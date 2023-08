Certara Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Provides Update to Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

Second Quarter Highlights:

Revenue was $90.5 million, compared to $82.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing growth of 9% over the second quarter of 2022 on a reported basis and 10% at constant currency.

Net income was $4.7 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million, compared to $28.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.



“During the second quarter our software business performed well, but we experienced lower growth than expected in our services business due to cautious spending among smaller biotech customers, as well as a slow recovery in our regulatory business. While we are not satisfied with this quarter’s results and they have led us to restate our outlook for 2023 based on current market dynamics, we believe the fundamental health of the drug development market and the increasing acceptance and adoption of biosimulation technology provide an excellent opportunity for us to continue to invest in the growth of Certara,” said William F. Feehery, Chief Executive Officer. “We believe continued strength in software sales reflects a healthy market for technology that accelerates new medicine development and anticipate demand improvement in the services business as we move into 2024.”

Second Quarter 2023 Results

“Certara’s second quarter performance reflects strong software revenue and bookings performance, each growing 17%, while services revenue grew 5% and services bookings declined, as compared to the same period a year ago. The software business continues to perform well, delivering a strong renewal rate of 93% in the quarter, with customers continuing to recognize the unique value proposition of the Certara platform. The weakness in our services bookings was a result of more cautious spending among our customers. Notably, adjusted EBITDA margins remained in line with our expectations during the quarter,” said John Gallagher, Chief Financial Officer.

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $90.5 million, representing growth of 9% over the second quarter of 2022. The overall increase in revenues was primarily due to growth in our technology-driven services and software product offerings from strong renewal rates, client expansions, and new customers.

On a constant currency basis, total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $90.6 million, representing growth of 10% over the second quarter of 2022. Please see note (1) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on constant currency revenue.

Total cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2023 was $36.2 million, an increase of $1.0 million from $35.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in employee-related costs resulting from billable head count growth, a $0.4 million increase in stock-based compensation costs, a $0.2 million increase in intangible assets amortization, a $0.1 million increase in equipment, and a $0.1 million increase in travel expenses, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in professional and consulting costs.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $41.2 million, which decreased by $2.2 million from $43.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to a $6.3 million decrease in stock-based compensation cost, partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in employee-related costs, a $1.3 million increase in expense from remeasuring fair value of contingent consideration related to the Vyasa business acquisition.

Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.7 million, compared to a net loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. The $5.3 million increase in net income was primarily due to a $8.9 million increase in operating income, as explained above, offset by a $3.6 million increase in other expenses and taxes,

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2023 was $0.03, as compared to $0.00 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 was $32.4 million compared to $28.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 16% growth. See note (2) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million compared to $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing 26% growth. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2023 was $0.12 compared to $0.09 for the second quarter of 2022. See note (3) in the section A Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for more information on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 2022

2023 2022 Key Financials (in millions, except per share data) Revenue $ 90.5 $ 82.8 $ 180.8 $ 164.3 Net income (loss) $ 4.7 $ (0.6 ) $ 6.1 $ 1.6 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.03 $ 0.00 $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32.4 $ 28.0 $ 64.7 $ 55.6 Adjusted net income $ 18.4 $ 14.6 $ 37.7 $ 31.5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Cash and cash equivalents $ 245.2 $ 194.8

2023 Financial Outlook

Certara is updating its previously reported guidance for full year 2023. We expect the following:

Full year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $345 million to $360 million.

Full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $120 million to $128 million.

Full year adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.44 - $0.48.

Fully diluted shares to be in the range of 159 million to 162 million.

CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 90,450 $ 82,760 $ 180,751 $ 164,311 Cost of revenues 36,224 35,194 71,080 67,983 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 8,111 7,121 16,113 13,232 Research and development 7,888 7,741 17,175 15,289 General and administrative 14,245 17,778 34,017 36,117 Intangible asset amortization 10,582 10,355 21,117 20,504 Depreciation and amortization expense 361 422 772 904 Total operating expenses 41,187 43,417 89,194 86,046 Income from operations 13,039 4,149 20,477 10,282 Other income (expenses): Interest expense (5,668 ) (3,879 ) (11,143 ) (7,107 ) Net other income 1,010 2,521 1,516 3,362 Total other expenses (4,658 ) (1,358 ) (9,627 ) (3,745 ) Income before income taxes 8,381 2,791 10,850 6,537 Provision of income taxes 3,675 3,380 4,786 4,916 Net Income (loss) $ 4,706 $ (589 ) $ 6,064 $ 1,621 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 158,955,822 156,478,724 158,568,575 156,209,335 Diluted 159,906,972 156,478,724 159,817,688 159,293,362





CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) JUNE 30, DECEMBER 31, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND SHARE DATA) 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 245,190 $ 236,586 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $460 and $1,250, respectively 83,952 82,584 Restricted cash 3,020 3,102 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,882 19,980 Total current assets 353,044 342,252 Other assets: Property and equipment, net 2,206 2,400 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,326 14,427 Goodwill 721,853 717,743 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $244,974 and $217,705, respectively 473,805 486,782 Deferred income taxes 3,703 3,703 Other long-term assets 5,283 5,615 Total assets $ 1,572,220 $ 1,572,922 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,789 $ 7,533 Accrued expenses 38,654 35,403 Current portion of deferred revenue 52,788 52,209 Current portion of long-term debt 3,020 3,020 Other current liabilities 4,645 4,993 Total current liabilities 102,896 103,158 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion 2,056 2,815 Deferred income taxes 54,677 65,046 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 8,285 10,133 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount 289,104 289,988 Other long-term liabilities 18,028 22,121 Total liabilities 475,046 493,261 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively — — Common shares, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized, 160,171,493 and 159,676,150 shares issued as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 159,777,284 and 159,525,943 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,601 1,596 Additional paid-in capital 1,162,317 1,150,168 Accumulated deficit (54,809 ) (60,873 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,173 ) (8,230 ) Treasury stock at cost, 394,209 and 150,207 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (8,762 ) (3,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,097,174 1,079,661 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,572,220 $ 1,572,922





CERTARA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (IN THOUSANDS) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 6,064 $ 1,621 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 772 904 Amortization of intangible assets 26,286 25,161 Amortization of debt issuance costs 765 771 Provision for credit losses (172 ) 217 Loss on retirement of assets 29 7 Equity-based compensation expense 12,153 17,014 Change in fair value of contingent considerations 2,559 — Deferred income taxes (10,237 ) (5,607 ) Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (272 ) (5,706 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 494 4,586 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (8,343 ) (7,934 ) Deferred revenue (2,083 ) 3,186 Change in other liabilities — (1,158 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 28,015 33,062 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (588 ) (859 ) Capitalized development costs (6,270 ) (5,172 ) Investment in intangible assets (54 ) — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,550 ) (5,883 ) Net cash used in investing activities (14,462 ) (11,914 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations (1,535 ) (1,654 ) Payments on financing component of interest rate swap — (1,085 ) Payment of taxes on shares withheld for employee taxes (5,735 ) (2,312 ) Net cash used by financing activities (7,270 ) (5,051 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 2,239 (4,471 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash 8,522 11,626 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of period 239,688 186,624 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period $ 248,210 $ 198,250

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED 2023 2022 2023 2022 ( in thousands) Net income (loss)(a) $ 4,706 $ (589 ) $ 6,064 $ 1,621 Interest expense(a) 5,668 3,879 11,143 7,107 Interest income(a) (2,210 ) (14 ) (3,564 ) (25 ) Provision for income taxes(a) 3,675 3,380 4,786 4,916 Depreciation and amortization expense(a) 361 422 772 904 Intangible asset amortization(a) 13,173 12,711 26,286 25,161 Currency (gain) loss(a) 1,120 (2,558 ) 2,014 (3,263 ) Equity-based compensation expense(b) 3,610 9,501 12,153 17,014 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 1,298 — 2,559 — Acquisition-related expenses(e) 692 806 1,884 1,078 Integration expense(f) 55 — 157 — Transaction-related expenses(g) — 111 — 128 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) 25 2 29 7 Executive recruiting expense(i) 200 — 396 — First-year Sarbanes-Oxley implementation costs(j) — 308 — 961 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,373 $ 27,959 $ 64,679 $ 55,609

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net income (loss)(a) $ 4,706 $ (589 ) $ 6,064 $ 1,621 Currency (gain) loss(a) 1,120 (2,558 ) 2,014 (3,263 ) Equity-based compensation expense(b) 3,610 9,501 12,153 17,014 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c) 11,259 11,099 22,515 21,979 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 1,298 — 2,559 — Acquisition-related expenses(e) 692 806 1,884 1,078 Integration expense(f) 55 — 157 — Transaction-related expenses(g) — 111 — 128 Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) 25 2 29 7 Executive recruiting expense(i) 200 — 396 — First-year Sarbanes-Oxley implementation costs(j) — 308 — 961 Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k) (4,602 ) (4,063 ) (10,097 ) (7,979 ) Adjusted net income $ 18,363 $ 14,617 $ 37,674 $ 31,546

The following tables reconciles diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share:

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diluted earnings per share(a) $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Currency (gain) loss(a) 0.01 (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.02 ) Equity-based compensation expense(b) 0.02 0.06 0.08 0.11 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(c) 0.07 0.06 0.14 0.13 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(d) 0.01 — 0.02 — Acquisition-related expenses(e) 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Integration expense(f) — — — — Transaction-related expenses(g) — — — — Loss on disposal of fixed assets(h) — — — — Executive recruiting expense(i) — — — — First-year Sarbanes-Oxley implementation costs(j) — 0.01 — 0.01 Income tax expense impact of adjustments(k) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 158,955,822 156,478,724 158,568,575 156,209,335 Effect of potentially dilutive shares outstanding(l) 951,150 2,946,216 1,249,113 3,084,027 Adjusted diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 159,906,972 159,424,940 159,817,688 159,293,362

The following tables reconcile revenues to the revenues adjusted for constant currency:

THREE MONTHS ENDED CHANGE 2023 2023 2022 $ % $ % Actual CC Actual Actual Actual CC Impact (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (in thousands except percentage) Revenue Software $ 33,723 $ 33,850 $ 28,724 $ 4,999 17 % $ 127 18 % Services 56,727 56,792 54,036 2,691 5 % 65 5 % Total Revenue $ 90,450 $ 90,642 $ 82,760 $ 7,690 9 % $ 192 10 %





SIX MONTHS ENDED CHANGE 2023 2023 2022 $ % $ % Actual CC Actual Actual Actual CC Impact (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (in thousands except percentage) Revenue Software $ 66,728 $ 67,695 $ 57,917 $ 8,811 15 % $ 967 17 % Services 114,023 114,843 106,394 7,629 7 % 820 8 % Total Revenue $ 180,751 $ 182,538 $ 164,311 $ 16,440 10 % $ 1,787 11 %