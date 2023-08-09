Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,978 in the last 365 days.

NextNav Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Closes $70 Million in Debt Financing, Including $50 Million in 2Q 2023

Signs Agreement with Top-Tier Global Chip Manufacturer for Licensing of NextNav Technology  

Expands E911 Partner Network with additional Nationwide U.S. Carrier

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS and 3D geolocation, today reported financial results for NextNav’s second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Ganesh Pattabiraman, NextNav Co-founder and CEO, stated, “We continue to see solid strategic momentum in the business as we move into the second half of the year. We closed a $50 million debt financing deal and subsequent to quarter end we closed an additional $20 million investment from existing investors increasing their commitments. This investment is a testament to the fundamentals of our business and the favorable view the market has of our strategic assets and future prospects. We look forward to leveraging these funds, which provide us with multiple years of runway, to continue executing against our business initiatives.

We were also pleased to see the FCC approve our experimental license that allows us to validate our ability to provide highly reliable 3D geo-location and resilient position, navigation and timing (“PNT”) capabilities using a 5G waveform, while simultaneously using that waveform to carry 5G broadband data.

Additionally, we are seeing significant traction in the quarter in our underlying technology licenses as well as government grants. Notably, we recently signed a licensing agreement with a top-tier global chip manufacturer to provide positioning functionality to one of their mainline chipsets and expect it to deliver initial revenue in the second half of 2023.

We are excited by the progress we’ve made thus far in 2023 and look forward to building more value for our shareholders going forward.”

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Closes $70 Million Debt Financing: On July 6, 2023, NextNav closed an additional investment of $20 million aggregated principal amount of 10.00% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due December 2026 to a group of lenders from its previously closed $50 million aggregate principal amount. This brings the total gross proceeds from both rounds to $70 million.
  • Receives FCC Approval for Experimental License Using 5G Waveform: Following second quarter approval of its experimental license, NextNav began work on a Bay Area network transmitting 5G waveforms to demonstrate the ability to provide resilient PNT services combined with 5G broadband data.
  • Completed Successful Testing of PNT Solution: In July, NextNav announced the successful integration and testing of NextNav’s TerraPoiNT assured PNT system with wireless carriers LTE and 5G signals to deliver accurate 3D positioning and timing capabilities without reliance on satellite-based GPS or GNSS signals.
  • Licenses GPS Software to Top-Tier Global Chip Manufacturer: Recently, NextNav signed a new licensing agreement with a top-tier global chip manufacturer that will provide positioning functionality for low power GPS tracking to one of the manufacturer’s mainline chipsets implementing a GPS receiver as software intellectual property. The Company expects to begin recognizing revenue under this agreement in the second half of 2023.
  • E911/Public Safety: On June 1, 2023, NextNav announced it was selected by a nationwide U.S. carrier to deliver vertical location capabilities for E911 via NextNav’s Pinnacle service. The agreement will enable precise z-axis data – which is increasingly critical for emergency service operations – for 911 calls made on the carrier’s entire device portfolio, expanding the availability of life-saving technology across the United States and exceeding FCC z-axis / E911 requirements. The first devices on the network utilizing the z-axis capabilities are expected to be released later this year.

Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023, Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue: was $0.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, revenue was $1.6 million, as compared with $2.6 million in the prior year period. The decrease in both periods was primarily attributable to the prior year period’s significant upfront network integration revenue from technology and services contracts with commercial customers.
  • Operating Loss: was $15.0 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $17.0 million in the prior year period. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, operating loss was $29.0 million, as compared to $33.1 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: was $15.8 million in the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to a net income of $0.8 million in the prior year period. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, net loss was $32.1 million, as compared to a net loss of $8.9 million in the prior year period.
  • Balance Sheet: as of June 30, 2023, the Company had $52.8 million in cash and cash equivalents, $32.2 million in short term investments and has $34 million in debt net of unamortized discount attributed to transaction costs and the issuance of warrants, with a gross value of $50 million notes from the recently announced debt financing deal.

Conference Call Information

NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2023, to discuss its financial results for the second quarter 2023 and business outlook. To access the call, please register by visiting the following website: https://conferencingportals.com/event/TSgreOeK

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID.

NextNav is also providing an investor relations presentation with information on its business and operations, which is available in the investor relations section of the NextNav website at https://ir.nextnav.com

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through August 16, 2023, by dialing by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation GPS, built on a robust asset platform, including 8MHz of wireless spectrum in the 900MHz band with near-nationwide coverage, intellectual property and deployed network systems. The company's Pinnacle network delivers highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services, reflecting the 3D world around us and supporting innovative, new capabilities. NextNav's TerraPoiNT network delivers accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services to support critical infrastructure and other GPS-reliant systems in the absence or failure of GPS.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. The words “may,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “aim,” “strive,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to: expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including future business plans or objectives, expected functionality of our geolocation services, anticipated timing and level of deployment of our services, anticipated demand and acceptance of our services, prospective performance and commercial opportunities and competitors, the timing of obtaining regulatory approvals commercial partnership acquisition and retention, products and services, pricing, marketing plans; our ability to realize the anticipated technical and business benefits associated acquisitions, and any subsequent mergers, acquisitions, or other similar transactions; factors relating to our future operations, projected capital resources and financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projected costs and capital expenditures, and expectations about international markets; projections of market growth and size, including the level of market acceptance for our services; our ability to adequately protect key intellectual property rights or proprietary technology; our ability to maintain our Location and Monitoring Service (“LMS”) licenses and obtain additional LMS licenses as necessary; our ability to maintain adequate operational financial resources, including for research and development, or raise additional capital or generate sufficient cash flows; our ability to develop and maintain effective internal controls; our success in recruiting and/or retaining officers, key employees or directors; expansion plans and opportunities; costs related to being a public company; our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on Nasdaq; macroeconomic factors and their effects on our operations; and the outcome of any known and unknown litigation and regulatory proceedings, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing. 

Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Source: NN-FIN

Contact:

Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)

    June 30, 2023 (unaudited)     December 31, 2022  
Assets            
Current assets:             
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 52,784     $ 47,230  
Short term investments     32,228       8,216  
Accounts receivable     1,830       2,168  
Other current assets     2,933       3,576  
Total current assets   $ 89,775     $ 61,190  
Network under construction     2,147       3,574  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,759 and $5,971 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     20,938       19,180  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     18,602       10,143  
Goodwill     17,739       17,493  
Intangible assets     10,615       10,397  
Other assets     1,652       1,811  
Total assets    $ 161,468     $ 123,788  
                 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 879     $ 1,019  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     5,976       5,241  
Operating lease current liabilities      2,757       2,532  
Deferred revenue     64       95  
Total current liabilities   $ 9,676     $ 8,887  
Warrants     7,263       4,200  
Operating lease noncurrent liabilities     13,762       5,290  
Other long-term liabilities     1,647       1,547  
Long term debt, net of debt issuance cost and discount      34,042        
Total liabilities   $ 66,390     $ 19,924  
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 108,185,714 and 106,418,442 shares issued and 108,184,537 and 106,417,265 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     12       12  
Additional paid-in capital     810,011       787,130  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     1,823       1,371   
Accumulated deficit     (720,611 )     (688,492 )  
Common stock in treasury, at cost; 1,177 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022     (4 )     (4 )
Total stockholders’ equity   $ 91,231     $ 100,017  
 Non-controlling interests     3,847       3,847  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 161,468     $ 123,788  
                 

NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue   $ 800     $ 1,421     $ 1,630     $ 2,620  
Operating expenses:                                
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)      3,142       3,001       6,165       6,038  
Research and development     4,994       4,170       9,572       8,158  
Selling, general and administrative     6,516       10,382       12,570       19,722  
Depreciation and amortization      1,178       884       2,303       1,766  
Total operating expenses   $ 15,830     $ 18,437     $ 30,610     $ 35,684  
Operating loss   $ (15,030 )   $ (17,016 )   $ (28,980 )   $ (33,064 )
Other income (expense):                                
Interest income (expense)     (343 )     109       126       109  
Change in fair value of warrants     (263 )     17,763       (3,063 )     24,150  
Other income (loss)     14       (37 )     (67 )     (53 )
Income (loss) before income taxes    $ (15,622 )   $ 819     $ (31,984 )   $ (8,858 )
Benefit (Provision) for income taxes     (148 )     8       (135 )     (26 )
Net income (loss)   $ (15,770 )   $ 827     $ (32,119 )   $ (8,884 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment     20       (9 )     452       (22 )
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ (15,750 )   $ 818     $ (31,667 )   $ (8,906 )
Net income (loss)   $ (15,770 )   $ 827     $ (32,119 )   $ (8,884 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders   $ (15,770 )   $ 827     $ (32,119 )   $ (8,884 )
Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic     106,749       101,071       106,951       99,886  
Weighted average of shares outstanding – diluted     106,749       102,381       106,951       99,886  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share - basic   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.30 )   $ (0.09 )
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders per share - diluted   $ (0.15 )   $ 0.01     $ (0.30 )   $ (0.09 )
                                 

NEXTNAV INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(IN THOUSANDS)

    Six Months Ended June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Operating activities            
Net loss   $ (32,119 )   $ (8,884 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     2,303       1,766  
Equity-based compensation     8,236       13,958  
Change in fair value of warranty liability     3,063       (24,150 )
Realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities     (191 )      
Equity method investment loss      86        
Asset retirement obligation accretion     33       26  
Amortization of debt discount     480        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     338       769  
Other current assets     655       1,647  
Other assets     75        56  
Accounts payable     (140 )     (11 )  
Deferred revenue     (31 )     (1,622 )
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     1,054       (597 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities      239       268  
Net cash used in operating activities   $ (15,919 )   $ (16,774 )
                 
Investing activities                
Capitalization of costs and purchases of network assets, property, and equipment     (2,333 )     (634 )
Purchase of marketable securities     (30,534 )      
Sale and maturity of marketable securities     6,713        
Purchase of internal use software      (505 )     (151 )
Net cash used in investing activities   $ (26,659 )   $ (785 )
                 
Financing activities                
Proceeds from senior secured notes     50,000        
Payments towards debt issuance cost     (1,838 )      
Payments towards debt     (55 )      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options     39       48  
Repurchase of common stocks (withholding taxes)           (1 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   $ 48,146     $ 47  
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents     (14 )     (42 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     5,554       (17,554 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     47,230       100,076  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 52,784     $ 82,522  
                 
Non-cash financing information                
Capital expenditure included in accounts payable   $ 225     $ 501  
Issuance of warrants   $ 14,598     $  


Primary Logo

You just read:

NextNav Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more