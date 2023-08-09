Avantax Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA), a leading provider of technology-enabled, tax-intelligent financial solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

Reported total revenue of $186.9 million, a new record, for the second quarter. This represents an increase of 15% compared to the second quarter of the prior year.

Continued to deliver net positive asset flows for the sixth consecutive quarter with approximately $390 million for the second quarter.

Ended the second quarter with total client assets of $83.8 billion, $42.6 billion of which were advisory assets, representing 50.9% of total client assets, a new record.

Added approximately $141 million of newly recruited assets during the second quarter.

Ended the second quarter with $109.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Implemented a cash sweep hedging program and transacted on multiple derivative instruments which allow the Company to benefit from interest rates up to 5.5%, while protecting against future rate reductions below 2.5%, for a substantial portion of client assets held in the Company’s cash sweep program.

Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Avantax said, “With two quarters behind us as a pure-play wealth management business, we have maintained strong operational performance across several key metrics. We continue to break records in revenue and advisory assets as a percentage of client assets. Also, during the quarter we delivered our sixth consecutive quarter of net positive asset flows and we continue to see a stabilization in our financial professional count.” Mr. Walters continued, “I am also pleased to report that we completed our first acquisition of a wealth management firm not affiliated with Avantax and we look forward to others in the future.”

Summary Financial Performance: Q2 2023 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Change GAAP: Revenue $ 186.9 $ 162.7 14.9 % Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes $ 3.6 $ 0.8 350.0 % Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 38.6 (100.0 )% Net Income $ 3.6 $ 39.4 (90.9 )% Net Income per share — Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.02 350.0 % Discontinued operations — 0.81 (100.0 )% Net Income per share — Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.83 (89.2 )% Net Income per share — Diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.02 350.0 % Discontinued operations — 0.79 (100.0 )% Net Income per share — Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.81 (88.9 )% Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31.1 $ 5.2 498.1 % Net Income(1) $ 13.9 $ 1.7 717.6 % Net Income per share — Diluted(1) $ 0.36 $ 0.03 1100.0 %





_________________________

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below, including the definitions in the notes to such tables.



Full Year 2023 Outlook

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Full Year 2023 Outlook GAAP: Revenue $753.0 - $756.0 Net Income $16.0 - $18.0 Net Income per share — Diluted $0.40 - $0.45 Non-GAAP: Adjusted EBITDA(1) $124.5 - $126.5 Non-GAAP Net Income(1) $49.0 - $52.3 Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted(1) $1.22 - $1.30





____________________________

(1) See reconciliations of all non-GAAP to GAAP measures presented in this release in the tables below, including the definitions in the notes to such tables.

Our revised expectations for 2023 financials assume 1% market growth per quarter from the end of Q2 2023. As it relates to Fed Funds rates, we are including the recent 25 bps increase, which occurred in late July 2023 and no additional rate hikes or cuts for the remainder of 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time during which the Company will further discuss second quarter results and its outlook for full year 2023. We will also provide supplemental financial information to our results on the Investor Relations section of the Avantax corporate website at www.avantax.com prior to the call. A replay of the call will be available on our website.

About Avantax®

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA) delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for Financial Professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting our goal of minimizing clients’ tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning. We have two distinct, but related, models within our business: the independent Financial Professional model and the employee-based model. We refer to our independent Financial Professional model as Avantax Wealth Management®. Avantax Wealth Management works with a nationwide network of Financial Professionals operating as independent contractors and offers its services through its registered broker-dealer, which is a leading U.S. tax-focused independent broker-dealer, registered investment advisor (RIA), and insurance agency subsidiaries. We refer to our employee-based model as Avantax Planning Partners℠. Avantax Planning Partners offers services through its RIA and insurance agency by partnering with CPA firms to provide their consumer and small-business clients with holistic financial planning and advisory services. Collectively, we had $83.8 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2023. For more information on Avantax, visit www.avantax.com.

Source: Avantax

Investor Relations Contact:

Dee Littrell

Avantax, Inc.

(972) 870-6463

IR@avantax.com

Media Contacts:

Tony Katsulos

Avantax, Inc.

(972) 870-6654

tony.katsulos@avantax.com

Kendra Galante

StreetCred PR for Avantax

(402) 740-2047

kendra@streetcredpr.com

avantax@streetcredpr.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation, statements regarding the outlook of Avantax, Inc. (the “Company”), the anticipated business strategy and corporate focus of the Company following consummation of the sale of our tax software business (the “TaxAct Sale”) and the intended use of proceeds from the TaxAct Sale. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continues,” “target,” “outlook,” and similar terms and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that the statement is not forward-looking. Actual results may differ significantly from management’s expectations due to various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: our ability to effectively compete within our industry; our ability to generate strong performance for our clients and the impact of the financial markets on our clients’ portfolios; our expectations concerning the revenues we generate from fees associated with the financial products that we distribute; our ability to attract and retain financial professionals, employees, and clients, as well as our ability to provide strong client service; the impact of significant interest rate changes; our ability to maintain our relationships with third-party partners, providers, suppliers, vendors, distributors, contractors, financial institutions, industry associations, and licensing partners, and our expectations regarding and reliance on the products, tools, platforms, systems, and services provided by these third parties; political and economic conditions and events that directly or indirectly impact the wealth management industry; our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, including our ability to successfully release new products and services or improve upon existing products and services; our future capital requirements and the availability of financing, if necessary; the impact of new or changing legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) on our business, including our ability to successfully address and comply with such legislation and regulations (or interpretations thereof) and increased costs, reductions of revenue, and potential fines, penalties, or disgorgement to which we may be subject as a result thereof; risks, burdens, and costs, including fines, penalties, or disgorgement, associated with our business being subjected to regulatory inquiries, investigations, or initiatives, including those of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. and the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”); any compromise of confidentiality, availability, or integrity of information, including cyberattacks; risks associated with legal proceedings, including litigation and regulatory proceedings; our ability to close, finance, and realize all of the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, as well as our ability to integrate the operations of recently acquired businesses, and the potential impact of such acquisitions on our existing indebtedness and leverage; our ability to retain employees and acquired client assets following acquisitions; our ability to manage leadership and employee transitions, including costs and time burdens on management and our board of directors related thereto; our ability to develop, establish, and maintain strong brands; our ability to comply with laws and regulations regarding privacy and protection of user data; our assessments and estimates that determine our effective tax rate; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the impact of any claim that we infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; risks related to goodwill and acquired intangible asset impairment; our failure to realize the expected benefits of the TaxAct Sale; disruptions to our business and operations resulting from our compliance with the terms of the transition services agreement entered into in connection with the TaxAct Sale; and our ability to mitigate and manage risks caused by yield curve, duration and interest rate fluctuations, and other macroeconomic factors upon our business and financing arrangements through derivative transactions pursuant to our recently implemented hedging policy. A more detailed description of these and certain other factors that could affect actual results is included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

AVANTAX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 186,928 $ 162,669 $ 364,908 $ 329,072 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue 110,847 114,446 219,099 235,634 Engineering and technology 2,191 2,302 4,912 4,116 Sales and marketing 27,423 24,882 53,604 47,056 General and administrative 26,335 21,721 58,736 45,596 Acquisition and integration (39 ) (6,792 ) 83 (5,126 ) Depreciation 3,588 2,642 7,176 5,085 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,231 6,462 12,569 13,093 Total operating expenses 176,576 165,663 356,179 345,454 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 10,352 (2,994 ) 8,729 (16,382 ) Interest expense and other, net (4,698 ) (212 ) (3,804 ) (265 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 5,654 (3,206 ) 4,925 (16,647 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (2,073 ) 4,053 (1,592 ) 21,046 Income from continuing operations 3,581 847 3,333 4,399 Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations before gain on disposal and income taxes — 45,874 — 96,517 Pre-tax gain on disposal — — 2,539 — Income from discontinued operations before income taxes — 45,874 2,539 96,517 Income tax benefit (expense) — (7,296 ) (618 ) (26,871 ) Income from discontinued operations — 38,578 $ 1,921 $ 69,646 Net income $ 3,581 $ 39,425 $ 5,254 $ 74,045 Basic net income per share: Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Discontinued operations — 0.81 0.05 1.45 Basic net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.83 $ 0.13 $ 1.54 Diluted net income per share: Continuing operations $ 0.09 $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ 0.09 Discontinued operations — 0.79 0.04 1.41 Diluted net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.81 $ 0.12 $ 1.50 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 38,349 47,582 41,497 48,048 Diluted 39,201 48,690 42,515 49,220 Comprehensive income (loss): Net income $ 3,581 $ 39,425 $ 5,254 $ 74,045 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (12,061 ) — (12,061 ) — Comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,480 ) $ 39,425 $ (6,807 ) $ 74,045





AVANTAX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share amounts) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109,791 $ 263,928 Accounts receivable, net 25,127 24,117 Commissions and advisory fees receivable 22,005 20,679 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,054 15,027 Total current assets 186,977 323,751 Long-term assets: Property, equipment, and software, net 51,363 53,041 Right-of-use assets, net 18,556 19,361 Goodwill, net 266,279 266,279 Acquired intangible assets, net 259,125 266,002 Other long-term assets 39,340 35,081 Total long-term assets 634,663 639,764 Total assets $ 821,640 $ 963,515 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,172 $ 7,531 Commissions and advisory fees payable 14,883 13,829 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 40,932 111,212 Current deferred revenue 5,663 4,583 Current lease liabilities 5,177 5,139 Current portion of long-term debt 10,125 — Total current liabilities 78,952 142,294 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, net 251,399 — Long-term lease liabilities 28,622 30,332 Deferred tax liabilities, net 16,084 20,819 Long-term deferred revenue 3,933 4,396 Other long-term liabilities 31,450 22,476 Total long-term liabilities 331,488 78,023 Total liabilities 410,440 220,317 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share—900,000 shares authorized; 43,463 shares issued and 37,118 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023; 51,260 shares issued and 48,079 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 4 5 Additional paid-in capital 1,387,591 1,636,134 Accumulated deficit (824,288 ) (829,542 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,061 ) — Treasury stock, at cost—6,345 shares as of June 30, 2023 and 3,181 shares as of December 31, 2022 (140,046 ) (63,399 ) Total stockholders’ equity 411,200 743,198 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 821,640 $ 963,515





AVANTAX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 5,254 $ 74,045 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 1,921 69,646 Income from continuing operations 3,333 4,399 Adjustments to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 19,745 18,178 Stock-based compensation 11,093 9,818 Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (5,320 ) Reduction of right-of-use lease assets 805 715 Deferred income taxes (858 ) (1,023 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 440 — Accretion of lease liabilities 948 1,020 Other non-cash items 2,739 2,575 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and disposals: Accounts receivable, net (992 ) 4,430 Commissions and advisory fees receivable (1,326 ) 3,859 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,531 ) (2,333 ) Other long-term assets (5,406 ) (8,816 ) Accounts payable (5,359 ) (4,178 ) Commissions and advisory fees payable 1,054 (4,316 ) Lease liabilities (2,620 ) (2,491 ) Deferred revenue 617 (443 ) Accrued expenses and other current and long-term liabilities (84,901 ) (1,166 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations (75,219 ) 14,908 Investing activities: Purchases of property, equipment, and software (5,499 ) (9,019 ) Asset acquisitions (5,451 ) (1,858 ) Net cash used by investing activities from continuing operations (10,950 ) (10,877 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities, net of debt discount and issuance costs 261,543 — Payments on credit facilities (1,688 ) (906 ) Acquisition-related fixed and contingent consideration payments (287 ) (98 ) Stock repurchases (328,119 ) (35,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock through employee stock purchase plan 1,584 2,324 Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,057 174 Tax payments from shares withheld for equity awards (4,270 ) (2,036 ) Net cash used by financing activities from continuing operations (70,180 ) (35,542 ) Net cash used by continuing operations (156,349 ) (31,511 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations — 32,980 Net cash provided (used) by investing activities from discontinued operations 2,212 (2,771 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by discontinued operations 2,212 30,209 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (154,137 ) (1,302 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 263,928 100,629 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 109,791 $ 99,327 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 97,420 $ 1,958 Cash paid for interest $ 6,041 $ 14,301





AVANTAX, INC.

Revenue Recognition

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Revenues by major category are presented below: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

2023

2022

Total revenue: Advisory $ 103,316 $ 104,155 $ 200,841 $ 211,324 Commission 41,839 42,835 83,311 90,490 Asset-based 33,193 6,964 67,080 12,627 Transaction and fee 8,580 8,715 13,676 14,631 Total revenue $ 186,928 $ 162,669 $ 364,908 $ 329,072





AVANTAX, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

(Unaudited) (In thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (1) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023

2022 Net income(2) $ 3,581 $ 39,425 $ 5,254 $ 74,045 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 38,578 1,921 69,646 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 3,581 847 3,333 4,399 Stock-based compensation 3,291 4,438 11,093 9,818 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,819 9,104 19,745 18,178 Interest expense and other, net 5,774 212 6,483 265 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (39 ) 228 83 194 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (7,020 ) — (5,320 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 48 1,195 694 4,115 Executive transition costs 1,185 — 6,412 — TaxAct transaction related costs 1,528 202 4,159 202 Reorganization costs 3,227 — 4,966 — Hedging program start-up costs 583 — 583 — Income tax (benefit) expense 2,073 (4,053 ) 1,592 (21,046 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 31,070 $ 5,153 $ 59,143 $ 10,805





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation (1) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (2) $ 3,581 $ 39,425 $ 5,254 $ 74,045 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — 38,578 1,921 69,646 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 3,581 847 3,333 4,399 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 6,231 6,462 12,569 13,093 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration (39 ) 228 83 194 Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (7,020 ) — (5,320 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs 48 1,195 694 4,115 Executive transition costs 1,185 — 6,412 — TaxAct transaction related costs 1,528 202 4,159 202 Reorganization costs 3,227 — 4,966 — Hedging program start-up costs 583 — 583 — Unrealized MTM derivative losses 876 — 876 — Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (3,277 ) (254 ) (6,778 ) (2,919 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 13,943 $ 1,660 $ 26,897 $ 13,764 Per diluted share: Net income (2) (4) $ 0.09 $ 0.81 $ 0.12 $ 1.50 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (0.79 ) (0.04 ) (1.41 ) Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 0.09 0.02 0.08 0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.17 0.14 0.29 0.28 Acquisition and integration—Excluding change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — — — — Acquisition and integration—Change in the fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (0.14 ) — (0.11 ) Contested proxy and other legal and consulting costs — 0.02 0.02 0.08 Executive transition costs 0.03 — 0.15 — TaxAct transaction related costs 0.04 — 0.10 — Reorganization costs 0.08 — 0.12 — Hedging program start-up costs 0.01 — 0.01 — Unrealized MTM derivative losses 0.02 — 0.02 — Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.08 ) (0.01 ) (0.16 ) (0.06 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.03 $ 0.63 $ 0.28 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 39,201 48,690 42,515 49,220





AVANTAX, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures (1)

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation for Forward-Looking Guidance (1) Ranges for year ending December 31, 2023 Low High Net income $ 16,000 $ 18,000 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Stock-based compensation 20,500 20,500 Depreciation and amortization of acquired intangible assets 39,000 39,000 Interest expense and other, net 17,000 16,500 Acquisition and integration, contested proxy, and other legal and consulting costs 1,000 1,000 Reorganization, executive transition, and TaxAct transaction related costs (3) 18,400 18,400 Hedging program start-up costs 600 600 Income tax expense 14,000 14,500 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 124,500 $ 126,500





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share Reconciliation

for Forward-Looking Guidance (1) Ranges for year ending December 31, 2023 Low High Net income $ 16,000 $ 18,000 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,000 25,000 Acquisition and integration, contested proxy, and other legal and consulting costs 1,000 1,000 Reorganization, executive transition, and TaxAct transaction related costs (3) 18,400 18,400 Hedging program start-up costs 600 600 Unrealized MTM derivative losses 1,000 1,000 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (11,000 ) (9,750 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (1) $ 49,000 $ 52,250 Per diluted share: Net income $ 0.40 $ 0.45 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.62 0.62 Acquisition and integration, contested proxy, and other legal and consulting costs 0.02 0.02 Reorganization, executive transition, and TaxAct transaction related costs (3) 0.46 0.46 Hedging program start-up costs 0.01 0.01 Unrealized MTM derivative losses 0.02 0.02 Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP net income (0.26 ) (0.23 ) Non-GAAP Net Income per share — Diluted (1) $ 1.22 $ 1.30 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 40,264 40,264



