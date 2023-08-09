AMMO, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, today reported results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, ended June 30, 2023.



First Quarter Fiscal 2024 vs. First Quarter Fiscal 2023

● Net Revenues of $34.3 million. ● Gross profit margin of approximately 40.9% compared to 29.8%. ● Adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million compared to $10.6 million. ● Net loss of ($1.1) million, compared to net income of $3.3 million. ● Diluted EPS of ($0.02), compared to $0.02. ● Adjusted EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.07.

GunBroker.com “Marketplace” Metrics – First Quarter 2024

● Marketplace revenue of approximately $13.9 million. ● New user growth averaged 27,000 per month. ● Average take rate increased to 5.8% compared to 5.3% in fiscal 2023.





Jared Smith, AMMO’s CEO, commented “Our work toward achieving our strategic goals are starting to pay off as we have already begun to see the positive effects here in the 1st quarter, with significant improvements in gross margin and strong cash flow. Despite a difficult industry environment in the near term, I remain confident that the initiatives we have undertaken in both the marketplace and ammunition divisions will continue to improve profitability.

“We couldn't be more excited about the transformation we have made over these last six months and just how quickly we have been able to capture real results. Long term, the industry fundamentals are strong and while the consumer currently faces major economic challenges, we remain confident that our strategic approach will pay long-term dividends for our shareholders," Mr. Smith concluded.

First Quarter 2024 Results

The margins on our marketplace segment remain strong and our gross margins have increased on our ammunition segment as we are beginning to see the benefits of the transition to our leaner operating model with a higher focus on brass sales. We remain confident with the progress we have made to date, but still face headwinds as we continue to see softening in the US commercial ammunition markets. We have, however, continued to increase our cash position with $13.0 in cash from operations generated in the quarter.

We ended the first quarter with total revenues of approximately $34.3 million in comparison to $60.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease in revenue was primarily related to a decrease in sales activity from our ammunition segment as the US commercial ammunition markets continue to soften. Our casing sales, however, which afford us higher gross margins, increased to $6.2 million up from $3.3 million in the prior year period. Our marketplace revenue was $13.9 million for the reported quarter.

Cost of goods sold was approximately $20.2 million for the quarter compared to $42.6 million in the comparable prior year quarter. The decrease in cost of goods sold was related to the decrease in sales volume, but was also related to higher gross margins from our two segments.

Our gross margin for the quarter was $14.0 million or 40.9% compared to $18.1 million or 29.8% in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit margin was related to the shift in our sales mix.

There were approximately $2.8 million of nonrecurring legal expenses incurred in our first fiscal quarter, which we have included as an addback to Adjusted EBTIDA. Without the nonrecurring legal expenses, we would have generated a profit for the quarter.

For the quarter, we recorded Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $6.6 million, compared to prior year quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million.

This resulted in a net loss per share of $0.02 or adjusted net income per share of $0.05, compared to the prior year period of net income per share of $0.02 or adjusted net income per share of $0.07.

We continue to push forward on the improvements to our marketplace, GunBroker.com. We are currently in the process of rolling out beta testing for our payment platform with formal launch expected to begin by the end of this quarter. Our cart platform for the GunBroker.com marketplace is on pace and is expected to launch by the end of this fiscal year.

We feel confident in our financial position as we have reported $130.6 million in current assets including $47.5 million of cash and cash equivalents in comparison to $23.9 million in current liabilities.

We repurchased approximately 739,000 shares of our common stock under our repurchase plan in the reported quarter bringing us to just over 1.0 million shares repurchased in total under the plan. We continue to look for opportunities to bolster our impressive balance sheet.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on August 9, 2023, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and specialty rounds for military use via government programs. For more information, please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and Federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,505,047 $ 39,134,027 Accounts receivable, net 21,348,226 29,346,380 Due from related parties - - Inventories 55,924,655 54,344,819 Prepaid expenses 5,294,454 5,126,667 Current portion of restricted cash 500,000 500,000 Total Current Assets 130,572,382 128,451,893 Property and Equipment, net 55,923,867 55,963,255 Other Assets: Deposits 4,064,582 7,028,947 Patents, net 4,909,388 5,032,754 Other intangible assets, net 120,583,416 123,726,810 Goodwill 90,870,094 90,870,094 Right of use assets - operating leases 1,141,418 1,261,634 TOTAL ASSETS $ 408,065,147 $ 412,335,387 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 16,356,614 $ 18,079,397 Factoring liability - - Accrued liabilities 4,641,469 4,353,354 Inventory credit facility - - Current portion of operating lease liability 421,477 470,734 Note payable related party - 180,850 Current portion of construction note payable 277,216 260,429 Insurance premium note payable 2,204,293 2,118,635 Total Current Liabilities 23,901,069 25,463,399 Long-term Liabilities: Contingent consideration payable 119,354 140,378 Construction note payable, net of unamortized issuance costs 10,861,510 10,922,443 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 825,043 903,490 Deferred income tax liability 2,212,448 2,309,592 Total Liabilities 37,919,424 39,739,302 Shareholders’ Equity: Series A cumulative perpetual preferred Stock 8.75%, ($25.00 per share, $0.001 par value) 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 1,400 1,400 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized 118,952,886 and 118,562,806 shares issued and 117,945,758 and 118,294,478 outstanding at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively 117,946 118,294 Additional paid-in capital 392,813,530 391,940,374 Accumulated deficit (20,808,990 ) (18,941,825 ) Treasury stock (1,978,163 ) (522,158 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 370,145,723 372,596,085 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 408,065,147 $ 412,335,387





AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Net Revenues Ammunition sales(1) $ 14,106,029 $ 40,969,883 Marketplace revenue 13,912,202 16,504,946 Casing sales 6,236,344 3,281,197 34,254,575 60,756,026 Cost of Revenues 20,230,035 42,620,364 Gross Profit 14,024,540 18,135,662 Operating Expenses Selling and marketing 295,581 1,908,170 Corporate general and administrative 7,947,563 5,029,297 Employee salaries and related expenses 4,116,280 2,785,098 Depreciation and amortization expense 3,344,043 3,350,356 Total operating expenses 15,703,467 13,072,921 Income/(Loss) from Operations (1,678,927 ) 5,062,741 Other Expenses Other income 692,951 193,498 Interest expense (204,201 ) (120,487 ) Total other expense 488,750 73,011 Income/(Loss) before Income Taxes (1,190,177 ) 5,135,752 Provision/(benefit) for Income Taxes (97,144 ) 1,882,725 Net Income/(Loss) (1,093,033 ) 3,253,027 Preferred Stock Dividend (774,132 ) (774,132 ) Net Income/(Loss) Attributable to Common Stock Shareholders $ (1,867,165 ) $ 2,478,895 Net Income/(Loss) per share Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 117,713,805 116,560,372 Diluted 117,713,805 117,879,639





(1 ) Included in revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is excises taxes of $1,175,796 and $3,712,341, respectively.





AMMO, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net Income/(Loss) (1,093,033 ) 3,253,027 Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash provided by (used in) operations: Depreciation and amortization 4,620,087 4,300,123 Debt discount amortization 20,813 20,813 Employee stock awards 822,797 1,175,063 Stock grants 50,750 47,844 Contingent consideration payable fair value (21,024 ) (1,302 ) Allowance for doubtful accounts 909,717 711,372 Reduction in right of use asset 120,216 208,506 Deferred income taxes (97,144 ) 500,964 Changes in Current Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable 7,088,437 4,246,175 Due to (from) related parties - (1,544,000 ) Inventories (1,579,836 ) (5,572,096 ) Prepaid expenses 888,412 882,620 Deposits 2,964,365 (493,982 ) Accounts payable (1,722,783 ) (3,009,351 ) Accrued liabilities 152,021 697,799 Operating lease liability (127,704 ) (211,082 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,996,091 5,212,493 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of equipment (1,313,939 ) (5,264,863 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,313,939 ) (5,264,863 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Proceeds from factoring liability 14,610,314 24,700,000 Payments on factoring liability (14,610,314 ) (24,957,645 ) Payments on inventory facility, net - (733,343 ) Payments on note payable - related party (180,850 ) (165,264 ) Payments on insurance premium note payment (970,541 ) (533,673 ) Proceeds from construction note payable - 1,000,000 Payments on construction note payable (64,959 ) - Preferred stock dividends paid (638,038 ) (638,071 ) Common stock repurchase plan (1,456,744 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (3,311,132 ) (1,327,996 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash 8,371,020 (1,380,366 ) Cash, beginning of period 39,634,027 23,281,475 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 48,005,047 $ 21,901,109

(Continued)

AMMO, Inc.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Supplemental cash flow disclosures: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 184,385 $ 100,876 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Insurance premium note payment $ 1,056,199 $ 2,035,519 Dividends accumulated on preferred stock $ 136,094 $ 136,061 Construction note payable $ - $ 4,800,358





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We analyze operational and financial data to evaluate our business, allocate our resources, and assess our performance. In addition to total net sales, net loss, and other results under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the following information includes key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures we use to evaluate our business. We believe these measures are useful for period-to-period comparisons of the Company. We have included these non-GAAP financial measures in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q because they are key measures we use to evaluate our operational performance, produce future strategies for our operations, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of our resources. Accordingly, we believe these measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (loss) $ (1,093,033 ) $ 3,253,027 Depreciation and amortization 4,620,087 4,300,123 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (97,144 ) 1,882,725 Interest expense, net 204,201 120,487 Employee stock awards 822,797 1,175,063 Stock grants 50,750 47,844 Other income, net (692,951 ) (193,498 ) Contingent consideration fair value (21,024 ) (1,302 ) Other nonrecurring expenses(1) 2,759,726 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,553,409 $ 10,584,469





(1 ) Other nonrecurring expenses consist of professional and legal fees that are nonrecurring in nature.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS

For the Three Months Ended 30-Jun-23 30-Jun-22 Reconciliation of GAAP net income to Fully Diluted EPS Net Income (Loss) $ (1,093,033 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 3,253,027 $ 0.03 Depreciation and amortization 4,620,087 0.04 4,300,123 0.04 Interest expense, net 204,201 - 120,487 - Employee stock awards 822,797 0.01 1,175,063 0.01 Stock grants 50,750 - 47,844 - Contingent consideration fair value (21,024 ) - (1,302 ) - Nonrecurring expenses 2,759,726 0.03 - - Tax effect(1) (2,009,764 ) (0.02 ) (1,171,462 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 5,333,740 $ 0.05 $ 7,723,780 $ 0.07





(1 ) Tax effects are estimated by applying the statutory rate to each applicable Non-GAAP adjustment.



