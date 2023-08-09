Legend Senior Living® Assumes Management Of Four Arbor House Assisted Living & Memory Care Residences, Expanding Its OKC Portfolio To 11

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legend Senior Living has announced that it will transition management of all four Arbor House Senior Living residences in the Oklahoma City area. The residences include Arbor House of Midwest City, which offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care; Arbor House of Mustang, with Assisted Living and Memory Care; Arbor House of Norman Assisted Living; and Arbor House Reminisce Memory Care, also based in Norman. The transition to Legend management is effective immediately. Legend is a family-operated senior living provider based in Wichita, KS. The Arbor House addition brings the number of senior living communities in the Oklahoma City area to 11, with 16 in the state overall.



"Arbor House and Legend have enjoyed great reputations among Oklahoma City seniors and their families. The superior care and quality staff provided at Arbor House fits the Legend mission well," said Matt Buchanan, Legend Executive Vice President, in making the announcement. "Our goal is to learn from and support the Arbor House teams to make the transition as transparent as possible for both team members and residents."

All Arbor Houses in the Oklahoma City area offer an independent lifestyle with additional care as needed, Legend's innovative memory care programming, vibrant life enrichment, and Legend's signature Gold Leaf dining. Arbor House Midwest City also offers full independent living with a continuum of care in its assisted living and memory care residences.

"Arbor House is a perfect fit for us," added Buchanan. "We are truly committed to seniors in Oklahoma and this recent addition further demonstrates our passion to serve."

ABOUT LEGEND SENIOR LIVING

Wichita, Kansas-based Legend Senior Living® is a privately held senior housing and services company and one of the nation’s leading senior living providers. The company owns or operates over 50 senior living residences across six states – in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania. Legend residences are recognized as Great Places to Work® and are ranked among the Top 25 Best Senior Living communities in the country by Fortune® magazine.