AvePoint Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Second quarter SaaS revenue of $38.3 million, representing 39% year-over-year growth
Second quarter Total revenue of $64.9 million, representing 16% year-over-year growth
Total ARR of $236.2 million, representing 26% year-over-year growth, 30% adjusted for FX impact

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. 

“Highlighted by 30% ARR growth, our second quarter results demonstrate the demand for the AvePoint Confidence Platform and the strength of our business model, as we again delivered robust topline growth and operating leverage,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint. “Amidst the ongoing uncertainty in the macro environment, our customers continue to depend on AvePoint’s Confidence Platform to rapidly reduce costs, improve productivity and make more informed business decisions. As a result, we are pleased to once again raise our full-year guidance for total ARR, total revenues and operating income.”

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Total revenue was $64.9 million, up 16% from the second quarter of 2022. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $38.3 million, up 39% from the second quarter of 2022.

  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $45.1 million, compared to $40.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit was $46.1 million, compared to $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.1%, compared to 73.4% for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Operating Income/(Loss): GAAP operating loss was $(7.1) million, compared to $(11.7) million for the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was $2.9 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of $(1.2) million for the second quarter of 2022.

  • Cash and short-term investments: $222.9 million as of June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators and Business Highlights

  • ARR as of June 30, 2023 was $236.2 million, up 26% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 30%.

  • Adjusted for FX, dollar-based gross retention rate was 87%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 107%. On an as-reported basis, dollar-based gross retention rate was 85%, while dollar-based net retention rate was 104%.

  • Added new functionality for public sector customers to strengthen data protection and simplify deployment with AvePoint Cloud Backup for Salesforce, a FedRAMP (moderate) authorized solution on Salesforce AppExchange.

  • Continued to invest in channel innovation to boost revenue opportunities for partners and achieve profitable growth with an expanded AvePoint Certification Program, new Partner Locator and DevOps capabilities.

Financial Outlook
The Company is again raising its full year outlook for total ARR, total revenues and non-GAAP operating income.

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Total revenues of $67.6 million to $69.6 million, or 9% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 million to $6.0 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company now expects:

  • Total ARR of $258.0 million to $263.0 million, or 21% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
  • Total revenues of $261.9 million to $265.9 million, or 14% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $15.9 million to $17.4 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, August 09, 2023, to review its second quarter 2023 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (844) 826-3035 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-5195 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 5334032. Investors can also join by webcast by visiting https://ir.avepoint.com/events. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

Collaborate with Confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. Over 17,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint's global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey with 25 global offices. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.  

Emerging Growth Company

AvePoint is considered an emerging growth company. Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies, but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. AvePoint elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, AvePoint, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard.

Because the market value of our common stock held by non-affiliates exceeded $700.0 million as of June 30, 2023, AvePoint will meet the conditions to be deemed a "large-accelerated filer" as of December 31, 2023, and will consequently no longer be an emerging growth company as of that date. AvePoint will be subject to the regulations applicable to all large-accelerated filers as of December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AvePoint’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. The company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired intangible assets. The company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Disclosure Information

AvePoint uses the https://ir.avepoint.com/ website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and its registration statement on Form S-1 and related prospectus and prospectus supplements filed with the SEC. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Investor Contact

AvePoint
Jamie Arestia
ir@avepoint.com
(551) 220-5654

Media Contact

AvePoint
Nicole Caci
pr@avepoint.com  
(201) 201-8143


 
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenue:                                
SaaS   $ 38,279     $ 27,619     $ 73,791     $ 54,172  
Term license and support     13,277       14,011       24,181       24,213  
Services     10,066       9,848       19,813       18,773  
Maintenance     3,247       4,223       6,656       8,834  
Total revenue     64,869       55,701       124,441       105,992  
Cost of revenue:                                
SaaS     9,130       6,207       17,025       11,770  
Term license and support     496       491       957       1,076  
Services     9,958       8,636       19,309       16,986  
Maintenance     212       278       395       556  
Total cost of revenue     19,796       15,612       37,686       30,388  
Gross profit     45,073       40,089       86,755       75,604  
Operating expenses:                                
Sales and marketing     27,691       27,371       54,542       54,577  
General and administrative     15,193       16,380       29,841       31,982  
Research and development     9,273       8,081       18,288       14,636  
Total operating expenses     52,157       51,832       102,671       101,195  
Loss from operations     (7,084 )     (11,743 )     (15,916 )     (25,591 )
(Loss) gain on earn-out and warrant liabilities     (4,027 )     2,668       (4,136 )     5,935  
Interest income, net     286       20       611       34  
Other income (expense), net     1,613       (693 )     3,025       (870 )
Loss before income taxes     (9,212 )     (9,748 )     (16,416 )     (20,492 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     3,313       (546 )     5,291       (237 )
Net loss   $ (12,525 )   $ (9,202 )   $ (21,707 )   $ (20,255 )
Net income attributable to and accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest     (60 )     (627 )     (75 )     (1,244 )
Net loss attributable to AvePoint, Inc.   $ (12,585 )   $ (9,829 )   $ (21,782 )   $ (21,499 )
Net loss available to common shareholders   $ (12,585 )   $ (9,829 )   $ (21,782 )   $ (21,499 )
Basic and diluted loss per share   $ (0.07 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.12 )   $ (0.12 )
Basic and diluted shares used in computing loss per share     183,315       182,491       183,068       182,661  


 
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
 
    June 30,     December 31,  
    2023     2022  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 219,714     $ 227,188  
Short-term investments     3,191       2,620  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,001 and $725 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively     61,815       66,474  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     5,539       10,013  
Total current assets     290,259       306,295  
Property and equipment, net     4,996       5,537  
Goodwill     18,979       18,904  
Intangible assets, net     10,770       11,079  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     15,577       15,855  
Deferred contract costs     49,426       48,553  
Other assets     8,563       9,310  
Total assets   $ 398,570     $ 415,533  
Liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 1,439     $ 1,519  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     41,795       47,784  
Current portion of deferred revenue     96,002       93,405  
Total current liabilities     139,236       142,708  
Long-term operating lease liabilities     10,751       11,348  
Long-term portion of deferred revenue     6,925       8,085  
Earn-out shares liabilities     10,939       6,631  
Other non-current liabilities     5,586       3,607  
Total liabilities     173,437       172,379  
Commitments and contingencies                
Mezzanine equity                
Redeemable noncontrolling interest     14,009       14,007  
Total mezzanine equity     14,009       14,007  
Stockholders’ equity                
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 185,723 and 185,278 shares issued and outstanding     19       19  
Additional paid-in capital     659,604       665,715  
Treasury stock           (21,666 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     2,251       2,006  
Accumulated deficit     (450,750 )     (416,927 )
Total stockholders’ equity     211,124       229,147  
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity, and stockholders’ equity   $ 398,570     $ 415,533  


 
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Six Months Ended  
    June 30,  
    2023     2022  
Operating activities                
Net loss   $ (21,707 )   $ (20,255 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     2,249       1,333  
Operating lease right-of-use assets expense     3,496       2,649  
Foreign currency remeasurement loss     222       1,386  
Stock-based compensation     17,690       18,678  
Deferred income taxes     (161 )     (37 )
Other     329       474  
Change in value of earn-out and warrant liabilities     4,136       (5,840 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     4,128       1,031  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,434       1,452  
Deferred contract costs and other assets     (429 )     (3,534 )
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, operating lease liabilities and other liabilities     (7,276 )     (6,654 )
Deferred revenue     2,145       2,721  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     9,256       (6,596 )
Investing activities                
Maturities of investments     566       1,093  
Purchases of investments     (1,055 )     (180,041 )
Cash paid in business combinations and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired           (2,222 )
Capitalization of internal-use software     (644 )     (1,174 )
Purchase of property and equipment     (789 )     (2,234 )
Other     (500 )      
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,422 )     (184,578 )
Financing activities                
Repurchase of common stock     (17,004 )     (10,042 )
Proceeds from stock option exercises     3,240       1,719  
Repayments of finance leases     (20 )     (11 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (13,784 )     (8,334 )
Effect of exchange rates on cash     (524 )     (3,647 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (7,474 )     (203,155 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     227,188       268,217  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 219,714     $ 65,062  
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information                
Income taxes paid   $ 2,938     $ 420  
Contingent consideration in business combination   $     $ 5,635  


 
AvePoint, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,     June 30,  
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Non-GAAP operating income                                
GAAP operating loss   $ (7,084 )   $ (11,743 )   $ (15,916 )   $ (25,591 )
Stock-based compensation expense     9,586       10,404       17,690       18,678  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     354       148       753       199  
Non-GAAP operating income   $ 2,856     $ (1,191 )   $ 2,527     $ (6,714 )
Non-GAAP operating margin     4.4 %     -2.1 %     2.0 %     -6.3 %
                                 
                                 
                                 
Non-GAAP gross profit                                
GAAP gross profit   $ 45,073     $ 40,089     $ 86,755     $ 75,604  
Stock-based compensation expense     816       703       1,486       1,281  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     242       68       484       91  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 46,131     $ 40,860     $ 88,725     $ 76,976  
Non-GAAP gross margin     71.1 %     73.4 %     71.3 %     72.6 %
                                 
Non-GAAP sales and marketing                                
GAAP sales and marketing   $ 27,691     $ 27,371     $ 54,542     $ 54,577  
Stock-based compensation expense     (2,708 )     (3,396 )     (4,909 )     (5,858 )
Amortization of acquired intangible assets     (112 )     (80 )     (269 )     (108 )
Non-GAAP sales and marketing   $ 24,871     $ 23,895     $ 49,364     $ 48,611  
Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue     38.3 %     42.9 %     39.7 %     45.9 %
                                 
Non-GAAP general and administrative                                
GAAP general and administrative   $ 15,193     $ 16,380     $ 29,841     $ 31,982  
Stock-based compensation expense     (4,905 )     (5,281 )     (9,287 )     (9,765 )
Non-GAAP general and administrative   $ 10,288     $ 11,099     $ 20,554     $ 22,217  
Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue     15.9 %     19.9 %     16.5 %     21.0 %
                                 
Non-GAAP research and development                                
GAAP research and development   $ 9,273     $ 8,081     $ 18,288     $ 14,636  
Stock-based compensation expense     (1,157 )     (1,024 )     (2,008 )     (1,774 )
Non-GAAP research and development   $ 8,116     $ 7,057     $ 16,280     $ 12,862  
Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue     12.5 %     12.7 %     13.1 %     12.1 %

 


