )   114.3%
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     (2,856 )     (208 )     (2,648 )   NM
Stock-based compensation expense     752       221       531     240.3%
Acquisition and integration costs           310       (310 )   NM
Asset impairment charges     1,200       422       778     184.4%
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,942     $ 13,923     $ (6,981 )   (50.1)%


  Six Months Ended June 30,   Change
    2023       2022     Amount   %
Net (loss) income $ (7,357 )   $ 7,634     $ (14,991 )   (196.4)%
Interest expense   5,715       2,827       2,888     102.2%
Income tax (benefit) expense   (2,017 )     2,201       (4,218 )   (191.6)%
Depreciation and amortization   13,129       11,859       1,270     10.7%
EBITDA   9,470       24,521       (15,051 )   (61.4)%
Lease guarantee expense   (210 )     5,889       (6,099 )   (103.6)%
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps   (110 )     (566 )     456     NM
Stock-based compensation expense   1,848       511       1,337     261.6%
Acquisition and integration costs         1,059       (1,059 )   NM
Asset impairment charges   1,200       422       778     184.4%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,198     $ 31,836     $ (19,638 )   (61.7)%

____________

NM - Not meaningful

HF FOODS GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO HF FOODS GROUP INC.
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Change
      2023       2022     Amount   %
Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.   $ (850 )   $ 4,564     $ (5,414 )   (118.6)%
Amortization of intangibles     4,071       3,959       112     2.8%
Lease guarantee (income) expense     (90 )     (42 )     (48 )   NM
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     (2,856 )     (208 )     (2,648 )   NM
Stock-based compensation expense     752       221       531     240.3%
Acquisition and integration costs           310       (310 )   NM
Asset impairment charges     1,200       422       778     184.4%
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes     (659 )     (1,044 )     385     (36.9)%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.   $ 1,568     $ 8,182     $ (6,614 )   (80.8)%


    Six Months Ended June 30,   Change
      2023       2022     Amount   %
Net (loss) income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.   $ (6,783 )   $ 7,678     $ (14,461 )   (188.3)%
Amortization of intangibles     8,142       7,601
       541
     7.1%
Lease guarantee (income) expense     (210 )     5,889       (6,099 )   (103.6)%
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps     (110 )     (566 )     456     NM
Stock-based compensation expense     1,848       511       1,337     261.6%
Acquisition and integration costs           1,059       (1,059 )   NM
Asset impairment charges     1,200       422       778     184.4%
Aggregate adjustment for income taxes     (2,834 )     (3,710 )     876     (23.6)%
Non-GAAP net income attributable to HF Foods Group Inc.   $ 1,253     $ 18,884
     $ (17,631 )   (93.4)%

____________

NM - Not meaningful


Primary Logo

HF Foods Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

