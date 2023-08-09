SuRo Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Net Asset Value of $7.35 Per Share as of June 30, 2023

Board of Directors Authorizes $5 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program to Aggregate $60 Million

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuRo Capital Corp. (“SuRo Capital”, the “Company”, “we”, “us”, and “our”) (Nasdaq: SSSS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net assets totaled approximately $186.7 million, or $7.35 per share, at June 30, 2023 as compared to $7.59 per share at March 31, 2023 and $9.24 per share at June 30, 2022.

"The last four months have been amongst the most active periods SuRo Capital has experienced in the last couple of years. We made five investments, three in new portfolio companies and two in follow-on investments. Additionally, we have had one of our SPAC investments close its previously announced transaction and two announce definitive agreements. On July 19, 2023, Colombier Acquisition Corp., a SPAC in which we own Class B units and Class W units, announced it successfully closed its business combination with PSQ Holdings, Inc., and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ‘PSQH.’ Additionally, subsequent to quarter-end, AltC Acquisition Corp. and Churchill Capital Corp VII, two SPACs in which we own sponsor equity, announced they signed definitive merger agreements," said Mark Klein, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital.

Mr. Klein continued, “In light of improving market conditions and early signs of recovery in the private markets, we were able to execute on two secondary opportunities at compelling prices. During the second quarter, we added one new portfolio company through a $10.0 million secondary investment in ServiceTitan, Inc., a software business for home and commercial trades. Subsequent to quarter-end, we added two new portfolio companies through a $5.8 million secondary investment in FourKites, Inc., a supply chain visibility software company and a $1.0 million primary investment in Stake Trade, Inc., a sports betting exchange doing business as Prophet Exchange, through SuRo Capital Sports, LLC. Looking ahead, we believe the combination of being strategically opportunistic during times of volatility, along with over $100.0 million of investable capital as of quarter-end, will allow us to seize unique opportunities with high potential returns.”

Mr. Klein concluded, “As we have consistently demonstrated, SuRo Capital is committed to initiatives that enhance shareholder value. Accordingly, as announced in the first quarter and executed during the second quarter, we completed our recent Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer, which we believe was an efficient and accretive deployment of capital. The Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer resulted in the purchase of 3.0 million shares of common stock for $4.50 per share. Additionally, on August 7, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized a $5.0 million expansion of the Share Repurchase Program to $60.0 million and an extension of the Share Repurchase Program through October 31st, 2024. As of today, SuRo Capital has approximately $21.4 million available under its Share Repurchase Program. We remain highly focused on balancing our remaining capital between these repurchases and new investment opportunities.”

Investment Portfolio as of June 30, 2023

At June 30, 2023, SuRo Capital held positions in 37 portfolio companies – 33 privately held and 4 publicly held – with an aggregate fair value of approximately $160.3 million, excluding short-term US treasuries. The Company’s top five portfolio company investments accounted for approximately 51% of the total portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2023.

Top Five Investments as of June 30, 2023

Portfolio Company ($ in millions) Cost Basis Fair Value % of Total Portfolio Learneo, Inc. (f/k/a Course Hero, Inc.) $15.0 $32.5 20.3% Colombier Sponsor LLC 2.7 17.2 10.7 Blink Health, Inc. 15.0 11.7 7.3 Stormwind, LLC 6.4 10.6 6.6 Locus Robotics Corp. 10.0 10.0 6.2 Total $49.1 $82.0 51.2%

Note: Total may not sum due to rounding.

Second Quarter 2023 Investment Portfolio Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2023, SuRo Capital made the following new and follow-on investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount PayJoy, Inc. Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) 5/25/2023 $0.5 million ServiceTitan, Inc. Common Shares 6/30/2023 $10.0 million



During the three months ended June 30, 2023, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized Loss Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.(2) Various 950,000 $3.05 $2.9 million $(2.4 million) Ozy Media, Inc.(3) 5/4/2023 N/A N/A $- $(10.9 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(4) Various N/A N/A $0.3 million $- True Global Ventures 4 Plus Pte Ltd 6/30/2023 N/A N/A $0.3 million $-

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of June 30, 2023, SuRo Capital held 852,416 remaining Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. public common shares.

(3) On May 4, 2023, SuRo Capital abandoned its investment in Ozy Media, Inc.

(4) During the three months ended June 30, 2023, approximately $0.3 million was received from Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, approximately $0.3 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining was attributed to interest.

Subsequent to quarter-end through August 8, 2023, SuRo Capital made the following new and follow-on investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio Company Investment Transaction Date Amount FourKites, Inc. Common Shares Various $5.8 million Shogun Enterprises, Inc. (d/b/a Hearth) Series B-4 Preferred 7/12/2023 $0.5 million Stake Trade, Inc. (d/b/a Prophet Exchange)(1) Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) 7/26/2023 $1.0 million

(1) Investment made through SuRo Capital Sports, LLC.



Subsequent to quarter-end through August 8, 2023, SuRo Capital exited or received proceeds from the following investments, excluding short-term US treasuries:

Portfolio Company Transaction Date Shares Sold Average Net Share Price(1) Net

Proceeds Realized Loss Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.(2) Various 589,996 $3.09 $1.8 million $(1.4 million) Residential Homes For Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue)(3) 7/24/2023 N/A N/A $0.1 million $-

(1) The average net share price is the net share price realized after deducting all commissions and fees on the sale(s), if applicable.

(2) As of August 9, 2023, SuRo Capital held 262,420 remaining Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. public common shares.

(3) Subsequent to June 30, 2023, $0.1 million was received from Residential Homes for Rent, LLC (d/b/a Second Avenue) related to the 15% term loan due December 23, 2023. Of the proceeds received, $0.1 million repaid a portion of the outstanding principal and the remaining proceeds were attributed to interest.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarter Ended

June 30, 2023 Quarter Ended

June 30, 2022 $ in millions per share(1) $ in millions per share(1) Net investment loss $ (3.8 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (3.8 ) $ (0.12 ) Net realized loss on investments (13.3 ) (0.51 ) (2.0 ) (0.06 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments 1.5 0.06 (88.6 ) (2.89 ) Net change in net assets resulting from operations – basic(2) $ (15.6 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (94.3 ) $ (3.07 ) Repurchase of common stock (13.5 ) 0.33 (6.9 ) 0.07 Stock-based compensation 0.8 0.03 0.7 0.02 Decrease in net asset value(2) $ (28.4 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (100.5 ) $ (2.98 )

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Totals may not sum due to rounding.

Weighted-average common basic shares outstanding were approximately 26.0 million and 30.6 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2023, and 2022, respectively. As of June 30, 2023, there were 25,398,640 shares of the Company’s common stock outstanding.

SuRo Capital’s liquid assets were approximately $112.0 million as of June 30, 2023, consisting of cash, short-term US treasuries, and securities of publicly traded portfolio companies not subject to lock-up restrictions at quarter-end.

Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

On March 17, 2023, SuRo Capital’s Board of Directors authorized a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer (“Tender Offer”) to purchase up to 3.0 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a price per share between $3.00 and $4.50, using available cash. In accordance with the Tender Offer, on April 21, 2023, the Company repurchased 3,000,000 shares at a price of $4.50 per share, representing 10.6% of its then outstanding shares. The per share purchase price of properly tendered shares represents 60.9% of net asset value per share as of December 31, 2022.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 7, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized an extension of, and a $5.0 million increase in the amount of shares that may be repurchased under, the Company's discretionary Share Repurchase Program until the earlier of (i) October 31, 2024 or (ii) the repurchase of $60.0 million in aggregate amount of the Company's common stock. The dollar value of shares that may yet be purchased by the Company under the Share Repurchase Program is approximately $21.4 million.

Since inception of the Share Repurchase Program in August 2017, SuRo Capital has repurchased over 5.8 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $38.6 million.

Under the Share Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding common stock in the open market provided it complies with the prohibitions under its insider trading policies and procedures and the applicable provisions of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

About SuRo Capital Corp.

SuRo Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: SSSS) is a publicly traded investment fund that seeks to invest in high-growth, venture-backed private companies. The fund seeks to create a portfolio of high-growth emerging private companies via a repeatable and disciplined investment approach, as well as to provide investors with access to such companies through its publicly traded common stock. SuRo Capital is headquartered in New York, NY and has offices in San Francisco, CA. Connect with the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, and at www.surocap.com.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments (cost of $159,012,912 and $155,103,810, respectively) $ 120,620,316 $ 130,901,546 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (cost of $30,195,780 and $41,140,804, respectively) 11,546,197 12,591,162 Controlled investments (cost of $19,883,894 and $19,883,894, respectively) 28,116,633 13,695,870 Total Portfolio Investments 160,283,146 157,188,578 Investments in U.S. Treasury bills (cost of $75,478,668 and $84,999,598, respectively) 75,895,534 85,056,817 Total Investments (cost of $284,571,254 and $301,128,106, respectively) 236,178,680 242,245,395 Cash 24,542,729 40,117,598 Proceeds receivable 664,470 — Escrow proceeds receivable 375,965 628,332 Interest and dividends receivable 119,548 138,766 Deferred financing costs 590,430 555,761 Prepaid expenses and other assets(1) 485,171 727,006 Total Assets 262,956,993 284,412,858 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses(1) 2,511,200 708,827 Dividends payable 188,357 296,170 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026(2) 73,564,712 73,387,159 Total Liabilities 76,264,269 74,392,156 Net Assets $ 186,692,724 $ 210,020,702 NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (100,000,000 authorized; 25,398,640 and 28,429,499 issued and outstanding, respectively) $ 253,986 $ 284,295 Paid-in capital in excess of par 318,605,100 330,899,254 Accumulated net investment loss (72,859,710 ) (64,832,605 ) Accumulated net realized gain/(loss) on investments, net of distributions (10,528,391 ) 2,552,465 Accumulated net unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments (48,778,261 ) (58,882,707 ) Net Assets $ 186,692,724 $ 210,020,702 Net Asset Value Per Share $ 7.35 $ 7.39

__________________________________________________

(1) This balance includes a right of use asset and corresponding operating lease liability, respectively.

(2) As of June 30, 2023, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,000. As of December 31, 2022, the 6.00% Notes due December 30, 2026 (effective interest rate of 6.53%) had a face value $75,000,00

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 INVESTMENT INCOME Non-controlled/non-affiliate investments: Interest income $ 40,394 $ 149,282 $ 89,869 $ 311,737 Dividend income 63,145 191,349 126,290 321,994 Controlled investments: Interest income 318,425 550,000 554,425 840,000 Interest income from U.S. Treasury bills 950,254 — 1,900,716 — Total Investment Income 1,372,218 890,631 2,671,300 1,473,731 OPERATING EXPENSES Compensation expense 2,117,872 1,759,261 4,254,626 3,619,963 Directors’ fees 161,661 191,829 322,226 352,394 Professional fees 916,579 1,078,459 1,907,413 2,351,172 Interest expense 1,214,267 1,226,767 2,427,553 2,427,553 Income tax expense 90,826 5,691 620,606 7,741 Other expenses 676,353 439,512 1,165,981 750,501 Total Operating Expenses 5,177,558 4,701,519 10,698,405 9,509,324 Net Investment Loss (3,805,340 ) (3,810,888 ) (8,027,105 ) (8,035,593 ) Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (2,325,175 ) (1,895,846 ) (2,135,832 ) 1,200,429 Non-controlled/affiliate investments (10,945,024 ) (70,379 ) (10,945,024 ) (70,379 ) Net Realized Gain/(Loss) on Investments (13,270,199 ) (1,966,225 ) (13,080,856 ) 1,130,050 Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (12,152,800 ) (88,620,056 ) (14,216,377 ) (66,876,069 ) Non-controlled/affiliate investments 11,220,424 (72,519 ) 9,900,060 (361,621 ) Controlled investments 2,387,891 130,000 14,420,763 260,000 Net Change in Unrealized Appreciation/(Depreciation) of Investments 1,455,515 (88,562,575 ) 10,104,446 (66,977,690 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ (15,620,024 ) $ (94,339,688 ) $ (11,003,515 ) $ (73,883,233 ) Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic $ (0.60 ) $ (3.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (2.39 ) Diluted(1) $ (0.60 ) $ (3.08 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (2.39 ) Weighted-Average Common Shares Outstanding ​ Basic 25,952,447 30,633,878 27,158,786 30,929,321 Diluted(1) 25,952,447 30,633,878 27,158,786 30,929,321

________________________________________________

(1) For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, there were no potentially dilutive securities outstanding.

SURO CAPITAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

​​ Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Per Basic Share Data Net asset value at beginning of the year $ 7.59 $ 12.22 $ 7.39 $ 11.72 Net investment loss(1) (0.15 ) (0.12 ) (0.30 ) (0.26 ) Net realized gain/(loss) on investments(1) (0.51 ) (0.06 ) (0.48 ) 0.04 Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) of investments(1) 0.06 (2.89 ) 0.37 (2.17 ) Dividends declared — — — (0.11 ) Issuance of common stock from public offering(1) — — — 0.01 Repurchase of common stock(1) 0.33 0.07 0.33 (0.01 ) Stock-based compensation(1) 0.03 0.02 0.04 0.02 Net asset value at end of period $ 7.35 $ 9.24 $ 7.35 $ 9.24 Per share market value at end of period $ 3.20 $ 6.40 $ 3.20 $ 6.40 Total return based on market value(2) (11.60) % (25.84) % (15.79) % (49.14) % Total return based on net asset value(2) (3.16) % (24.39) % (0.54) % (20.22) % Shares outstanding at end of period 25,398,640 30,325,187 25,398,640 30,325,187 Ratios/Supplemental Data: ​ ​ ​ ​ Net assets at end of period $ 186,692,724 $ 280,172,472 $ 186,692,724 $ 280,172,472 Average net assets $ 205,097,855 $ 378,428,728 $ 207,210,870 $ 371,249,600 Ratio of net operating expenses to average net assets(3) 10.13 % 4.24 % 10.41 % 4.80 % Ratio of net investment loss to average net assets(3) (7.44) % (3.48) % (7.81) % (4.18) % Portfolio Turnover Ratio 2.09 % 1.57 % 3.89 % 2.05 %

__________________

(1) Based on weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the relevant period.

(2) Total return based on market value is based upon the change in market price per share between the opening and ending market values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances. Total return based on net asset value is based upon the change in net asset value per share between the opening and ending net asset values per share in the period, adjusted for dividends and equity issuances.

(3) Financial highlights for periods of less than one year are annualized and the ratios of operating expenses to average net assets and net investment loss to average net assets are adjusted accordingly. Because the ratios are calculated for the Company’s common stock taken as a whole, an individual investor’s ratios may vary from these ratios.







