California Water Service Group Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for Eighth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of the utility’s commitment to its employees, the Great Place to Work® Institute has named California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) a Great Place to Work for the eighth year in a row. The Great Place to Work award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.



The two-part certification includes a Culture Audit© and a Trust Index©. All full-time employees were asked about their experiences, and the results were compared to other top U.S. workplaces to determine the company’s placement.

Over the past year, while continuing to focus on keeping team members safe and healthy from the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, Group returned to more in-person collaboration opportunities and employee-related celebrations, events that helped foster camaraderie and boost team morale. The company also expanded its employee communications program to keep team members throughout its five states better informed and engaged.

Additionally, Group enhanced its already robust benefits package by offering a new “at-risk pay” (ARP) plan to its employees; it is a component of the company’s total compensation strategy that is paid on top of employees’ existing salary. The ARP plan, which supports the company’s “One Team, Same Direction” philosophy, is based on achievement of local and company-wide performance metrics and allows participating employees to share in the success of the company.

“Our purpose as a company is to enhance the quality of life for not only our customers and communities, but also our employees, and we are honored to again be named a Great Place to Work,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman and CEO. “Earning this certification for the eighth consecutive year tells us that our efforts are meaningful to our team members, which is important because when we take care of our employees, they can focus on taking care of our customers and communities.”

"The Great Place to Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that California Water Service Group stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

California Water Service Group invites job seekers to pursue a career with a purpose-driven company, dedicated to improving the quality of life for the 2 million people it serves, by visiting www.calwatergroup.com/careers.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,200+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

