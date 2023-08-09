ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (ACM) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences.



August 22–23: Needham 4th Virtual Annual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference.



Needham 4th Virtual Annual Semiconductor & SemiCap Conference. August 29-30: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago.



Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. September 13: Benchmark 10th Annual Tech/Media/Telecom (TMT) Conference at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.



Management will be available to meet with institutional investors at each of these events. Interested investors who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

About ACM Research, Inc.

ACM develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. ACM is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

