Aitech Showcases New Technologies to Enhance Warfighter Capabilities at 2023 NDIA GVSETS Conference

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aitech, a leading provider of board and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, will showcase its latest technology innovations for unmanned ground operations at the 2023 NDIA GVSETS Conference (Booth #334) in Novi, MI, from August 15-17, 2023.

A joint demonstration, incorporating Reylum by SoCe, will depict how modern high-speed open standards, such as SOSA (The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture) and TSN (Time Sensitive Networking), can enable a deterministic, unified network built on the Ethernet physical layer and allow for the replacement of older, slower communication standards, such as CANbus and MIL-STD-1553B. Held at Aitech’s Booth #334, the live demo will run the duration of the show.

In addition to its booth exhibit and live demo, Aitech is presenting, “Leveraging AI to Enable Decision Superiority,” on Aug. 15 @ 3:20 pm as part of the Modular Open Systems Architecture (MOSA) Technical Session.

Emil Kheyfets, Director of Military and Aerospace Business Development at Aitech, noted, “Applying unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) in combat or reconnaissance missions, such as explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), reduces the risk to personnel as well as enables navigation into more remote and hard to reach places. At Aitech, we’ve made strategic investments in building out the rugged embedded computing products needed to support UGV innovation.”

Aitech’s new UGV technologies support the Digital Backbone (DBB) architecture that is growing across the Department of Defense (DoD) to provide a unified, connected and scalable communication infrastructure for the increasing number of digital technologies implemented in rugged, remote systems. This concept, which heavily utilizes COTS systems for scale and cost-efficiencies, is helping to shape the future of military intelligence.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss the company’s newest SOSA aligned single board computer (SBC), the U-C8503, an expansion to Aitech’s U-C850X series that combines the three pillars of modern data processing on the same board: CPU, iGPU and optional large FPGA. Based on the innovative Intel TGL-UP3 SoC, this SWaP-optimized SBC combines an 11th Gen Intel CPU with a strong, integrated GPGPU for AI/ML and video processing, with added TSN endpoint functionality.

In business for four decades, Aitech is one of the world's first, independent, open systems architecture, COTS/MOTS innovators offering open standards-based boards and integrated computing subsystem products, with customization services for rugged and severe environment, military, aerospace and space applications…i.e. products for Air, Land, Sea and Space.