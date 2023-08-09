State Auditor's Office releases audits of the State Treasurer's Office

The Missouri State Auditor's Office today released two audit reports on the Office of Missouri State Treasurer. The office completed both the annual audit required by state law, and the closeout audit that was completed to assist in the transition for the newly-appointed treasurer. Both reports had no findings and issued ratings of "excellent," which is the highest rating possible.

To avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick recused himself from participation in both audits because he served in the role of State Treasurer during the time period covered by both reports.

The State Auditor's Office performs closeout audits of statewide offices to assist in transitions and ensure that newly elected officials are aware of areas for improvement.

The annual report includes a summary of the office's operating financial activity, cash and investment balances, and investment income. The Missouri Constitution establishes the State Treasurer as custodian of all state funds and funds received from the U.S. government.

The complete annual audit report can be found here and the complete closeout report can be found here.