Female Chiropractor Provides Multi Location Massage Therapy & Auto Accident Injury Services In Dallas, TX
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tammia Guest at Rejuvenating Chiropractic has been integral in helping clients recover from automotive injuries and attain optimal wellness. They have established two locations in Dallas, Texas, and have demonstrated remarkable success as they are in the process of opening a third location in 2023. By providing customized chiropractic care and nutritional guidance, the clinic empowers clients to take an active role in their physical and emotional well-being, which has set her apart from other practices in Dallas.
With over a decade of experience in treating patients, Dr. Guest is committed to providing personalized care that addresses each patient's unique needs. She is skilled in a range of chiropractic techniques and integrates them with other natural healing modalities, such as nutrition and exercise counseling, to help her patients achieve optimal health and wellness.
Tammia is on her way to becoming the most popular accident and injury chiropractor in Dallas as she seeks to develop new partnerships with attorneys in North Texas. She provides exceptional support when helping clients recover from injuries while working hand in hand with attorneys to ensure the insurance claim process moves along smoothly and her patients are compensated. Often, many victims of auto accidents don’t get the support they need or expert advice to obtain fair compensation from insurance companies.
Dr. Guest's services are highly sought after, particularly by individuals who have been in car accidents and are seeking natural pain relief or are looking for a chiropractic massage. Tammia seeks to promote health and wellness within our community by:
Encouraging regular visits to the chiropractor for adjustments so that our bodies can operate at peak performance.
Providing health consultations and alternative remedies for pain management and chronic health conditions.
Educating people on how to navigate through a financial loss associated with an auto injury.
“Our clients travel from all over North Texas to receive treatment from our staff for a reason. We have transformed the lives of our patients. We’ve helped people recover from severe headaches, back pain, sciatica, and many other ailments associated with improper spinal alignment. I love helping people to look and feel better, it’s what I live for – Dr. Tammia Guest
For more information on the service, call them at (972) 661-1922, send an email to drtammia@gmail.com, or visit their website at https://www.rejuvenatingchiropractic.com/
to learn how your business can benefit from their services or partner with their organization if you are a legal professional.
Rejuvenating Chiropractic: Was founded by Dr. Tammia Guest in 2015. Her company is based in Dallas, TX, and consists of a team of female chiropractors and massage therapists that serves patients across North Texas. She currently operates in two locations, one in Dallas, TX, and the other in Denton, TX.
Tammia Guest
With over a decade of experience in treating patients, Dr. Guest is committed to providing personalized care that addresses each patient's unique needs. She is skilled in a range of chiropractic techniques and integrates them with other natural healing modalities, such as nutrition and exercise counseling, to help her patients achieve optimal health and wellness.
Tammia is on her way to becoming the most popular accident and injury chiropractor in Dallas as she seeks to develop new partnerships with attorneys in North Texas. She provides exceptional support when helping clients recover from injuries while working hand in hand with attorneys to ensure the insurance claim process moves along smoothly and her patients are compensated. Often, many victims of auto accidents don’t get the support they need or expert advice to obtain fair compensation from insurance companies.
Dr. Guest's services are highly sought after, particularly by individuals who have been in car accidents and are seeking natural pain relief or are looking for a chiropractic massage. Tammia seeks to promote health and wellness within our community by:
Encouraging regular visits to the chiropractor for adjustments so that our bodies can operate at peak performance.
Providing health consultations and alternative remedies for pain management and chronic health conditions.
Educating people on how to navigate through a financial loss associated with an auto injury.
“Our clients travel from all over North Texas to receive treatment from our staff for a reason. We have transformed the lives of our patients. We’ve helped people recover from severe headaches, back pain, sciatica, and many other ailments associated with improper spinal alignment. I love helping people to look and feel better, it’s what I live for – Dr. Tammia Guest
For more information on the service, call them at (972) 661-1922, send an email to drtammia@gmail.com, or visit their website at https://www.rejuvenatingchiropractic.com/
to learn how your business can benefit from their services or partner with their organization if you are a legal professional.
Rejuvenating Chiropractic: Was founded by Dr. Tammia Guest in 2015. Her company is based in Dallas, TX, and consists of a team of female chiropractors and massage therapists that serves patients across North Texas. She currently operates in two locations, one in Dallas, TX, and the other in Denton, TX.
Tammia Guest
Rejuvenating Chiropractic
+1 972-661-1922
drtammia@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram