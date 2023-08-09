STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2023 Revenue

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast Today, August 9, 2023, at 4:30 PM ET

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Business Highlights:

Revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were $8.3 million, compared to $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Secured up to an additional $12 million financing with MidCap Financial.

Placed 73 TheraClear®X devices as of June 30, 2023.



"Throughout the second quarter, we achieved significant operational milestones, including the JCAD TheraClearX publication, the initiation of Dr. Ablon's clinical study for acne, and the placement of 73 TheraClearX devices. Regarding second quarter revenues, we expect international sales to improve sequentially, as anticipated sales during the second quarter have shifted into the second half of the year,” stated Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “Furthermore, our recent financing will allow for the continued implementation of our strategic initiatives which are focused on profitable revenue growth.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $8.3 million, as compared to revenues of $9.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Global recurring revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $5.5 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2022. Equipment revenues were $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, as compared to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, which included a $1.5 million one-time equipment sale to China.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $4.3 million, or 52.3% of revenues, as compared to $5.0 million, or 54.8% of revenues, for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross profit percentage was primarily attributed to higher depreciation and material costs during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Selling and marketing costs for the second quarter of 2023 were $3.4 million, as compared to $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The lower selling and marketing costs can be attributed to a reduction in advertising costs. General and administrative costs for the second quarter of 2023 were $2.5 million, as compared to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The higher general and administrative costs are primarily attributed to higher legal and accounting and sales tax costs.

Other expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.2 million, as compared to $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase in other expense for the second quarter was primarily attributed to a loss on debt extinguishment of $0.9 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $3.1 million, or a loss of $0.09 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the second quarter of 2022 of $1.9 million, or a net loss of $0.05 per basic and diluted common share.

For the period ending June 30, 2023, the company had a cash balance of $10.4 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents is due to the financing with MidCap Financial. The new debt facility consists of a refinancing of the existing $8.0 million term loan and an additional $7.0 million tranche funded at closing. STRATA also has the option to receive an additional $5 million tranche in 2024.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, we are revising guidance in the range of $35 million to $38 million. This adjustment is attributed to a slowdown in capital expenditure spending and macroeconomic factors that have impacted our equipment sales. While the company recognizes potential upside within this guidance, the company believes this updated projection offers a conservative perspective on its anticipated performance, ensuring stakeholders have a balanced view of the year ahead.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

STRATA management will host a conference call today, beginning at 4:30 PM ET.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net loss $ (3,148 ) $ (1,892 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,428 1,339 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 63 92 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 24 18 Interest expense, net 277 198 Non-GAAP EBITDA (1,356 ) (245 ) Stock-based compensation expense 352 452 Loss on debt extinguishment 909 — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ (95 ) $ 207

XTRAC Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the second quarter 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Gross domestic recurring billings $ 5,057 $ 5,956 Co-Pay adjustments (88 ) (204 ) Other discounts (31 ) (46 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 2,025 1,970 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (2,005 ) (2,499 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $ 4,958 $ 5,177

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,034 $ 5,434 Restricted cash 1,361 1,361 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $244 and $382 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 4,401 4,471 Inventories 5,921 5,547 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 528 691 Total current assets 21,245 17,504 Property and equipment, net 8,319 7,498 Operating lease right-of-use assets 807 975 Intangible assets, net 15,959 17,394 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 71 98 Total assets $ 55,204 $ 52,272 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,880 $ 3,425 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,731 6,555 Deferred revenues 2,436 2,778 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 392 355 Current portion of contingent consideration 681 313 Total current liabilities 14,120 13,426 Long-term debt, net 14,987 7,476 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 596 314 Deferred tax liability 306 306 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 387 610 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 7,899 8,309 Total liabilities 38,295 30,441 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,881,453 and 34,723,046 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 250,085 249,024 Accumulated deficit (233,211 ) (227,228 ) Total stockholders’ equity 16,909 21,831 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 55,204 $ 52,272





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Revenues, net $ 8,250 $ 9,105 Cost of revenues 3,932 4,112 Gross profit 4,318 4,993 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 374 209 Selling and marketing 3,416 4,146 General and administrative 2,490 2,332 6,280 6,687 Loss from operations (1,962 ) (1,694 ) Other (expense) income: Loss on debt extinguishment (909 ) — Interest expense (298 ) (208 ) Interest income 21 10 (1,186 ) (198 ) Net loss $ (3,148 ) $ (1,892 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,881,453 34,723,046





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)