Tecogen Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Q2 2023 Revenue of $6.7 Million, an Increase of 5.2% QoQ          

WALTHAM, MA, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.7 million and a net loss of $0.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to revenues of $6.4 million, and a net loss of $0.9 million in 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023 revenues were $12.1 million and the net loss was $2.3 million compared to revenues of $13.9 million, and net loss of $0.8 million for the same period in 2022.

"We saw an increase in revenues compared to both Q1 2023 and Q2 2022 of 25% and 5% respectively. Our sales backlog has increased from $7.1 million at the end of Q1 to $8.3 million at the end of Q2 to $11.3 million today. This backlog does not include our recurring service revenue. The Aegis service contract acquisition meant we had service revenues of almost $4 million this quarter or a 30% increase. We finished the quarter with $1.87 million in cash as we generated cash from operations in Q2 2023 and H1 2023. Overall we made substantial progress towards turning around the business and meeting the objectives we set out earlier in the year." commented Abinand Rangesh, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer.

Key Takeaways

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

  • Net loss in Q2 2023 was $0.8 million compared to net loss of $0.9 million in Q2 2022, a decrease of $0.1 million, primarily due to higher Services segment revenue and gross profit. EPS was a loss of $0.03/share in both Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.
  • Net loss in H1 2023 was $2.3 million compared to net loss of $0.8 million in Q2 2022, an increase of $1.5 million, due primarily to lower Products segment revenue and gross profit and an increase in operating expenses. EPS was a net loss of $0.09/share and a net loss of $0.03/share in H1 2023 and H1 2022, respectively.

Loss from Operations

  • Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.8 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Loss from operations for H1 2023 was $2.2 million compared to a loss of $0.7 million for the same period in 2022, an increase of $1.5 million. The loss from operations increased due to lower revenue and gross profit margins in our Products segment and increased operating expenses.

Revenues

  • Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were $6.7 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2022, a 5.2% increase.
    • Products revenue was $2.4 million in Q2 2023 compared to $3.0 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 18.8%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.
    • Services revenue was $4.0 million in Q2 2023 compared to $3.1 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 29.6%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 9.0% increase in revenue from existing contracts.
    • Energy Production revenue decreased 1.2%, to $350 thousand in Q2 2023 compared to $354 thousand in the same period in 2022.
  • Revenues for H1 2023 were $12.1 million compared to $13.9 million for the same period in 2022, a 12.4% decrease.
    • Products revenue was $4.2 million in H1 2023 compared to $6.9 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of 40.2%, primarily due to decreased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.
    • Services revenue was $7.1 million in H1 2023 compared to $6.0 million in the same period in 2022, an increase of 18.8%, primarily due to revenue from the acquired Aegis maintenance contracts and a 8.3% increase in revenue from existing contracts.
    • Energy Production revenue decreased 5.6%, to $0.88 million in H1 2023 compared to $0.94 million in the same period in 2022 due to temporary maintenance work on two sites.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

  • Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.8 million compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 42.0% in the first quarter compared to 42.1% for the same period in 2022. Products margin increased to 33.8% from 33.0%, while Services margin decreased to 47.5% from 51.7%, due to higher labor and material costs. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed significant engine related replacements and upgrades which negatively impacted Service margins.
  • Gross profit for H1 2023 decreased to $4.9 million compared to $5.8 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $0.9 million. Gross margin decreased to 40.6% in the first half of 2023 compared to 41.8% for the same period in 2022 due to higher labor and material costs which reduced Products margin to 31.9% from 32.9% and Services margin to 46.2% from 52.4%. In particular, as supply chain constraints for engines eased, we performed a significant number of engine replacements in H2 2023 which negatively impacted Service margins. Energy Production margin deceased to 36.9% from 40.4% due to decreased runtime at the sites.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased by 2.7% to $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $3.5 million in the same period in 2022 due to increases in business insurance and consulting costs, attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition.
  • Operating expenses increased by 9.6% to $7.2 million for the first half of 2023 compared to $6.5 million in the same period in 2022 due to increases in business insurance, travel, and consulting costs, attributable in part to the Aegis acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $592 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 compared to a negative $651 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $1.9 million for the first half of 2023 compared to negative $448 thousand for the first half of 2022. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

Conference Call Scheduled for August 10, 2023, at 9:30 am ET

Tecogen will host a conference call on August 10, 2023 to discuss the second quarter results beginning at 9:30 AM eastern time. To listen to the call please dial (877) 407-7186 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 689-8052 from other international locations. Participants should ask to be joined to the Tecogen Second Quarter 2023 earnings call. Please begin dialing 10 minutes before the scheduled starting time. The earnings press release will be available on the Company website at www.Tecogen.com in the "News and Events" section under "About Us." The earnings conference call will be webcast live. To view the associated slides, register for and listen to the webcast, go to https://ir.tecogen.com/ir-calendar. Following the call, the recording will be archived for 14 days.

The earnings conference call will be recorded and available for playback one hour after the end of the call. To listen to the playback, dial (877) 660-6853 within the U.S. and Canada, or (201) 612-7415 from other international locations and use Conference Call ID#: 13672659.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,200 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

Tecogen Media & Investor Relations Contact Information:

Abinand Rangesh
P: 781-466-6487
E: Abinand.Rangesh@tecogen.com

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)

  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $         1,871,063             $         1,913,969          
Accounts receivable, net           5,614,291                       6,714,122          
Unbilled revenue           1,748,336                       1,805,330          
Employee retention credit receivable           46,148                       713,269          
Inventories, net           12,027,525                       10,482,729          
Prepaid and other current assets           467,390                       401,189          
Total current assets           21,774,753                       22,030,608          
Long-term assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net           1,352,318                       1,407,720          
Right of use assets           920,690                       1,245,549          
Intangible assets, net           2,421,379                       997,594          
Goodwill           3,129,147                       2,406,156          
Other assets           201,898                       165,230          
TOTAL ASSETS $         29,800,185             $         28,252,857          
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable           4,212,914                       3,261,952          
Accrued expenses           2,554,000                       2,384,447          
Deferred revenue, current           2,086,174                       1,115,627          
Lease obligations, current           513,811                       687,589          
Acquisition liabilities, current           649,241                       —          
Unfavorable contract liability, current           213,559                       236,705          
Total current liabilities           10,229,699                       7,686,320          
Long-term liabilities:      
Deferred revenue, net of current portion           154,149                       371,823          
Lease obligations, net of current portion           459,372                       623,452          
Acquisition liabilities, net of current portion           1,643,567                       —          
Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion           490,802                       583,512          
Total liabilities           12,977,589                       9,265,107          
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022           24,850                       24,850          
Additional paid-in capital           57,456,945                       57,351,008          
Accumulated deficit    (40,551,687)              (38,281,548)         
Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity           16,930,108                       19,094,310          
Non-controlling interest   (107,512)              (106,560)         
Total stockholders’ equity           16,822,596                       18,987,750          
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $         29,800,185             $         28,252,857          

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Revenues      
Products $         2,445,631             $         3,010,115          
Services           3,952,971                       3,050,191          
Energy production           350,156                       354,287          
Total revenues           6,748,758                       6,414,593          
Cost of sales      
Products           1,618,456                       2,015,466          
Services           2,075,869                       1,473,586          
Energy production           220,007                       222,092          
Total cost of sales           3,914,332                       3,711,144          
Gross profit           2,834,426                       2,703,449          
Operating expenses      
 General and administrative           2,917,283                       2,824,832          
 Selling           480,786                       503,601          
 Research and Development           236,556                       194,853          
 Gain on disposition of assets           (19,950)              (2,500)         
Total operating expenses           3,614,675                       3,520,786          
Loss from operations   (780,249)                    (817,337)         
Other income (expense)      
Interest and other income (expense), net     (21,061)               (1,265)         
Interest expense    (1,857)               (12,733)        
Unrealized gain on investment securities           37,497                       —          
Total other income (expense), net           14,579                (13,998)        
Loss before provision for state income taxes    (765,670)               (831,335)      
  
Provision for state income taxes           9,614                   6,500         
Consolidated net loss    (775,284)               (837,835)        
Income attributable to the non-controlling interest    (4,826)               (18,383)        
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $  (780,110)            $  (856,218)        
       
Net loss per share – basic $  (0.03)            $ (0.03)         
Net loss per share – diluted $  (0.03)            $ (0.03)         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic           24,850,261                       24,850,261          
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted           24,850,261                       24,850,261          


  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)      
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $  (780,110)            $ (856,218)          
Interest expense, net           1,857                       12,733          
Income taxes           9,614                       6,500          
Depreciation & amortization, net           185,175                       95,985          
EBITDA    (583,464)               (741,000)         
Stock based compensation           28,589                       89,893          
Unrealized gain on investment securities   (37,497)                      —          
Adjusted EBITDA $ (592,372)            $  (651,107)         

TECOGEN INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Revenues      
Products $         4,155,767             $         6,949,596          
Services           7,089,144                       5,967,471          
     Energy production           883,665                       935,849          
Total revenues           12,128,576                       13,852,916          
Cost of sales      
Products           2,831,024                       4,660,221          
Services           3,813,471                       2,840,338          
     Energy production           557,746                       558,119          
Total cost of sales           7,202,241                       8,058,678          
Gross profit           4,926,335                       5,794,238          
Operating expenses      
General and administrative           5,709,766                       5,298,735          
Selling           1,000,856                       1,004,692          
Research and development           465,658                       334,988          
Gain on disposition of assets    (19,950)              (36,445)         
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —               (71,375)         
Total operating expenses           7,156,330                       6,530,595          
Loss from operations   (2,229,995)              (736,357)         
Other income (expense)      
Interest and other income (expense), net    (20,231)              (15,416)         
Interest expense    (2,272)              (13,561)         
Unrealized gain on investment securities           37,497                       37,497          
Total other income (expense), net           14,994                       8,520          
Loss before provision for state income taxes   (2,215,001)              (727,837)         
Provision for state income taxes           32,252                       10,430          
Consolidated net loss    (2,247,253)              (738,267)         
Income attributable to non-controlling interest    (22,886)              (28,542)         
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $  (2,270,139)            $  (766,809)         
       
Net income loss per share – basic $  (0.09)             $ (0.03)         
Net income loss per share – diluted $  (0.09)            $  (0.03)         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic           24,850,261                       24,850,261          
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted           24,850,261                       28,250,261          


  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1)      
Net loss attributable to Tecogen Inc. $  (2,270,139)            $ (766,809)         
Interest expense, net           2,272                       13,561          
Income taxes           32,252                       10,430          
Depreciation & amortization, net           291,095                       217,718          
EBITDA    (1,944,520)               (525,100)         
Stock based compensation           105,937                       185,600          
Unrealized gain on marketable securities    (37,497)               (37,497)         
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —                (71,375)         
Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,876,080)            $ (448,372)         

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2023   June 30, 2022
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Consolidated net loss $ (2,247,253)             $ (738,267)         
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization           291,095                       217,718          
Stock-based compensation           105,937                       185,600          
Provision for doubtful accounts           44,000                       46,000          
Gain on disposition of assets    (19,950)               (36,445)         
Unrealized gain on investment securities   (37,497)               (37,497)         
Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability           —                (71,375)         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities      
(Increase) decrease in:      
Accounts receivable           755,831                (444,541)         
Employee retention credit receivable           667,121                       562,752          
Unbilled revenue           56,994                       1,117,057          
Inventory   (1,133,618)              (438,102)         
Prepaid assets and other current assets   (66,201)              (22,618)         
Other assets           325,688                       308,282          
Increase (decrease) in:      
Accounts payable           839,784                (247,876)         
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities           178,241               (74,490)         
Deferred revenue           752,873               (5 89,158)         
Other liabilities   (359,369)              (316,217)         
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities           153,676               (579,177)         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Purchases of property and equipment   (19,607)              (209,034)         
Payment for business acquisition   (170,000)                      —          
Purchases of intangible assets           —               (29,505)         
Proceeds from disposition of assets           16,863                       67,169          
Distributions to non-controlling interest    (23,838)              (32,809)         
Net cash used in investing activities   (196,582)               (204,179)         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:      
Net cash provided by financing activities           —                       —          
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (42,906)               (783,356)         
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period           1,913,969                       3,614,463          
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $         1,871,063             $         2,831,107          


