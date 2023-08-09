FEMA Fire Management Assistance Granted for the Lahaina Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) regional administrator authorized the use of federal funds on Aug. 9 to assist the state of Hawaii to combat the Lahaina Fire burning in Maui County.

On Aug. 9, the state of Hawaii submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG). At the time of the request, the fire threatened an unknown number of homes in and around Lahaina, with mandatory evacuations for approximately 7,500 people. The fire also threatened local businesses, electrical transmission lines and telecommunications lines in the area.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become a greater incident.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire.

