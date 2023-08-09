LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow and Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance

Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to a record $35.9 million; telehealth net revenues increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.

Achieved positive free cash flow, ahead of guidance.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.7 million in the second quarter 2023 from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period.

Launched a comprehensive Weight Management program offering and onboarded over 5,000 new patient subscribers to date; the Weight Management program is expected to be substantially accretive beginning in 2024.

Raised 2023 revenue guidance to $146 million to $152 million, reflecting early success with the Weight Management program.



NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2023 was a breakout quarter for LifeMD. Record quarterly revenue was driven by increasing demand for our telehealth offering and we achieved positive free cash flow for the first time in our company’s history and ahead of guidance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. “In addition, we launched our Weight Management telehealth service program, which is off to a tremendous start. We believe this comprehensive approach to weight management, including GLP-1 medications for medically qualified individuals, could be a catalyst for significant growth and enhanced profitability. It also is the primary reason for raising 2023 revenue guidance. In addition, I am extremely proud of the performance of our Lifestyle telehealth businesses anchored by our men’s health brand, RexMD. These businesses continued to exceed our expectations with a 16% increase in average daily new patient sign-ups in the quarter.”

“Our strong second quarter financial performance coupled with tremendous momentum in our telehealth businesses position LifeMD to gain share within these large markets. As such, we are raising our 2023 revenue guidance and slightly lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance given the near-term investment necessary to accelerate our growth in the Weight Management business, which we believe will be materially accretive beginning in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “WorkSimpli continues to perform well with active subscribers growing 35% over the prior-year period, and remains on track to generate over $15 million of cash flow this year that we are reinvesting in our core telehealth offerings.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $35.9 million.

Telehealth revenue increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 15% over the year-ago period to approximately 193,000.

Virtual Primary Care revenue increased 122% versus the first quarter of 2023.

WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 35% over the year-ago period to approximately 171,000.

Gross margin was 87%, up from 85% in the prior-year period.

GAAP net loss was $7.5 million or $0.23 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.05, up 123% versus the same period a year ago (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).

Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow less cash flow from investing activities, was $2.3 million, reaching the milestone of positive free cash flow ahead of guidance. Net cash flow including debt service was also positive.

Second Quarter Key Performance Metrics

($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30, Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2023 2022 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 22,351 $ 22,268 0 % WorkSimpli $ 13,596 $ 8,191 66 % Total Revenue $ 35,947 $ 30,459 18 % Subscription Revenue as % of Total 95 % 93 % 2 % Active Subscribers Telehealth Active Subscribers 192,667 168,024 15 % WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 171,429 127,304 35 % Total Active Subscribers 364,096 295,328 23 %

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $37.5 million and $38.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

Revenue to be between $146 million and $152 million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $13 million.

Excluding the launch of the Weight Management program, revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 would be within the previously stated guidance ranges of $140 million to $150 million for revenue and $12 million to $18 million for adjusted EBITDA. The company’s preliminary estimates suggest its new Weight Management business could be substantially accretive to 2024 and beyond results.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma and dermatologic conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is making top-notch healthcare available and affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com .

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 11,906,741 $ 3,958,957 Accounts receivable, net 3,668,543 2,834,750 Product deposit 235,115 127,265 Inventory, net 3,698,302 3,703,363 Other current assets 672,195 687,022 Total Current Assets 20,180,896 11,311,357 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 444,226 476,441 Right of use asset 928,696 1,206,009 Capitalized software, net 10,391,372 8,840,187 Intangible assets, net 3,501,199 3,831,859 Total Non-current Assets 15,265,493 14,354,496 Total Assets $ 35,446,389 $ 25,665,853 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,593,379 $ 10,106,793 Accrued expenses 14,761,756 12,166,509 Notes payable, net 735,534 2,797,250 Current operating lease liabilities 758,927 756,093 Deferred revenue 5,668,210 5,547,506 Total Current Liabilities 31,517,806 31,374,151 Long-term Liabilities Long-term debt, net 13,538,502 - Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 276,340 574,136 Contingent consideration 318,750 443,750 Purchase price payable - 579,319 Total Liabilities 45,651,398 32,971,356 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,438 and $1,305 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 5,032,929 4,565,822 Stockholders’ Deficit Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $28.94 and $27.84 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,564,835 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 32,461,795 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 325,649 315,528 Additional paid-in capital 186,673,930 179,015,250 Accumulated deficit (202,857,575 ) (190,562,994 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit (16,021,557 ) (11,395,777 ) Non-controlling interest 783,619 (475,548 ) Total Stockholders’ Deficit (15,237,938 ) (11,871,325 ) Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 35,446,389 $ 25,665,853





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 22,351,128 $ 22,267,963 $ 42,553,931 $ 44,866,024 WorkSimpli revenue, net 13,595,785 8,190,535 26,519,317 14,635,311 Total revenues, net 35,946,913 30,458,498 69,073,248 59,501,335 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,125,945 4,453,126 8,046,126 9,539,194 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 422,485 182,185 717,273 344,292 Total cost of revenues 4,548,430 4,635,311 8,763,399 9,883,486 Gross profit 31,398,483 25,823,187 60,309,849 49,617,849 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 19,567,903 21,817,966 36,285,548 43,727,791 General and administrative expenses 12,119,573 13,159,937 22,722,336 25,372,680 Other operating expenses 1,313,789 2,041,976 3,018,554 3,459,445 Customer service expenses 1,912,078 1,006,363 3,467,482 1,939,670 Development costs 1,380,686 701,070 2,564,285 1,129,403 Goodwill impairment charge - 2,735,000 - 2,735,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,735,000 ) - (2,735,000 ) Total expenses 36,294,029 38,727,312 68,058,205 75,628,989 Operating loss (4,895,546 ) (12,904,125 ) (7,748,356 ) (26,011,140 ) Other expenses Interest expense, net (995,670 ) (132,236 ) (1,260,135 ) (300,170 ) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment - 63,400 (325,198 ) 63,400 Net loss (5,891,216 ) (12,972,961 ) (9,333,689 ) (26,247,910 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 841,784 46,001 1,407,767 70,727 Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (6,733,000 ) (13,018,962 ) (10,741,456 ) (26,318,637 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (776,562 ) (1,553,125 ) (1,553,125 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (7,509,562 ) $ (13,795,524 ) $ (12,294,581 ) $ (27,871,762 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.91 ) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.23 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.91 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 32,560,035 30,804,465 32,189,954 30,777,377 Diluted 32,560,035 30,804,465 32,189,954 30,777,377

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (5,891,216 ) $ (12,972,961 ) $ (9,333,689 ) $ (26,247,910 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 115,381 - 153,842 - Amortization of capitalized software 1,260,022 592,214 2,348,667 976,026 Amortization of intangibles 245,968 226,893 479,528 341,287 Accretion of consideration payable 48,738 135,368 114,216 135,368 Depreciation of fixed assets 48,783 40,770 96,434 73,247 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment - (63,400 ) 325,198 (63,400 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (2,735,000 ) - (2,735,000 ) Goodwill impairment charge - 2,735,000 - 2,735,000 Operating lease payments 186,095 171,838 370,428 290,362 Stock compensation expense 2,861,969 4,041,006 5,525,483 8,513,787 Changes in Assets and Liabilities Accounts receivable (731,544 ) (717,125 ) (833,793 ) (1,533,572 ) Product deposit 11,164 174,452 (107,850 ) (237,285 ) Inventory (315,720 ) (1,725,208 ) 5,061 (1,341,474 ) Other current assets 401,868 (30,216 ) 14,827 (80,015 ) Change in operating lease liability (194,531 ) (164,950 ) (388,077 ) (210,451 ) Deferred revenue (227,335 ) 203,947 120,704 492,622 Accounts payable 2,690,345 376,345 (513,414 ) 2,853,811 Accrued expenses 4,134,337 (387,938 ) 4,232,140 (2,152,511 ) Other operating activity - - (579,319 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 4,644,324 (10,098,965 ) 2,030,386 (18,190,108 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,121,869 ) (2,424,785 ) (3,899,852 ) (4,522,928 ) Purchase of equipment (30,563 ) (90,180 ) (64,219 ) (357,331 ) Purchase of intangible assets (148,868 ) - (148,868 ) (4,000,500 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - - (1,012,395 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,301,300 ) (2,514,965 ) (4,112,939 ) (9,893,154 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net - - 14,473,002 - Proceeds from notes payable - - 2,000,000 - Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty (1,086,956 ) - (4,386,915 ) - Cash proceeds from exercise of options - 90,400 - 90,400 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants - - - 38,500 Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) (776,562 ) (1,553,125 ) (1,553,125 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (62,500 ) (31,250 ) (125,000 ) (31,250 ) Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli 889 - (305,625 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (72,000 ) (72,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,961,129 ) (753,412 ) 10,030,337 (1,527,475 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 381,895 (13,367,342 ) 7,947,784 (29,610,737 ) Cash at beginning of period 11,524,846 25,084,644 3,958,957 41,328,039 Cash at end of period $ 11,906,741 $ 11,717,302 $ 11,906,741 $ 11,717,302 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ 495,188 $ - $ 768,188 $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities: Warrants issued for debt instruments $ - $ - $ 1,088,343 $ - Cashless exercise of options $ 165 $ 255 $ 165 $ 255 Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ - $ 8,079,367 $ - $ 8,079,367 Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ - $ 500,000 $ - $ 500,000 Stock issued for nontcontingent consideration payment $ 642,000 $ - $ 1,284,000 $ - Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ - $ 63,400 $ - $ 63,400 Right of use asset $ - $ - $ 93,115 $ - Right of use lease liability $ - $ - $ 93,115 $ -

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (7,509,562 ) $ (13,795,524 ) $ (12,294,581 ) $ (27,871,762 ) Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount) 525,374 18,798 639,186 74,540 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 1,603,511 995,245 3,038,845 1,525,928 Amortization of debt discount 115,381 - 153,842 - (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment - (63,400 ) 325,198 (63,400 ) Financing transactions expense 285,626 - 430,077 152,015 Litigation costs 933,126 655,494 1,005,926 704,359 Inventory and reserve adjustment 132,991 13,708 232,630 230,661 Severance costs - 77,241 - 179,090 Acquisitions expenses 15,070 240,153 40,196 265,153 Insurance acceptance readiness 58,540 - 58,540 - Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 354,915 113,438 467,107 225,630 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 168,098 - 523,720 - Dividends 1,346,197 776,562 2,158,760 1,553,125 Stock-based compensation expense 2,861,969 4,041,006 5,525,483 8,513,787 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 841,784 46,001 1,407,767 70,727 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,733,020 $ (6,881,278 ) $ 3,712,696 $ (14,440,147 )



