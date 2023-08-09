Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,675 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,041 in the last 365 days.

NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results. Our business continues to demonstrate resilience in difficult market conditions as it grew over the first quarter. Sustainable infrastructure, ESG service offerings, and technology solutions as supplied by NV5 are in increasing demand. The addition of Axim Geospatial and Visual Information Solutions Geospatial Software have strengthened our leadership position in geospatial data analytics and the acquisition of Red Technologies expands our capabilities in the growing Asia-Pacific data center market. Overall, we are well-positioned for organic growth and acquisition expansion,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

  • Gross revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $222.6 million compared to $202.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, a 10% increase.
  • Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was $110.3 million compared to $99.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an 11% increase.
  • Net income in the second quarter of 2023 was $15.4 million compared to $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions and interest expense, as well as lower income from operations in our real estate transactional and LNG businesses. Our real estate transactional business was affected by market reactions to increases in interest rates and our LNG business was affected by the timing of project cycles.
  • Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023 was $35.0 million compared to $37.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower income from operations in our real estate transactional and LNG businesses. Our real estate transactional business was affected by market reactions to increases in interest rates and our LNG business was affected by the timing of project cycles.
  • GAAP EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.00 per share compared to $1.13 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2023 was $1.29 per share compared to $1.49 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

Six Months Ended July 1, 2023 Results

  • Gross revenues for the six months ended July 1, 2023 were $407.0 million compared to $392.9 million in the six months ended July 2, 2022, a 4% increase.
  • Gross profit for the six months ended July 1, 2023 were $206.3 million compared to $193.1 million in the six months ended July 2, 2022, a 7% increase.
  • Net income for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was $21.4 million compared to $25.9 million in the six months ended July 2, 2022. Net income was impacted by increases in amortization from acquisitions and interest expense, as well as lower income from operations in our real estate transactional and LNG businesses. Our real estate transactional business was affected by market reactions to increases in interest rates and our LNG business was affected by the timing of project cycles.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was $62.7 million compared to $66.7 million in the six months ended July 2, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by lower income from operations in our real estate transactional and LNG businesses. Our real estate transactional business was affected by market reactions to increases in interest rates and our LNG business was affected by the timing of project cycles.
  • GAAP EPS for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was $1.39 per share compared to $1.70 per share in the six months ended July 2, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS for the six months ended July 1, 2023 was $2.16 per share compared to $2.48 per share in the six months ended July 2, 2022.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share. In addition, when presenting forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, we are unable to provide quantitative reconciliations to the most closely correlated GAAP measure due to the uncertainty in the timing, amount or nature of any adjustments, which could be material in any period.

Conference Call 

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 9, 2023. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date:
Time:
Toll-free dial-in number:
International dial-in number:
Conference ID:
Webcast:
       Wednesday, August 9, 2023
4:30 p.m. Eastern
+1 888-412-4117
+1 646-960-0284
6172299
http://ir.nv5.com
     

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “Investors” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: Construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & technology, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and internationally. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED) 
(in thousands, except share data)

  July 1, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,827     $ 38,541  
Billed receivables, net   149,110       145,637  
Unbilled receivables, net   107,192       92,862  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   20,501       13,636  
Total current assets   305,630       290,676  
Property and equipment, net   49,392       41,640  
Right-of-use lease assets, net   38,628       39,314  
Intangible assets, net   243,579       160,431  
Goodwill   526,848       400,957  
Other assets   3,751       2,705  
Total Assets $ 1,167,828     $ 935,723  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 55,578     $ 57,771  
Accrued liabilities   52,735       44,313  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   37,195       31,183  
Other current liabilities   2,072       1,597  
Current portion of contingent consideration   4,149       10,854  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations   14,800       15,176  
Total current liabilities   166,529       160,894  
Contingent consideration, less current portion   1,897       4,481  
Other long-term liabilities   28,526       29,542  
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion   209,241       39,673  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net   20,487       6,893  
Total liabilities   426,680       241,483  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 15,890,908 and 15,523,300 shares issued and outstanding as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   159       155  
Additional paid-in capital   497,035       471,300  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (191 )      
Retained earnings   244,145       222,785  
Total stockholders’ equity   741,148       694,240  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,167,828     $ 935,723  
               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
Gross revenues $ 222,638     $ 202,732     $ 406,955     $ 392,885  
               
Direct costs:              
Salaries and wages   57,079       47,704       105,463       93,681  
Sub-consultant services   39,690       40,479       67,304       75,305  
Other direct costs   15,569       15,309       27,890       30,833  
Total direct costs   112,338       103,492       200,657       199,819  
               
Gross profit   110,300       99,240       206,298       193,066  
               
Operating expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes, and benefits   58,949       47,283       111,621       97,049  
General and administrative   11,551       14,494       29,472       30,881  
Facilities and facilities related   5,823       5,195       11,197       10,381  
Depreciation and amortization   13,539       9,668       24,585       19,602  
Total operating expenses   89,862       76,640       176,875       157,913  
               
Income from operations   20,438       22,600       29,423       35,153  
               
Interest expense   (3,648 )     (887 )     (5,229 )     (1,801 )
               
Income before income tax expense   16,790       21,713       24,194       33,352  
Income tax expense   (1,377 )     (4,445 )     (2,834 )     (7,442 )
Net income $ 15,413     $ 17,268     $ 21,360     $ 25,910  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 1.03     $ 1.17     $ 1.43     $ 1.76  
Diluted $ 1.00     $ 1.13     $ 1.39     $ 1.70  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   15,014,106       14,736,167       14,948,796       14,714,745  
Diluted   15,451,788       15,232,157       15,421,535       15,211,835  
               
Comprehensive income:              
Net income $ 15,413     $ 17,268     $ 21,360     $ 25,910  
Foreign currency translation losses, net of tax   (191 )           (191 )      
Comprehensive income $ 15,222     $ 17,268     $ 21,169     $ 25,910  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

  Six Months Ended
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 21,360     $ 25,910  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   27,205       22,058  
Non-cash lease expense   6,784       6,265  
Provision for doubtful accounts   607       594  
Stock-based compensation   10,728       9,615  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   (7,514 )     (518 )
Gain on disposals of property and equipment   (408 )     (61 )
Deferred income taxes   (7,673 )     (3,014 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   365       370  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables   10,882       15,152  
Unbilled receivables   (9,842 )     (3,801 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (4,691 )     (511 )
Accounts payable   (8,164 )     (4,349 )
Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities   (5,698 )     (6,309 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts   (7,606 )     (6,867 )
Contingent consideration   (1,307 )      
Other current liabilities   474       (276 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   25,502       54,258  
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions)   (186,242 )     (4,670 )
Proceeds from sale of assets   295       48  
Purchase of property and equipment   (10,239 )     (10,379 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (196,186 )     (15,001 )
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   180,000        
Payments on notes payable   (5,131 )     (6,218 )
Payments of contingent consideration   (793 )     (1,597 )
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility   (13,000 )     (35,000 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   161,076       (42,815 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (106 )      
       
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (9,714 )     (3,558 )
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period   38,541       47,980  
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 28,827     $ 44,422  
               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
Net Income $ 15,413     $ 17,268     $ 21,360     $ 25,910  
Add: Interest expense   3,648       887       5,229       1,801  
  Income tax expense   1,377       4,445       2,834       7,442  
  Depreciation and amortization   14,905       10,891       27,205       22,058  
  Stock-based compensation   4,902       4,826       10,728       9,615  
  Acquisition-related costs*   (5,294 )     (506 )     (4,661 )     (151 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,951     $ 37,811     $ 62,695     $ 66,675  
                               

* Acquisition-related costs include contingent consideration fair value adjustments.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022   July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022
Net Income - per diluted share $ 1.00     $ 1.13     $ 1.39     $ 1.70  
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs   0.49       0.50       1.13       1.06  
  Income tax expense   (0.20 )     (0.14 )     (0.36 )     (0.28 )
Adjusted EPS $ 1.29     $ 1.49     $ 2.16     $ 2.48  
                               

Primary Logo

You just read:

NV5 Announces Second Quarter Results; Exceeds Analyst Consensus

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more