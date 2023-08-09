Submit Release
RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter Results

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care, and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $67.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 9.8% compared to $74.3 million for the thirteen weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $18.8 million for the current period, a 13.5% decrease compared to $21.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $5.7 million for the current period compared to $8.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $4.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $6.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $6.0 million for the current period compared to $8.4 million for the comparable prior-year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $134.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 (the current period), a decrease of 14.2% compared to $156.3 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 2, 2022 (the comparable prior-year period). Gross profit was $37.8 million for the current period, a 16.2% decrease compared to $45.1 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $11.5 million for the current period compared to $17.2 million for the comparable prior-year period.  The Company experienced GAAP net income of $7.8 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the current period compared to $12.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the comparable prior-year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $11.7 million for the current period compared to $17.7 million for the comparable prior-year period.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Despite a slow start to the year in Engineering, we made the decision to maintain stride in building what we believe to be a highly differentiated platform in the professional service marketplace. Our decision was supported by our view of the secular growth markets and our strong portfolio of capabilities, and we now see the business continuing to strengthen as we move through the year.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We believe our strong cash generating business model and clean balance sheet afford us the ability to invest in value accretive growth throughout the economic cycle. Considering normal third quarter seasonality, we believe we are set up for a healthy double-digit earnings increase in the fourth quarter, consistent with our long-term trajectory. Also, we expect to continue to see strong cash flow from operations during the second half of fiscal 2023.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, August 10, 2023, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (800) 285-6670.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in delivering these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM's offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. They are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, and our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments, and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline, and potential project wins, and our expectations for investment and growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve several known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties, and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow


RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) 		 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022  
Revenue $67,035   $74,346  
Cost of services   48,275     52,663  
Gross profit   18,760     21,683  
Selling, general and administrative   12,723     13,264  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   242     225  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     -  
Operating income   5,749     8,194  
Other expense (income), net   418     (28 )
Income before income taxes   5,331     8,222  
Income tax expense   1,348     2,208  
Net income $3,983   $6,014  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.47   $0.57  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,558,396     10,550,896  


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  July 1, 2023   July 2, 2022  
Revenue $134,159   $156,307  
Cost of services   96,375     111,204  
Gross profit   37,784     45,103  
Selling, general and administrative   26,119     27,411  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment   513     463  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   91     -  
Gain on sale of assets   (395 )   -  
Operating income   11,456     17,229  
Other expense, net   825     24  
Income before income taxes   10,631     17,205  
Income tax expense   2,811     4,671  
Net income $7,820   $12,534  
         
Diluted net earnings per share data $0.87   $1.18  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   8,976,714     10,583,519  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below, are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income,” “EBITDA” and “Adjusted EBITDA”) are useful information for investors, shareholders, and other stakeholders of our Company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities and interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read-only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited table presents the Company’s GAAP net income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 1, 2023 and July 2, 2022. 

  Thirteen Weeks Ended   Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  July 1,
2023 		  July 2,
2022 		  July 1,
2023 		  July 2,
2022 		 
GAAP net income $3,983   $6,014   $7,820   $12,534  
Income tax expense   1,348     2,208     2,811     4,671  
Interest expense, net   425     69     785     166  
Depreciation of property and equipment   242     225     513     463  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   46     -     91     -  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,044   $8,516   $12,020   $17,834  
                 
Adjustments                
Gain on sale of assets   -     -     (395 )   -  
(Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions   (7 )   (97 )   40     (142 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $6,037   $8,419   $11,665   $17,692  



RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands) 		 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended July 1, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $35,528   $21,014   $10,493   $67,035  
Cost of services   25,727     16,192     6,356     48,275  
Gross profit $9,801   $4,822   $4,137   $18,760  
Gross profit margin   27.6 %   22.9 %   39.4 %   28.0 %


  Thirteen Weeks Ended July 2, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $43,457   $20,906   $9,983   $74,346  
Cost of services   30,575     15,395     6,693     52,663  
Gross profit $12,882   $5,511   $3,290   $21,683  
Gross profit margin   29.6 %   26.4 %   33.0 %   29.2 %


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 1, 2023  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $74,658   $39,504   $19,997   $134,159  
Cost of services   53,185     30,365     12,555     96,375  
Gross profit $21,473   $8,869   $7,442   $37,784  
Gross profit margin   28.8 %   22.5 %   37.2 %   28.2 %


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 2, 2022  
  Specialty
Health Care		   Engineering   Life Sciences
and IT		  

Consolidated		  
                 
Revenue $95,641   $40,804   $19,862   $156,307  
Cost of services   67,758     30,059     13,387     111,204  
Gross profit $27,883   $10,745   $6,475   $45,103  
Gross profit margin   29.2 %   26.3 %   32.6 %   28.9 %




RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Share Amounts)

 		 
  July 1,   December 31,  
  2023   2022  
  (Unaudited)      
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $1,273   $339  
  Accounts receivable, net   61,614     50,762  
  Transit accounts receivable   9,875     3,280  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   4,324     4,636  
    Total current assets   77,086     59,017  
             
Property and equipment, net   2,158     2,098  
         
Other assets:        
  Deposits   169     173  
  Goodwill   22,147     22,147  
  Operating right of use asset   3,203     3,665  
  Intangible assets, net   774     864  
    Total other assets   26,293     26,849  
             
    Total assets $105,537   $87,964  


Current liabilities:        
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses $12,947   $14,147  
  Transit accounts payable   37,190     9,767  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   11,836     13,023  
  Finance lease payable   464     462  
  Income taxes payable   233     85  
  Operating right of use liability   1,091     1,349  
  Contingent consideration from acquisitions   300     472  
  Deferred revenue   504     1,119  
    Total current liabilities   64,565     40,424  
         
Deferred income taxes, net, foreign   169     166  
Deferred income taxes, net, domestic   1,599     1,495  
Finance lease payable   -     232  
Contingent consideration from acquisitions, net of current position   1,671     1,970  
Operating right of use liability, net of current position   2,508     2,932  
Borrowings under line of credit   14,851     8,783  
  Total liabilities   85,363     56,002  
         
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
  Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding   -     -  
  Common stock, $0.05 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 17,516,469 shares issued and 7,934,088 shares outstanding at
July 1, 2023 and 17,287,967 shares issued and 9,285,318 shares
outstanding at December 31, 2022		   873     863  
  Additional paid-in capital   115,314     113,878  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,857 )   (2,863 )
  Accumulated deficit   (28,276 )   (36,096 )
  Treasury stock, 9,582,381 shares at July 1, 2023 and 8,002,649 shares at December 31, 2022, at cost   (64,880 )   (43,820 )
    Total stockholders’ equity   20,174     31,962  
             
    Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $105,537   $87,964  




RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

 		 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended  
  July 1,
2023 		  July 2,
2022 		 
Net income $3,983   $6,014  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,043     449  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (2,804 )   13,779  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (648 )   343  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   19,356     (731 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   654     389  
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (3,598 )   (2,392 )
  Right of use liabilities   (335 )   (382 )
  Income taxes payable   6     1,111  
  Deferred revenue   (305 )   (315 )
  Deposits   (9 )   9  
Total adjustments   13,360     12,260  
Net cash provided by operating activities $17,343   $18,274  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (227 )   (223 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (18,160 )   (15,563 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (37 )   (235 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents ($1,081 ) $2,253  
         
Common stock repurchase ($12,876 ) ($2,781 )


  Twenty-Six Weeks Ended  
  July 1,
2023 		  July 2,
2022 		 
Net income $7,820   $12,534  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities   1,746     1,186  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable   (10,839 )   3,565  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   312     434  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable   20,828     (210 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses   (1,013 )   (585 )
  Accrued payroll and related costs   (1,194 )   3,048  
  Right of use liabilities   (683 )   (926 )
  Income taxes payable   147     2,935  
  Deferred revenue   (615 )   (1,237 )
  Deposits   2     11  
Total adjustments   8,691     8,221  
Net cash provided by operating activities $16,511   $20,755  
         
Net cash used in investing activities   (559 )   (453 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (15,215 )   (17,175 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   197     (250 )
Increase in cash and cash equivalents $934   $2,877  
         
Common stock repurchase ($21,060 ) ($2,781 )

 

RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

