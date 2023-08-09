Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,049 in the last 365 days.

LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow and Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance

  • Revenue grew 18% year-over-year to a record $35.9 million; telehealth net revenues increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • Achieved positive free cash flow, ahead of guidance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.7 million in the second quarter 2023 from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period.
  • Launched a comprehensive Weight Management program offering and onboarded over 5,000 new patient subscribers to date; the Weight Management program is expected to be substantially accretive beginning in 2024.
  • Raised 2023 revenue guidance to $146 million to $152 million, reflecting early success with the Weight Management program.

Conference call begins at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time today

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.   

Management Commentary

“The second quarter of 2023 was a breakout quarter for LifeMD. Record quarterly revenue was driven by increasing demand for our telehealth offering and we achieved positive free cash flow for the first time in our company’s history and ahead of guidance,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. “In addition, we launched our Weight Management telehealth service program, which is off to a tremendous start. We believe this comprehensive approach to weight management, including GLP-1 medications for medically qualified individuals, could be a catalyst for significant growth and enhanced profitability. It also is the primary reason for raising 2023 revenue guidance. In addition, I am extremely proud of the performance of our Lifestyle telehealth businesses anchored by our men’s health brand, RexMD. These businesses continued to exceed our expectations with a 16% increase in average daily new patient sign-ups in the quarter.”

“Our strong second quarter financial performance coupled with tremendous momentum in our telehealth businesses position LifeMD to gain share within these large markets. As such, we are raising our 2023 revenue guidance and slightly lowering adjusted EBITDA guidance given the near-term investment necessary to accelerate our growth in the Weight Management business, which we believe will be materially accretive beginning in 2024,” commented Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer of LifeMD. “WorkSimpli continues to perform well with active subscribers growing 35% over the prior-year period, and remains on track to generate over $15 million of cash flow this year that we are reinvesting in our core telehealth offerings.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $35.9 million.
  • Telehealth revenue increased 11% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • Telehealth active subscribers increased 15% over the year-ago period to approximately 193,000.
  • Virtual Primary Care revenue increased 122% versus the first quarter of 2023.
  • WorkSimpli active subscribers increased 35% over the year-ago period to approximately 171,000.
  • Gross margin was 87%, up from 85% in the prior-year period.
  • GAAP net loss was $7.5 million or $0.23 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $13.8 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.7 million compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $6.9 million in the year-ago period (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.05, up 123% versus the same period a year ago (see definition below of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP).
  • Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow less cash flow from investing activities, was $2.3 million, reaching the milestone of positive free cash flow ahead of guidance. Net cash flow including debt service was also positive.

Second Quarter Key Performance Metrics

           
($ in 000s)   Three Months Ended June 30,   Y-o-Y
Key Performance Metrics     2023     2022     % Growth
Revenue          
Telehealth   $ 22,351   $ 22,268     0 %
WorkSimpli   $ 13,596   $ 8,191     66 %
Total Revenue   $                35,947   $             30,459     18 %
           
Subscription Revenue as % of Total     95 %   93 %   2 %
           
Active Subscribers          
Telehealth Active Subscribers     192,667     168,024     15 %
WorkSimpli Active Subscribers     171,429     127,304     35 %
Total Active Subscribers     364,096     295,328     23 %

Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $37.5 million and $38.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $2.5 million and $3.5 million.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects:

  • Revenue to be between $146 million and $152 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA to be between $10 and $13 million.

Excluding the launch of the Weight Management program, revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 would be within the previously stated guidance ranges of $140 million to $150 million for revenue and $12 million to $18 million for adjusted EBITDA. The company’s preliminary estimates suggest its new Weight Management business could be substantially accretive to 2024 and beyond results.

Conference Call

LifeMD’s management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook, and answer questions. Details for the call are as follows:

Toll-free dial-in number:   1-877-704-4453
International dial-in number:   1-201-389-0920
Conference ID:   13739131
Webcast:   https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1618274&tp_key=9d49d282dd
     

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.lifemd.com.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma and dermatologic conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is making top-notch healthcare available and affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Company Contact:
LifeMD, Inc.
Marc Benathen, CFO
marc@lifemd.com

LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
           
  June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Unaudited)      
ASSETS
           
Current Assets          
Cash $ 11,906,741     $ 3,958,957  
Accounts receivable, net   3,668,543       2,834,750  
Product deposit   235,115       127,265  
Inventory, net   3,698,302       3,703,363  
Other current assets   672,195       687,022  
Total Current Assets   20,180,896       11,311,357  
           
Non-current Assets          
Equipment, net   444,226       476,441  
Right of use asset   928,696       1,206,009  
Capitalized software, net   10,391,372       8,840,187  
Intangible assets, net   3,501,199       3,831,859  
Total Non-current Assets   15,265,493       14,354,496  
           
Total Assets $ 35,446,389     $ 25,665,853  
           
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT          
           
Current Liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 9,593,379     $ 10,106,793  
Accrued expenses   14,761,756       12,166,509  
Notes payable, net   735,534       2,797,250  
Current operating lease liabilities   758,927       756,093  
Deferred revenue   5,668,210       5,547,506  
Total Current Liabilities   31,517,806       31,374,151  
           
Long-term Liabilities          
Long-term debt, net   13,538,502       -  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities   276,340       574,136  
Contingent consideration   318,750       443,750  
Purchase price payable   -       579,319  
Total Liabilities   45,651,398       32,971,356  
           
Commitments and Contingencies          
Mezzanine Equity          
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized          
Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,438 and $1,305 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   5,032,929       4,565,822  
           
Stockholders’ Deficit          
Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $28.94 and $27.84 per share as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   140       140  
Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 32,564,835 and 31,552,775 shares issued, 32,461,795 and 31,449,735 outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   325,649       315,528  
Additional paid-in capital   186,673,930       179,015,250  
Accumulated deficit   (202,857,575 )     (190,562,994 )
Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   (163,701 )     (163,701 )
Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Deficit   (16,021,557 )     (11,395,777 )
Non-controlling interest   783,619       (475,548 )
Total Stockholders’ Deficit   (15,237,938 )     (11,871,325 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 35,446,389     $ 25,665,853  
           


LIFEMD, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
Revenues                        
Telehealth revenue, net   $ 22,351,128     $ 22,267,963     $ 42,553,931     $ 44,866,024  
WorkSimpli revenue, net     13,595,785       8,190,535       26,519,317       14,635,311  
Total revenues, net     35,946,913       30,458,498       69,073,248       59,501,335  
Cost of revenues                        
Cost of telehealth revenue     4,125,945       4,453,126       8,046,126       9,539,194  
Cost of WorkSimpli revenue     422,485       182,185       717,273       344,292  
Total cost of revenues     4,548,430       4,635,311       8,763,399       9,883,486  
                         
Gross profit     31,398,483       25,823,187       60,309,849       49,617,849  
                         
Expenses                         
Selling and marketing expenses     19,567,903       21,817,966       36,285,548       43,727,791  
General and administrative expenses     12,119,573       13,159,937       22,722,336       25,372,680  
Other operating expenses     1,313,789       2,041,976       3,018,554       3,459,445  
Customer service expenses     1,912,078       1,006,363       3,467,482       1,939,670  
Development costs     1,380,686       701,070       2,564,285       1,129,403  
Goodwill impairment charge     -       2,735,000       -       2,735,000  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       (2,735,000 )     -       (2,735,000 )
Total expenses     36,294,029       38,727,312       68,058,205       75,628,989  
                         
Operating loss     (4,895,546 )     (12,904,125 )     (7,748,356 )     (26,011,140 )
                         
Other expenses                        
Interest expense, net     (995,670 )     (132,236 )     (1,260,135 )     (300,170 )
Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment     -       63,400       (325,198 )     63,400  
                         
Net loss     (5,891,216 )     (12,972,961 )     (9,333,689 )     (26,247,910 )
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     841,784       46,001       1,407,767       70,727  
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc.     (6,733,000 )     (13,018,962 )     (10,741,456 )     (26,318,637 )
                         
Preferred stock dividends     (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (1,553,125 )     (1,553,125 )
                         
Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (7,509,562 )   $ (13,795,524 )   $ (12,294,581 )   $ (27,871,762 )
                         
Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.91 )
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.91 )
                         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     32,560,035       30,804,465       32,189,954       30,777,377  
Diluted     32,560,035       30,804,465       32,189,954       30,777,377  
                       

 

LIFEMD, INC.
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
 (Unaudited) 
                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023     2022     2023     2022  
                 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES                        
Net loss   $ (5,891,216 )   $ (12,972,961 )   $ (9,333,689 )   $ (26,247,910 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                        
Amortization of debt discount     115,381       -       153,842       -  
Amortization of capitalized software     1,260,022       592,214       2,348,667       976,026  
Amortization of intangibles     245,968       226,893       479,528       341,287  
Accretion of consideration payable     48,738       135,368       114,216       135,368  
Depreciation of fixed assets     48,783       40,770       96,434       73,247  
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment     -       (63,400 )     325,198       (63,400 )
Change in fair value of contingent consideration     -       (2,735,000 )     -       (2,735,000 )
Goodwill impairment charge     -       2,735,000       -       2,735,000  
Operating lease payments     186,095       171,838       370,428       290,362  
Stock compensation expense     2,861,969       4,041,006       5,525,483       8,513,787  
                         
Changes in Assets and Liabilities                        
Accounts receivable     (731,544 )     (717,125 )     (833,793 )     (1,533,572 )
Product deposit     11,164       174,452       (107,850 )     (237,285 )
Inventory     (315,720 )     (1,725,208 )     5,061       (1,341,474 )
Other current assets     401,868       (30,216 )     14,827       (80,015 )
Change in operating lease liability     (194,531 )     (164,950 )     (388,077 )     (210,451 )
Deferred revenue     (227,335 )     203,947       120,704       492,622  
Accounts payable     2,690,345       376,345       (513,414 )     2,853,811  
Accrued expenses     4,134,337       (387,938 )     4,232,140       (2,152,511 )
Other operating activity     -       -       (579,319 )     -  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     4,644,324       (10,098,965 )     2,030,386       (18,190,108 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES                        
Cash paid for capitalized software costs     (2,121,869 )     (2,424,785 )     (3,899,852 )     (4,522,928 )
Purchase of equipment     (30,563 )     (90,180 )     (64,219 )     (357,331 )
Purchase of intangible assets     (148,868 )     -       (148,868 )     (4,000,500 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     -       -       -       (1,012,395 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (2,301,300 )     (2,514,965 )     (4,112,939 )     (9,893,154 )
                         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES                        
Proceeds from long-term debt, net     -       -       14,473,002       -  
Proceeds from notes payable     -       -       2,000,000       -  
Repayment of notes payable, net of prepayment penalty     (1,086,956 )     -       (4,386,915 )     -  
Cash proceeds from exercise of options     -       90,400       -       90,400  
Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants     -       -       -       38,500  
Preferred stock dividends     (776,562 )     (776,562 )     (1,553,125 )     (1,553,125 )
Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild     (62,500 )     (31,250 )     (125,000 )     (31,250 )
Net payments for membership interest of WorkSimpli     889       -       (305,625 )     -  
Distributions to non-controlling interest     (36,000 )     (36,000 )     (72,000 )     (72,000 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (1,961,129 )     (753,412 )     10,030,337       (1,527,475 )
                         
Net increase (decrease) in cash     381,895       (13,367,342 )     7,947,784       (29,610,737 )
                         
Cash at beginning of period     11,524,846       25,084,644       3,958,957       41,328,039  
                         
Cash at end of period   $ 11,906,741     $ 11,717,302     $ 11,906,741     $ 11,717,302  
                         
Cash paid for interest                        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 495,188     $ -     $ 768,188     $ -  
                         
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                        
Warrants issued for debt instruments   $ -     $ -     $ 1,088,343     $ -  
Cashless exercise of options   $ 165     $ 255     $ 165     $ 255  
Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition   $ -     $ 8,079,367     $ -     $ 8,079,367  
Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition   $ -     $ 500,000     $ -     $ 500,000  
Stock issued for nontcontingent consideration payment   $ 642,000     $ -     $ 1,284,000     $ -  
Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven   $ -     $ 63,400     $ -     $ 63,400  
Right of use asset   $ -     $ -     $ 93,115     $ -  
Right of use lease liability   $ -     $ -     $ 93,115     $ -  
 

About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, non-controlling interests, foreign currency translation, inventory valuation, sales return reserves, litigation costs, loss on debt extinguishment, dividends, insurance acceptance readiness, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.

                 
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(in whole numbers, unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended June 30,    Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net loss attributable to common shareholders   $ (7,509,562 )   $ (13,795,524 )   $ (12,294,581 )   $ (27,871,762 )
               
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)     525,374       18,798       639,186       74,540  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     1,603,511       995,245       3,038,845       1,525,928  
Amortization of debt discount     115,381       -       153,842       -  
(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment     -       (63,400 )     325,198       (63,400 )
Financing transactions expense     285,626       -       430,077       152,015  
Litigation costs     933,126       655,494       1,005,926       704,359  
Inventory and reserve adjustment     132,991       13,708       232,630       230,661  
Severance costs     -       77,241       -       179,090  
Acquisitions expenses     15,070       240,153       40,196       265,153  
Insurance acceptance readiness     58,540       -       58,540       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock     354,915       113,438       467,107       225,630  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     168,098       -       523,720       -  
Dividends     1,346,197       776,562       2,158,760       1,553,125  
Stock-based compensation expense     2,861,969       4,041,006       5,525,483       8,513,787  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     841,784       46,001       1,407,767       70,727  
               
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 1,733,020     $ (6,881,278 )   $ 3,712,696     $ (14,440,147 )
 


                   
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Loss per Share Attributable to Common
Shareholders to Adjusted EPS
(unaudited)   Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2023       2022       2023       2022  
Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common shareholders     $ (0.23 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.38 )   $ (0.91 )
               
Adjustments to Reconcile GAAP Diluted Loss Per Share to Adjusted EPS                
Interest expense (excluding amortization of debt discount)     0.01       -       0.02       -  
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense     0.05       0.03       0.09       0.05  
Amortization of debt discount     -       -       -       -  
Loss on debt extinguishment     -       -       0.02       -  
Financing transactions expense     0.01       -       0.02       -  
Litigation costs     0.03       0.02       0.03       0.02  
Inventory and reserve adjustment     -       -       0.01       0.01  
Severance costs     -       -       -       0.01  
Acquisitions expenses     -       0.01       -       0.01  
Insurance acceptance readiness     -       -       -       -  
Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock     0.01       0.01       0.01       0.01  
Foreign exchange (gain) loss     0.01       -       0.02       -  
Dividends     0.04       0.03       0.07       0.05  
Stock-based compensation expense     0.09       0.13       0.17       0.28  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests     0.03       -       0.04       -  
 
Adjusted EPS   $ 0.05     $ (0.22 )   $ 0.12     $ (0.47 )
 


Primary Logo

You just read:

LifeMD Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results; Achieves Positive Free Cash Flow and Raises 2023 Revenue Guidance

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more